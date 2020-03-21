 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you're feeling upset at the emergency measures in your state, take a look at this comparison between TN and Kentucky? Alright when did KY become competent
    Interesting, shot  
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
November 5, 2019, subby.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
It's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
"Hospitals prepare elective to cease procedures."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Fark user image

is that like euthanasia?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you Jesus!
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Obviously the Deep State is faking those numbers to perpetuate the hoax to create the illusion that a Democrat governor is having better results than a Republican one.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
Republicans are idiots at governing by every objective measure. It's a good thing Jebus loves them anyway.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Just imagine if there were a DEMOCRAT in the whitehouse not acting like a halfwit lobotomy patient every time they think they were slighted...

I am so thankful my Governor is a dem.

We still have too many cases, but some republican asshole with dementia couldn't be bothered. Makes me wonder how many shares trumps crotchfruit unloaded back before daddy tanked the market with his ineptitude.
 
wax_on
1 hour ago  
I seem to remember that KY also did an amazing job at rolling out the ACA.
 
TwowheelinTim
57 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Makes me wonder how many shares trumps crotchfruit unloaded back before daddy tanked the market with his ineptitude.


I hope you're not expecting this to ever be made public. I'm not going to hold my COVID-19 laden breath anyway.
 
Mad_Radhu
57 minutes ago  
Washington State locking things down quickly seems to have helped slow down the spread here as well:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
55 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, Tennessee borders the most other states in the union.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
54 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: arrogantbastich: Makes me wonder how many shares trumps crotchfruit unloaded back before daddy tanked the market with his ineptitude.

I hope you're not expecting this to ever be made public. I'm not going to hold my COVID-19 laden breath anyway.


I think they are only invested in Real Estate.
 
grumpfuff
53 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean a Democrat is handling this better than a Republican?

So, 1+1=2?
 
Archie Goodwin
49 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Makes me wonder how many shares trumps crotchfruit unloaded back before daddy tanked the market with his ineptitude.


If I'm Eric and his tweet is anything to go by, I'd say a whole Ark load.
 
TwowheelinTim
43 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: TwowheelinTim: arrogantbastich: Makes me wonder how many shares trumps crotchfruit unloaded back before daddy tanked the market with his ineptitude.

I hope you're not expecting this to ever be made public. I'm not going to hold my COVID-19 laden breath anyway.

I think they are only invested in Real Estate.


Well your son may be able to shed some light on the subject. Why don't you ask ol' teddy?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
In the comments the TN residents are discussing the chart and population differences without seeing how being proactive is a big help. It's like a competition to them between the states.

Can't see the forest for the trees? Heck. They don't see the trees.
 
TwowheelinTim
38 minutes ago  

saturn badger: In the comments the TN residents are discussing the chart and population differences without seeing how being proactive is a big help. It's like a competition to them between the states.

Can't see the forest for the trees? Heck. They don't see the trees.


Damn. You read the comments? Never read the comments. Foolishness.

/in response to your comment
 
Alien Robot
24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you


How's that working out in Washington state?
 
grumpfuff
22 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Gubbo: It's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you

How's that working out in Washington state?


Faced with the absolute fact that, with two neighboring states, the Democratic governor is handling things better than the Republican one, you have to pivot to a state way over there.....typical Republican. Absolute horsesh*t.

Wait no, horsesh*t is useful.
 
nartreb
13 minutes ago  

saturn badger: In the comments the TN residents are discussing the chart and population differences without seeing how being proactive is a big help. It's like a competition to them between the states.

Can't see the forest for the trees? Heck. They don't see the trees.


Hey, at least that's a rational argument - graph is not corrected for population size .

So let's correct it.

Here's the population:TN:  6.7 million.   KY:  4.5 million.  So about a 30% difference in population.  Roughly similar to the difference in testing totals in the last few days on the chart -- but in the opposite direction.  Kentucky is doing a *much* better job getting people tested; the population difference is masking that fact.

As for confirmed cases, the graph shows a rapidly-growing difference, currently over fourfold.  Adjust that down by 30%, it's still huge.  And it's growing... which, you know, the population difference probably isn't.


There could still be other factors - maybe Tennessee saw a sudden influx of infected travelers from overseas last week?  That's hyperbole, but there may be factors like population density that contribute to the early spread and are not much affected by any government action (at least not in the time frames shown on the graph).
 
shpritz
8 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Gubbo: It's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you

How's that working out in Washington state?


Mad_Radhu: Washington State locking things down quickly seems to have helped slow down the spread here as well:

[Fark user image 425x658]
[Fark user image 425x412]
 
Alien Robot
8 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Alien Robot: Gubbo: It's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you

How's that working out in Washington state?

Faced with the absolute fact that, with two neighboring states, the Democratic governor is handling things better than the Republican one, you have to pivot to a state way over there.....typical Republican. Absolute horsesh*t.

Wait no, horsesh*t is useful.


Because the numbers of cases are way out of proportion to the population in three states, New York, California, and Washington. All Democrat controlled. So any auto-fellatio assertion that "it's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you" is an absolute circle-jerk of a  lie.

https://krdo.com/health/2020/03/21/a-​s​tate-by-state-breakdown-of-us-coronavi​rus-cases/
 
i ignore u
6 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Republicans are idiots at governing by every objective measure. It's a good thing Jebus loves them anyway.


He lets them fail on purpose.  Maybe one of these days they'll learn something.  He already tried explaining it to them FOUR times, but nooooo.
 
cepson
6 minutes ago  

wax_on: I seem to remember that KY also did an amazing job at rolling out the ACA.


And then when McConnell was asked about Kentucky's successful implementation of the ACA, he pretended that there was no connection, that Kentucky's program was just something that happened. Because he's human garbage.
 
grumpfuff
2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: grumpfuff: Alien Robot: Gubbo: It's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you

How's that working out in Washington state?

Faced with the absolute fact that, with two neighboring states, the Democratic governor is handling things better than the Republican one, you have to pivot to a state way over there.....typical Republican. Absolute horsesh*t.

Wait no, horsesh*t is useful.

Because the numbers of cases are way out of proportion to the population in three states, New York, California, and Washington. All Democrat controlled. So any auto-fellatio assertion that "it's amazing what electing a Democrat will do for you" is an absolute circle-jerk of a  lie.

https://krdo.com/health/2020/03/21/a-s​tate-by-state-breakdown-of-us-coronavi​rus-cases/


Again, faced with two neighboring states, you have to pivot to other states to try to argue your point. It's laughably transparent.
 
MaliFinn
less than a minute ago  

grumpfuff: Wait, you mean a Democrat is handling this better than a Republican?

So, 1+1=2?


Definitely.  But I wouldn't discount the fact that the Republican Senators were well aware this was going to happen
 
