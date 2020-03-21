 Skip to content
(CNN)   How is it Russia has fewer Coronavirus patients than Luxembourg?
32
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Because they lie
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Done in one.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Vodak.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
putin wont allow it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
They're basically diagnosing coronavirus cases as pneumonia.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But what about ...  (what to do ...?)

Fark user image
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mjjt: But what about ...  (what to do ...?)

Fark user image


I guess they failed to shut.  Down.  Everything.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pictured: Russia's minister of health

Fark user image
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool Rick tried to stop it

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is confusing. Corona virus, corona cigars, what do? Russian calculator, worth nothing, yes?

/ They're fibbing of course -- or simply not testing and as stated above all deaths are from pneumonia PERIOD!
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: They're basically diagnosing coronavirus cases as pneumonia.


No deaths from COVID-19 yet, but deaths from failure to breathe are skyrocketing!
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image

"There are no pandemics in the Soviet state. It is a decadent western phenomenon."
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How is it Russia has fewer Coronavirus patients than Luxembourg?

"We inwewnted it!"

external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Came here to

"The numbers are picking up, but Russia -- a country of 146 million people -- has fewer confirmed cases than Luxembourg, with just 253 people infected. Luxembourg, by contrast, has a population of just 628,000, according to the CIA World Factbook, and by Saturday had reported 670 coronavirus cases with eight deaths."

Anything at all, you got it
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Polonium. Coronavirus. What's the difference?
 
Evilnissan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where my 3.6 coronavirus not bad but not good Chernobyl meme I had.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because they don't test, and they don't track, which was the policy in most of the Western world not a month ago as well.

Just yesterday I read a piece of news about about handling arrivals at the Krasnoyarsk aiport. Apparently, 3 or 4 planeloads from Asia were kept for hours in order to fill out some papers that would provide information to the government. Of course the collection was botched, people got angry and late at night the crowd overran the few policemen and just went home.

It is the "it won't happen to us" and "can't be that bad" mentality on all sides.

Looking forward to the emergency clampdown in a few days.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because they lie


There is another option.  They started it and have a vaccine...
 
imbrial
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You see, Ivan, on death certificate cross out 'COVID-19' and write in 'Chinese boolet allergy'
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sleze: cretinbob: Because they lie

There is another option.  They started it and have a vaccine...


Yes, a very stupid option only believed by conspiracy nuts.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleze: cretinbob: Because they lie

There is another option.  They started it and have a vaccine...


Or they'll tell you and inject you with what they call a vaccine.

/Really, it's awesome when you control the media.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: sleze: cretinbob: Because they lie

There is another option.  They started it and have a vaccine...

Yes, a very stupid option only believed by conspiracy nuts.


Also what some Chinese propaganda  insinuated about the US last week.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because in Putin's Russia coronavirus tests YOU!
 
Cajnik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The same way Trump* has a "natural instinct for science".
 
chucknasty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
without adequate testing the numbers don't mean anything (the margin of error is laughable).

even in the US the testing is so low and so random that 'reported cases' is meaningless. the number of infected is probably 10 - 100x greater than they are reporting (they only report the positive tests not actual infected).

on the high side, if the reported cases is low vs actual cases the the death rate is probably lower than suggested.
 
fark account name
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
According to CNN
Russia response better than US
Putin managing Russian Response
Q.E.D.
Putin > Trump
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.com
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't record people as positive if you don't run tests.
 
