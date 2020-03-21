 Skip to content
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Mister Rogers advised us to look for the helpers. What stories have you been part of or witnessed personally this past week?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I found this on my door when I got home today.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/csb
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

abhorrent1: I found this on my door when I got home today.

[Fark user image image 686x513]

/csb


Dang, that's wonderful!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Laughter helps. And there are some seriously funny fools online.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Publix is wiping down every cart as it comes into the store, every handbasket as well. They wipe the conveyor belts, the card terminals, and other hard surfaces after every customer. The shelves are being stocked at all hours and they respectfully remind everyone about purchase limits. They show up to work even though they are terrified and at risk themselves.

These people are heroes in every way. The Publix no tipping policy should be lifted so I can reward them.
 
gordian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend's little girl is six years old and one of my favorite people on the planet - the sort of kid who loves dressing up as an 'Elsa ninja going camping,' seemingly has enough energy to power the world's entire grid, and is just an overall smart, funny, warm, caring, little person.

She's worried for the world and her family, in as much as my friends have helped her understand what's going on without freaking her out, and is a combo of loving that her folks are home to spend time with, concerned that Nana isn't around (my friend's 80 year old mom went to visit family in India in early January...yeah, after frantic attempts to get her home over the last month, it's looking very likely she'll be there indefinitely. shiat), and is seriously starting to bounce of the walls.

So one my own last trips into town, I sent her some pink clip-on hair extensions, tiny adorable punk gear, and an electric keyboard.

/Her parents will thank me someday
//Maybe
///I'm a helper
 
gordian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: These people are heroes in every way. The Publix no tipping policy should be lifted so I can reward them.


Agreed. Our local Kroger affiliate (King Soopers, here in CO) finally has (at least in the grocery pick up area) which is great.

In situations where I'd like to tip that either aren't set up for it or are over the phone or something, I've started asking people if they have Venmo, and using that if they have it, or just giving them my number and asking them to text once they've got it up and running. Easy way to help out a little, without having to have cash on hand (and keeping all properly socially distanced).

Highly recommend folks look into it if they don't already have it.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gordian: Unikitty: These people are heroes in every way. The Publix no tipping policy should be lifted so I can reward them.

Agreed. Our local Kroger affiliate (King Soopers, here in CO) finally has (at least in the grocery pick up area) which is great.

In situations where I'd like to tip that either aren't set up for it or are over the phone or something, I've started asking people if they have Venmo, and using that if they have it, or just giving them my number and asking them to text once they've got it up and running. Easy way to help out a little, without having to have cash on hand (and keeping all properly socially distanced).

Highly recommend folks look into it if they don't already have it.


Aye. I'll find a way to thank them. Stay strong, people. It's gonna be bumpy but we can do this.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In addition to making a significant cash donation to the food bank, I also scheduled an appointment later this week to donate my blood (my blood type is in-demand).  I've been working to clear up misinformation I've been hearing, as well as being a source of positivity in spite of my anxieties (I'm the joke guy in the group).

I'm all ears on what else I can do to help out.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SWMBO has it down to about a half-hour sewing per mask.  She's getting ready to deliver some today.

Me, I'm setting up to start 3D printing parts for face shields.
 
Bludyard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Folding @ Home is now the world's fastest supercomputer, and my rig is a node. It's pretty cool. We're modeling proteins. It may lead to treatments.

https://foldingathome.org/
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Feel free to snark, but:

TFD.

Yep, that TotalFark Discussion tab, yours for $5/month or less.

We can be mean little trolls, snarking about every subject under the sun, but when the crap is hitting the fan, they've helped me like no other source can. Over and over and over again.

The people there are hugely generous with their time, talents and more.

I keep begging Drew to rename it from "TFD" to "Untapped Brilliance," but he says that's too long of a moniker.  :\
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: SWMBO has it down to about a half-hour sewing per mask.  She's getting ready to deliver some today.

Me, I'm setting up to start 3D printing parts for face shields.


Cool. My lovely wife is making these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bludyard: Folding @ Home is now the world's fastest supercomputer, and my rig is a node. It's pretty cool. We're modeling proteins. It may lead to treatments.

https://foldingathome.org/


That link needs submitted to Fark, hon.

Main or Geek or both.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Hack Patooey: SWMBO has it down to about a half-hour sewing per mask.  She's getting ready to deliver some today.

Me, I'm setting up to start 3D printing parts for face shields.

Cool. My lovely wife is making these.

[Fark user image 277x320]


Nice.  Friend of hers is coordinating the donation, and is coming over around noon to collect, and drop off a bunch of elastic.
 
