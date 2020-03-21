 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's getting crazy out here   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 2:35 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you see it...
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bahahaha that's awesome.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bo Burnham bookend!
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GooberMcFly: Bo Burnham bookend!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
levitcleos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GooberMcFly: Bo Burnham bookend!


you've been wrapped in love, GooberMcFly
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just think Bo Burnham is adorable, and I've only ever seen him in these clips on Fark.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He got the donut.....
Lol
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I needed that, subby.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I larfed.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: He got the donut.....
Lol


But that means...

Oh my.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was funny about 10 years ago when the same joke was told about a guy in the grocery being offered beer to blow another guy, and then he pans over to himself in his car drinking a beer.

Has being in isolation really caused people to think this is humorous?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: That was funny about 10 years ago when the same joke was told about a guy in the grocery being offered beer to blow another guy, and then he pans over to himself in his car drinking a beer.

Has being in isolation really caused people to think this is humorous?


how you manage to poo with such a tightly puckered anus
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's getting fake out here.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: That was funny about 10 years ago when the same joke was told about a guy in the grocery being offered beer to blow another guy, and then he pans over to himself in his car drinking a beer.

Has being in isolation really caused people to think this is humorous?


And I really appreciate the people in this thread, and in the Twitter thread, mentioning that he has the donut.

Otherwise I never would've figured out what was happening.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: That was funny about 10 years ago when the same joke was told about a guy in the grocery being offered beer to blow another guy, and then he pans over to himself in his car drinking a beer.

Has being in isolation really caused people to think this is humorous?


User name self-references itself.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.