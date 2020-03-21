 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you thought Gamestop's reasoning for keeping their stores open was nuts, Hobby Lobby owner David Green says "hold my religious artifact I bought from ISIS"   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
David, god spoke to me just now...he's giving you incurable ass cancer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If ever someone deserved his Behind the Bastards episode...

/good episode
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: If ever someone deserved his Behind the Bastards episode...

/good episode


This. He needs some machetecine
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Their prayer warrior must have had a bad connection with God when they spent millions on faked fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls. https://news.artnet.com/art-​world/all-​the-museum-of-the-bibles-dead-sea-scro​lls-are-fake-1804395
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have never given him a cent.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, PA governor revoked GameStop's  operating license in the state because they were refusing to close. Now the rest is the company has closed their stores.

Make it happen for these assholes too
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Screwing your employees at every opportunity I see? How very christian of you.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one noticed GameStop was still open because it's always empty anyway.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claiming to have a vision from God.. that's one of the top sins.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's going to be fine because Barbara had a goddamn dream.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The letter doesn't match what was claimed in the tweet
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does GameStop have any good deals on used N95 masks?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: The letter doesn't match what was claimed in the tweet


Welcome to Fark.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: No one noticed GameStop was still open because it's always empty anyway.


The Governor of Pennsylvania noticed.  Gamestop said "We're essential" The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania said "Can't operate your business legally without a business license now can you?  We're not farking around."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Mugato: No one noticed GameStop was still open because it's always empty anyway.

The Governor of Pennsylvania noticed.  Gamestop said "We're essential" The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania said "Can't operate your business legally without a business license now can you?  We're not farking around."

[Fark user image 720x960]


Literally almost anybody on this entire planet could have printed that.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yikes! That is some truly morbid shiat going on there.

This jackwagon DOES realize that not all of his employees are members of his death cult, right?

And that deliberate profiteering from this pandemic. I just can't even
 
alienated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skozlaw: SamFlagg: Mugato: No one noticed GameStop was still open because it's always empty anyway.

The Governor of Pennsylvania noticed.  Gamestop said "We're essential" The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania said "Can't operate your business legally without a business license now can you?  We're not farking around."

[Fark user image 720x960]

Literally almost anybody on this entire planet could have printed that.


https://www.derstandard.de/story/2000​1​15969155/mitarbeiter-schlagen-alarm-ga​mestop-will-in-den-usa-seine-geschaeft​e
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: The letter doesn't match what was claimed in the tweet


True. It's fine a non-essential business is staying open during a pandemic because a tweet didn't perfectly match the statement.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And here you see example #536 of why we won't be able to conquer the pandemic, religious nutcases have immunity by faith.

/the universe has gone medieval on our ass
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm most struck by Green's underlining Hobby Lobby's lack of debt.

Green clearly expects Hobby Lobby will be one of the few American retailers to survive the coronavirus recession. He may well be right about that.

What's less clear is that Green himself, at age 78, will survive the coronavirus recession.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: And here you see example #536 of why we won't be able to conquer the pandemic, religious nutcases have immunity by faith.

/the universe has gone medieval on our ass


Freudian slip, meant to say won't conquer as quickly.

/is a bit overwhelmed
//just breathe
///easy for me to say
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a tabletop gamer. They do not cater to my hobby. The only reason I would want to go there would be for plastic model kits or model rockets. For that sort of item I have a few amazing local stores that are very cool and oddly do not shove their insane death cult in my face. Screw Hobby Lobby into the stone age. I hope this news reaches national outrage levels. Prosperity Christians are taking ... excuse me ... have taken over. We cannot allow them to win every time.

/ Suburban hell store anyway -- only for suckers and dingbats.
 
Emposter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Customers have been socially distancing themselves from Gamestop for years.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image 425x241]


Hey! When it's cold AF outside, you'll like the warm cushy feel of a carpet beneath your feet as you step out of the shower. Plus, you're not likely to slip and bust your skull open on the countertop from walking on a carpet instead of a slick bare floor.
 
DittoToo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't know Hobby Lobby was still on n business's.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not going back to work. But I'm thinking about getting an orange apron, going into Home Depot, and every time a customer starts to ask me a question; start briskly walking away & pretending I can't hear them... no matter how fast they chase me or loudly they scream.
 
