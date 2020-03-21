 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Two weeks into the nationwide lockdown and Italy sees its Coronavirus deaths skyrocket
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah lagging indicators how do they work.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When it takes up to two weeks to even show symptoms, this is not a surprise at all.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

It'll be a surprise to the two clowns running the show and 55% of americans who think they are doing a good job
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now just imagine what the situation would be had they not had people stay home.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's an ominous sign for the entire nation.  One every person who's been paying attention has expected.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So deaths have skyrocketed to 0.008 percent of the population?

Did I do the math wrong?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You did the important part of the math wrong, yes.  Don't worry, you've got lots of company.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Any number can be made to seem insignificant when you turn it into a comparative percentage of a much larger number. More from How To Lie With Statistics after these messages!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

That may well be the stupidest thing I've read all day, but it's only 1:57 AM here, so that's a pretty low bar to reach.

/ you get a complementary ignore anyway
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

user name checks out

/but not the former
 
i ignore u
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The daily death rate is not an interesting statistic if you're trying to track the current spread of the disease.  People who die were infected weeks ago, started showing symptoms a few days later, have been hospitalized for a while and then moved to ICU, and then finally died.

Also as hospitals get overwhelmed the deaths will increase.  Not because the virus is spreading more, but because people who already had it don't get the care they need to survive a few more days.

It's much better to track daily new infections.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

How does that compare to average deaths per day in Italy?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

What does that even mean?  Are you taking the position that deaths as a percentage of total population is a meaningful statistic?  I might have to give you a freebie if that's the case.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It's interesting if you're behind that country in spread and on the same trajectory.  Being first in the case means everyone else can try and avoid the same mistakes.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

4,824+ people. Flash in the pan, really.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/italy/
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

No, I mean that your name is "I ignore you" and you are giving away a complimentary ignore.

The other guy is named bingethinker yet he seems not to do so.

that's all
 
i ignore u
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

No, it's the wrong statistic to track if you're trying to contain the spread.  The death count is a function of the total number of infections and the medical care available.  Track new infections to see if containment measures are working, not the number of deaths.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Also it lags by several weeks, as I already explained.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Oh I see.  Here we are, and when usernames collide the results are sometimes hilarious.  Arguing mode deactivated.  Adjust opinion +1.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yes and understanding what is happening when you're 11 days behind the curve is really goddamned important.  Italy is a worst case scenario for a Western country, and knowing what that looks like helps get everyone else in line.  Regardless, we're past containment.  Doctors are being directed to only test those who testing will help.  We're in the damage control phase, now, before Italy entered that phase, because we can see what will happen in the next 10 days already.

Also, you're making it seem like tracking numbers is a zero sum game, as if tracking deaths is somehow something that takes away from tracking new infections.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sadly, there are far too few situations to invoke my user name. :( stay safe out there!
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The trouble with tracking new infections is that it is so dependent on the number of people tested.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2 weeks incubation period on average. Hmmmmm.

Nope, gotta be something else, i guess.
 
