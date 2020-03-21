 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   The crisis could last 18 long, insane months   (theatlantic.com) divider line
59
    More: Scary, Federal government of the United States, extreme social distancing, federal government, community-isolation effort, university officials, London's Imperial College point, goal of social distancing, available intensive-care beds  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Easily. We are on day 6.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've already mentally prepared for that scenario, because I have a few high risk leanings. I don't like it, but I'll be ok with it.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Easily. We are on day 6.


I'm already losing track of what day of the week it is.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, first we need a new leader, so it won't get any better until January 2020.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: cretinbob: Easily. We are on day 6.

I'm already losing track of what day of the week it is.


Three Stooges were on, so it's Saturday
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Easily. We are on day 6.


Dude you need to chill. Every single post from you is the apocalypse is happening. We won't be in lock down for 18 months pretty icy everyone realizes that is unsustainable.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
President Biden will be remembered for being president when the trump virus was cured and the trump depression  started to stop. Biden can step aside after 1 term and have VP Warren become President.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: Easily. We are on day 6.

Dude you need to chill. Every single post from you is the apocalypse is happening. We won't be in lock down for 18 months pretty icy everyone realizes that is unsustainable.


Facts suck, don't they. Maybe I'll post more opinions. That might be more helpful.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People will put up with a lot for a month. Maybe 2.

They won't tolerate this for 18 months.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: President Biden will be remembered for being president when the trump virus was cured and the trump depression  started to stop. Biden can step aside after 1 term and have VP Warren become President.


Most likely the full end will come under Biden. It will cost trillions to climb out of the whole. Basically democrats will drag us out of a whole but as Warren supporter on this we agree.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: People will put up with a lot for a month. Maybe 2.

They won't tolerate this for 18 months.


Yeah that is basically what she said in the article


"None of which means that people now hunkered down at home will keep doing so through late 2021. The economic consequences of an indefinite lockdown are unsustainable. And at a certain point, the emotional tensions that staying home imposes upon families, as spouses grate upon each other and children get bored and fall behind on their schoolwork, become a danger to domestic harmony, and maybe even to everyone's sanity."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

not enough beer: Gubbo: People will put up with a lot for a month. Maybe 2.

They won't tolerate this for 18 months.

Yeah that is basically what she said in the article


"None of which means that people now hunkered down at home will keep doing so through late 2021. The economic consequences of an indefinite lockdown are unsustainable. And at a certain point, the emotional tensions that staying home imposes upon families, as spouses grate upon each other and children get bored and fall behind on their schoolwork, become a danger to domestic harmony, and maybe even to everyone's sanity."


Clearly I don't RTFA :)
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: not enough beer: Gubbo: People will put up with a lot for a month. Maybe 2.

They won't tolerate this for 18 months.

Yeah that is basically what she said in the article


"None of which means that people now hunkered down at home will keep doing so through late 2021. The economic consequences of an indefinite lockdown are unsustainable. And at a certain point, the emotional tensions that staying home imposes upon families, as spouses grate upon each other and children get bored and fall behind on their schoolwork, become a danger to domestic harmony, and maybe even to everyone's sanity."

Clearly I don't RTFA :)


It's all good I almost didn't either but I do like the Atlantic. I thought it was a retread of the imperial college paper which called for an 18 month lock down.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just when I thought this farking timeline couldn't get any worse.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Gubbo: People will put up with a lot for a month. Maybe 2.

They won't tolerate this for 18 months.

Yeah that is basically what she said in the article


"None of which means that people now hunkered down at home will keep doing so through late 2021. The economic consequences of an indefinite lockdown are unsustainable. And at a certain point, the emotional tensions that staying home imposes upon families, as spouses grate upon each other and children get bored and fall behind on their schoolwork, become a danger to domestic harmony, and maybe even to everyone's sanity."


Right. So people will only tolerate for a few months then say "screw it" and go back to work, at which point the disease gets a massive resurgence and the whole world is back to square one.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Italy shown any sign of slowing? Once we get to those numbers (proportional with our population), this country, as much as I'd like to hope otherwise, will go apeshiat. We were already sitting on a powder keg just because of the traitors and the upcoming election.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Has Italy shown any sign of slowing? Once we get to those numbers (proportional with our population), this country, as much as I'd like to hope otherwise, will go apeshiat. We were already sitting on a powder keg just because of the traitors and the upcoming election.


Capitalism is a suicide pact.

Either we embrace socialism, or we all did.

See you on the flip side, we're all going to die.
 
fredbox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoking GNU:

Right. So people will only tolerate for a few months then say "screw it" and go back to work, at which point the disease gets a massive resurgence and the whole world is back to square one.

This is an existential threat to every person, to every nation. Humanity itself will likely survive, in some form, but things are going to be unfathomably different after this.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, I have a bidet and a humongous Steam backlog.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
damn, I should've bought toilet paper
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Lockdown ain't going to go on for 18 months.  Cities will start to burn on day 30 or so.  Some of the weaker people are already cracking.  The GF's mother has been in bed for 2 days crying.  The boss's wife is cracking under the pressure.  The coworker's GF won't quarentine, and we are going to have fire him or have him quarentine at work because his GF is a danger to us through him.  Either 2 million die from Lord Corona's harvest, or 2 million die from riots and military suppression.

At least if Lord Corona takes people, a large percentage the old, infirm, and smokers.  If riots take people, it is the younger and those healthy enough to get out of their mom's basement.  And workers.  And buildings and infrastructure will be damaged.  If Lord Corona takes 2 million, there will be minimal infrastructure damage.  Plus all the people Corona would have harvested will still die sooner than later.  And cost a lot of resources in the meantime.

The media tells us the calculated numbers the virus will kill for different scenarios, but doesn't tell us the calculated numbers that riots or unrest will kill for those same scenarios.

How much looting has to happen before the rooftop Koreans come back and start sniping looters?  And will we send in swat or the military to take out the people protecting their shops, their livelihood, their homes?  Thus telling looters they are the ones who are more valuable to society, and telling [korean] shop owners that they are less valuable than looters?  Or will the military and militias be roaming the streets taking out looters?

Either way, millions die.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: No worries, I have a bidet and a humongous Steam backlog.


Bidet and steam in the same sentence. Now there is a mental picture.


/It's lasted 36 months already. What's another 18?
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Wobambo: Has Italy shown any sign of slowing? Once we get to those numbers (proportional with our population), this country, as much as I'd like to hope otherwise, will go apeshiat. We were already sitting on a powder keg just because of the traitors and the upcoming election.

Capitalism is a suicide pact.

Either we embrace socialism, or we all did.

See you on the flip side, we're all going to die.


Username checks out.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Has Italy shown any sign of slowing? Once we get to those numbers (proportional with our population), this country, as much as I'd like to hope otherwise, will go apeshiat. We were already sitting on a powder keg just because of the traitors and the upcoming election.


Italy is a somewhat different situation due to their older population. We can expect a lot of deaths there.

fredbox: Smoking GNU:

Right. So people will only tolerate for a few months then say "screw it" and go back to work, at which point the disease gets a massive resurgence and the whole world is back to square one.

This is an existential threat to every person, to every nation. Humanity itself will likely survive, in some form, but things are going to be unfathomably different after this.


That's probably a bit of an overstatement; the vast majority of people will be fine. We've gone through worse pandemics before and as a general rule, humanity came out ahead on the other end.

This will likely turn us into a much more technological civilization, cause businesses to diversify and introduce business continuity plans, cause government and the private sector to put more focus on public health, speed up the development of AI and cause people to be a lot more conscientious about preparing for catastrophes, among other things.

Unfortunately it could also put some dents in civil liberties and give governments an excuse to be more autocratic and totalitarian. We've already seen that popping up, and in many cases people supporting it, "because the virus".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Has Italy shown any sign of slowing?


Maybe a smidge. Maybe. But even with that they had 800+ deaths *just yesterday*.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/italy/
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Wobambo: Has Italy shown any sign of slowing? Once we get to those numbers (proportional with our population), this country, as much as I'd like to hope otherwise, will go apeshiat. We were already sitting on a powder keg just because of the traitors and the upcoming election.

Capitalism is a suicide pact.

Either we embrace socialism, or we all did.

See you on the flip side, we're all going to die.


are you kidding?

My household is high risk so we're not leaving the house until the all clear.

That said MOST people who get the virus recover. Most with no long term effects.  The stats are shifted to severe cases right now because of the limited availability of testing. But you helped out with epidemiology studies before so you know all that and you're just kidding around.
 
pacified
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This assumes I don't want old people and losers with shiatty immune systems and bodies to die
 
halotosis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Lockdown ain't going to go on for 18 months.  Cities will start to burn on day 30 or so.  Some of the weaker people are already cracking.  The GF's mother has been in bed for 2 days crying.  The boss's wife is cracking under the pressure.  The coworker's GF won't quarentine, and we are going to have fire him or have him quarentine at work because his GF is a danger to us through him.  Either 2 million die from Lord Corona's harvest, or 2 million die from riots and military suppression.


I invited someone to crash on my couch a month ago after she had issues at home.  I have blood cancer (in remission thankfully), she's not taking this seriously.  Five hours ago she "went for a car ride" and eh... I guess she doesn't want a safe couch to sleep on.  Not sure how to tell her to GTFO, but I can't have someone lie to me about their activities outside during a pandemic and we're under stay at home orders.
 
pacified
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like the majority of humans who get covid 19 and don't even show symptoms... Sorry losers
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Wobambo: Has Italy shown any sign of slowing? Once we get to those numbers (proportional with our population), this country, as much as I'd like to hope otherwise, will go apeshiat. We were already sitting on a powder keg just because of the traitors and the upcoming election.

Capitalism is a suicide pact.

Either we embrace socialism, or we all did.

See you on the flip side, we're all going to die.

are you kidding?

My household is high risk so we're not leaving the house until the all clear.

That said MOST people who get the virus recover. Most with no long term effects.  The stats are shifted to severe cases right now because of the limited availability of testing. But you helped out with epidemiology studies before so you know all that and you're just kidding around.


If those same assholes who are saying 'it's not worth the economy' want someone to run their shiat for them, I charge $150/hr and my retainer starts at $10,000. I'm literally one of maybe a dozen people in the whole country that can do what I do.

Capitalism is great when it runs both ways. I'd be giving them the same numbers to go rescue kidnapped children.

But, you know, if you can't make it in a capitalist society, you didn't bootstrap enough. I look forward to those phone calls, just to hear the sound of their voice when the blade comes back the other way.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

halotosis: AmbassadorBooze: Lockdown ain't going to go on for 18 months.  Cities will start to burn on day 30 or so.  Some of the weaker people are already cracking.  The GF's mother has been in bed for 2 days crying.  The boss's wife is cracking under the pressure.  The coworker's GF won't quarentine, and we are going to have fire him or have him quarentine at work because his GF is a danger to us through him.  Either 2 million die from Lord Corona's harvest, or 2 million die from riots and military suppression.

I invited someone to crash on my couch a month ago after she had issues at home.  I have blood cancer (in remission thankfully), she's not taking this seriously.  Five hours ago she "went for a car ride" and eh... I guess she doesn't want a safe couch to sleep on.  Not sure how to tell her to GTFO, but I can't have someone lie to me about their activities outside during a pandemic and we're under stay at home orders.


Hey, usually I am pretty trolly and assholey here.  So in a rare instance of sincerity and actual human feeling:  do whatever it takes to keep yourself and your people safe.  Say the hard words.  Make the hard choices.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Considering how many people on literal house arrest risk prison by leaving the house, yeah, there's gonna be a few problems to overcome soon enough.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pacified: Like the majority of humans who get covid 19 and don't even show symptoms... Sorry losers


Good luck with any unexpected health issues kicking your ass because you won't find available help. If you're rich and mobile you should be ok.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dear Dairy, All is quiet today. Sun is out and not a soul in sight. It been 12 years now since this decease started. They said it would last just a couple of weeks. Then weeks turned into months and mouths to years. A decade went by and still it goes on. Most of the people who made those calculations have succumbed to the decease. Either that or killed by a crazy mob or done themselves in. I could only thank my years of unknown training secluded in my mothers basement for not losing my sanity and not ever feeling alone. My weight has dropped to 120 lbs. At the start of this, I was nearly 400 lbs. They all whispered and laugh at me. I could still hear them from below. Who's laughing now? They are all gone. I remain, now a slender man. The fat has saved me in more ways than one. The hot pockets are all gone now. Mitsy, my cat, gone too. She was a good cat. Good with bbq sauce. Maybe, I'll go upstairs tomorrow. Who am I kidding, I'm not going up there.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We will all have been infected before a vaccine arrives. Containment is no longer possible in just about every country except South Korea and maybe China. And because every other country can't, neither can they.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khatores: Unfortunately it could also put some dents in civil liberties and give governments an excuse to be more autocratic and totalitarian. We've already seen that popping up, and in many cases people supporting it, "because the virus".


That's probably going to be the only lasting effect of this. At the time of 9/11, everyone was on about how things would never be the same, but in the end, that was the only thing that changed.

I doubt the lockdowns will last more than a week or two more. With so many people living paycheck to paycheck, they can't remain in lockdown much longer than one missed paycheck. Life will return to what it was, though the economic damage will remain. People will accept the deaths and the world will move on.
 
halotosis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: halotosis: AmbassadorBooze: Lockdown ain't going to go on for 18 months.  Cities will start to burn on day 30 or so.  Some of the weaker people are already cracking.  The GF's mother has been in bed for 2 days crying.  The boss's wife is cracking under the pressure.  The coworker's GF won't quarentine, and we are going to have fire him or have him quarentine at work because his GF is a danger to us through him.  Either 2 million die from Lord Corona's harvest, or 2 million die from riots and military suppression.

I invited someone to crash on my couch a month ago after she had issues at home.  I have blood cancer (in remission thankfully), she's not taking this seriously.  Five hours ago she "went for a car ride" and eh... I guess she doesn't want a safe couch to sleep on.  Not sure how to tell her to GTFO, but I can't have someone lie to me about their activities outside during a pandemic and we're under stay at home orders.

Hey, usually I am pretty trolly and assholey here.  So in a rare instance of sincerity and actual human feeling:  do whatever it takes to keep yourself and your people safe.  Say the hard words.  Make the hard choices.


Awww... I'm also often rather snarky around here as well.  I'll do what I gotta do.  I just feel bad, I told her I didn't feel right about asking someone to leave under these circumstances.  This is the kind of situation where people have to look out for each other.  I want to do the right thing..

Your Lord Corona is kinda a dick.  My life was just getting back to normal... sigh.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

not enough beer: eurotrader: President Biden will be remembered for being president when the trump virus was cured and the trump depression  started to stop. Biden can step aside after 1 term and have VP Warren become President.

Most likely the full end will come under Biden. It will cost trillions to climb out of the whole. Basically democrats will drag us out of a whole but as Warren supporter on this we agree.


But yet we haven't seen Biden on camera for the past week.
/what is he hiding?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

halotosis: Your Lord Corona is kinda a dick.  My life was just getting back to normal... sigh.


Most gods are.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

halotosis: AmbassadorBooze: halotosis: AmbassadorBooze: Lockdown ain't going to go on for 18 months.  Cities will start to burn on day 30 or so.  Some of the weaker people are already cracking.  The GF's mother has been in bed for 2 days crying.  The boss's wife is cracking under the pressure.  The coworker's GF won't quarentine, and we are going to have fire him or have him quarentine at work because his GF is a danger to us through him.  Either 2 million die from Lord Corona's harvest, or 2 million die from riots and military suppression.

I invited someone to crash on my couch a month ago after she had issues at home.  I have blood cancer (in remission thankfully), she's not taking this seriously.  Five hours ago she "went for a car ride" and eh... I guess she doesn't want a safe couch to sleep on.  Not sure how to tell her to GTFO, but I can't have someone lie to me about their activities outside during a pandemic and we're under stay at home orders.

Hey, usually I am pretty trolly and assholey here.  So in a rare instance of sincerity and actual human feeling:  do whatever it takes to keep yourself and your people safe.  Say the hard words.  Make the hard choices.

Awww... I'm also often rather snarky around here as well.  I'll do what I gotta do.  I just feel bad, I told her I didn't feel right about asking someone to leave under these circumstances.  This is the kind of situation where people have to look out for each other.  I want to do the right thing..

Your Lord Corona is kinda a dick.  My life was just getting back to normal... sigh.


Except that person has shown they are completely unwilling to do the same for you. They are putting your family at risk by not looking out for them like you are.
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Dear Dairy, All is quiet today. Sun is out and not a soul in sight. It been 12 years now since this decease started. They said it would last just a couple of weeks. Then weeks turned into months and mouths to years. A decade went by and still it goes on. Most of the people who made those calculations have succumbed to the decease. Either that or killed by a crazy mob or done themselves in. I could only thank my years of unknown training secluded in my mothers basement for not losing my sanity and not ever feeling alone. My weight has dropped to 120 lbs. At the start of this, I was nearly 400 lbs. They all whispered and laugh at me. I could still hear them from below. Who's laughing now? They are all gone. I remain, now a slender man. The fat has saved me in more ways than one. The hot pockets are all gone now. Mitsy, my cat, gone too. She was a good cat. Good with bbq sauce. Maybe, I'll go upstairs tomorrow. Who am I kidding, I'm not going up there.


I'll have a pint of semi skimmed and some cheese please.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Well, first we need a new leader, so it won't get any better until January 2020.


Shut up child.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Dear Dairy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cathedralmaster: khatores: Unfortunately it could also put some dents in civil liberties and give governments an excuse to be more autocratic and totalitarian. We've already seen that popping up, and in many cases people supporting it, "because the virus".

That's probably going to be the only lasting effect of this. At the time of 9/11, everyone was on about how things would never be the same, but in the end, that was the only thing that changed.

I doubt the lockdowns will last more than a week or two more. With so many people living paycheck to paycheck, they can't remain in lockdown much longer than one missed paycheck. Life will return to what it was, though the economic damage will remain. People will accept the deaths and the world will move on.


"Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice i am willing to make for life to go back to the way it was."

If that isn't a huge condemnation of that culture than i don't know what is.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: MrBallou: Well, first we need a new leader, so it won't get any better until January 2020.

Shut up child.


User name checks out.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: nitropissering: Dear Dairy

[Fark user image 412x309]


Lol, hey, it's 1am, I'm passing out and typing with one hand.


/+1 for you on that, chuckled
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: MrBallou: Well, first we need a new leader, so it won't get any better until January 2020.

Shut up child.


How dare people criticize Dear Leader for getting rid of the people who could have slowed this monthes ago.

I used to think people who supported Donald were merely stupid. But your devotion to him is now getting people killed. You can f*ck right off.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.