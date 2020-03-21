 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Caption these masked dancers   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
20
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Free Han Solo.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"We've had it up to here with the Coronavirus."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oompa loompa, doopity doo, I'm sick of covid, how about you?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's fun to decontaminate the
Y M C A! 
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On my mark you will remove these volunteers brains.....3..2..1..mark! ........So.. you have discovered our ruse!  Yes they are Republicans. Therefore there is nothing to remove!  Well played!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C-c-c-c
O-o-o-o
V-v-v-v
I-i-i-i
D-d-d-d
Pandemic
Dance!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Put your hands in the air like you just don't care!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My Corona!
Dud duh duh duh duh duh duh
My Corona!
 
starlost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
beach volleyball
2021 olympics
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Original: Original:
[cdn.theatlantic.com image 850x560]


Daddy finger, daddy finger, where are you?
Here I am, here I am
How do you do?

Mommy finger, mommy finger, where are you?
Here I am, here I am
How do you do?

Brother finger, brother finger, where are you?
Here I am, here I am
How do you do?

Sister finger, sister finger, where are you?
Here I am, here I am
How do you do?

Baby finger, baby finger, where are you?
Here I am, here I am
How do you do?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Italian Fashion week went on despite the virus outbreak.  Seems Tyvex and gas masks are going to b popular on in to the summer fashion season!   Here, Christian Dior shows off their newest line.
 
Vansthing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HEEEEEEEEAAAAADDDDDDDDDD!
SHOULDERS!
Knees n toes
Knees n toes

HEEEEEEEEAAAAADDDDDDDDDD!
SHOULDERS!
Knees n toes
Knees n toes
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now with voting goodness:

The Doctor: You think you can just shoot me?

River: They're Americans!

The Doctor: Don't shoot, definitely no shooting!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Stop. In the name of gloves.
Before you get me sick. ..."
 
Poster1212
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hands up, baby, hands up,
Gimme your nose, gimme, gimme your nose
Gimme gimme
Hands up, baby, hands up,
Gimme your nose, gimme, gimme
Hold your breath,
Stick this in..

//sung by the dancers to those in quarantine
/now with voting!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*jazz hands*
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Are you our mummy?"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mmmffff!! Mmmffff!!! Mmmffff!!!Mmmmmmfffffff!!!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"SSSS AAAA FFFF EEEE TTTT YYYY. Safe safe safety dance dance dance dance."
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.