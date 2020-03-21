 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Seattle Target store: We have TONS of N95 masks on sale, buy yours today before they run out. Governor Inslee: Absolutely not, turn those over immediately   (twitter.com) divider line
36
Original Tweet:
 
F*ckin' aye.
 
Good

Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

I'm not saying Target has to donate them to the healthcare providers (they should), but they should have let them buy them at whatever the regular price is.
 
If only there was someone who could do this kind of thing on a larger scale. Maybe on a national level.
 
Gubbo: Good

Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

I'm not saying Target has to donate them to the healthcare providers (they should), but they should have let them buy them at whatever the regular price is.


Buy them at regular price.  Buying them to at cost is even better.
 
Gubbo: Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.


Because Target is shady and greedy as any other retail entity? They'll happily do anything to make an extra buck
 
(D)?  (D).
 
I love my Governor!
Oh wait, he's not my Governor.
Can you be my Governor?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trump will be on TV tomorrow complaining that the Governor is stealing from job creators in a time of crisis.

I really hate this reality.
 
Target is so stupid. Did they think they'd get more money from the plebes than they would from the government?
 
we just witnessed retailers happily rolling in the cash register receipts as people over bought and made life tougher for many others. those stores are just as bad as the assholes who have made it impossible to find crapper paper. dirt bags.
 
Exluddite: If only there was someone who could do this kind of thing on a larger scale. Maybe on a national level.


Would be nice.  I mean, we tried, but Warren had to drop out.  So.... yep.  We're boned.
 
Gubbo: Good

Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

I'm not saying Target has to donate them to the healthcare providers (they should), but they should have let them buy them at whatever the regular price is.


If there were not a a shortage then this would be no big deal.
I am guessing that they did not know
Target has a CVS section inside and CVS normally carries these
 
Noctusxx: Trump will be on TV tomorrow complaining that the Governor is stealing from job creators in a time of crisis.

I really hate this reality.

I really hate this reality.


Drink!
 
Aar1012: Gubbo: Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

Because Target is shady and greedy as any other retail entity? They'll happily do anything to make an extra buck


Target is far shadier and greedier than the average retail entity. Back when Melissa & Doug toys were still made in the USA, Target sent buyers into Mom & Pop toy stores and smaller chains to buy Melissa & Doug toys. They knocked them off and had the copies manufactured in China. To keep from being driven completely out of business, Melissa & Doug had to shutter their American factories, letting go workers who had been with the company for years, so production could be off-shored to China. That was the only way Melissa & Doug could slash prices enough to compete with Target knock offs.

Even WalMart doesn't stoop that low.
 
Think of the Target shareholder value. Won't somebody please think of the Target shareholder value?
 
Straight Outta Hate: Gubbo: Good

Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

I'm not saying Target has to donate them to the healthcare providers (they should), but they should have let them buy them at whatever the regular price is.

If there were not a a shortage then this would be no big deal.
I am guessing that they did not know
Target has a CVS section inside and CVS normally carries these


CVS recently raised the price on medical drops I need every day from $11 to $100. I know a price increase from the manufacturer was not to blame because I bought those drops elsewhere for $14.

They knew and they knew what they were doing. They thought they could get away with it.
 
Lance Robdon: Think of the Target shareholder value. Won't somebody please think of the Target shareholder value?


More like property rights government confiscation of property without due process is a violation of the 5th amendment
 
Lance Robdon: Think of the Target shareholder value. Won't somebody please think of the Target shareholder value?


This is why i always said there should be laws saying a business can only charge cost plus 5-10% markup.  There is no reason to be charging 50-100% markup on stuff.
 
Walker: I love my Governor!
Oh wait, he's not my Governor.
Can you be my Governor?


How's a good time to get into this otherwise crazy market, just sayin'...
 
Walker: I love my Governor!
Oh wait, he's not my Governor.
Can you be my Governor?


Honestly I didn't give the man much thought until this.  But now?  Inslee has been fantastic and we are lucky to have him.
 
sinko swimo: we just witnessed retailers happily rolling in the cash register receipts as people over bought and made life tougher for many others. those stores are just as bad as the assholes who have made it impossible to find crapper paper. dirt bags.


Our supermarkets reduced hours and limited multi-buying fairly quickly fwiw.
 
Gubbo: Good

Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

I'm not saying Target has to donate them to the healthcare providers (they should), but they should have let them buy them at whatever the regular price is.


That would have been less douchey.  How about buying them and donating them and running an PR/Advertising blitz showing how you are the most awesome retailer in the US.
 
Trump's press conferences are a lot more fun if you turn the volume way down, and then narrate them in a David Attenborough voice.

The alpha Republican howls loudly, secure in its own dominance.  But in this normally safe environment, tiny invaders have taken root, spreading from host to host via their ritual handshakes.  It is SARS-CoV-2, a deadly threat to the infirm or unwary.  Weakened by age and blinded by delusions, the Republicans are easy prey.  In a matter of weeks it is all over.  But this too is life.
 
Bruscar: Aar1012: Gubbo: Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

Because Target is shady and greedy as any other retail entity? They'll happily do anything to make an extra buck

Target is far shadier and greedier than the average retail entity. Back when Melissa & Doug toys were still made in the USA, Target sent buyers into Mom & Pop toy stores and smaller chains to buy Melissa & Doug toys. They knocked them off and had the copies manufactured in China. To keep from being driven completely out of business, Melissa & Doug had to shutter their American factories, letting go workers who had been with the company for years, so production could be off-shored to China. That was the only way Melissa & Doug could slash prices enough to compete with Target knock offs.

Even WalMart doesn't stoop that low.


Walmart doesn't stiff its suppliers but the employees instead? Not sure that's a fair trade. And s lot of Walmart stuff comes from...China. Everybody sold out production to them long ago.
 
Warlordtrooper: Lance Robdon: Think of the Target shareholder value. Won't somebody please think of the Target shareholder value?

More like property rights government confiscation of property without due process is a violation of the 5th amendment


Given the facts, I think it passes the Mathews v. Eldridge test especially since Target may yet receive monetary compensation for the taking.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode: sinko swimo: we just witnessed retailers happily rolling in the cash register receipts as people over bought and made life tougher for many others. those stores are just as bad as the assholes who have made it impossible to find crapper paper. dirt bags.

Our supermarkets reduced hours and limited multi-buying fairly quickly fwiw.

Our supermarkets reduced hours and limited multi-buying fairly quickly fwiw.


Our supermarkets are trying. They've implemented buying limits on toilet paper and water. Today, I saw two men working together to fill their carts with nothing but toilet paper. A few minutes later a store announcement mentioned the buying restriction and said "if necessary, we will call security."

But shoppers have switched what they're hoarding to products that don't yet have buying restrictions. So, I went to three stores today and was unable to find laundry detergent, bleach, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or iodine.
 
fanbladesaresharp: Bruscar: Aar1012: Gubbo: Why in the hell were Target trying to sell these to the public.

Because Target is shady and greedy as any other retail entity? They'll happily do anything to make an extra buck

Target is far shadier and greedier than the average retail entity. Back when Melissa & Doug toys were still made in the USA, Target sent buyers into Mom & Pop toy stores and smaller chains to buy Melissa & Doug toys. They knocked them off and had the copies manufactured in China. To keep from being driven completely out of business, Melissa & Doug had to shutter their American factories, letting go workers who had been with the company for years, so production could be off-shored to China. That was the only way Melissa & Doug could slash prices enough to compete with Target knock offs.

Even WalMart doesn't stoop that low.

Walmart doesn't stiff its suppliers but the employees instead? Not sure that's a fair trade. And s lot of Walmart stuff comes from...China. Everybody sold out production to them long ago.


You're missing the point. Melissa and Doug was not a Target supplier at that time. Target was producing copycat products of Melissa & Doug merchandise. Target cut so badly into Melissa & Doug business that American factory workers lost their jobs.

No, to my knowledge, WalMart does not bother to produce and sell its own copycat merchandise forcing small American companies to lay off their work forces.

I'm not white knighting WalMart; just pointing out, that in at least one way, Target is worse.
 
70Ford: [Fark user image image 331x406]


A large group of few people?
 
Loving the state power grab for the greater good.  In the hands of competent leaders this isn't bad.


The problem is we have leaders like Trump.
 
lol.. Taget said it was "in error"

Sure Target, accidentally set up an impulse buy display right in front of the checkout.. In error..

75 boxes per shelf, 2 per box... That's 900 N95's alone this display carried when full and they were being sold in more than one store in Seattle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate: If there were not a a shortage then this would be no big deal.
I am guessing that they did not know
Target has a CVS section inside and CVS normally carries these


I'd bet that's the real issue.

The Target website doesn't even have a listing for n95 masks, in stock or out.
 
cirby: Straight Outta Hate: If there were not a a shortage then this would be no big deal.
I am guessing that they did not know
Target has a CVS section inside and CVS normally carries these

I'd bet that's the real issue.

The Target website doesn't even have a listing for n95 masks, in stock or out.


They ripped they off the website ASAP

Nothing a little Google Cache of the page though can't find though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I had 1 mask and the ear piece broke during my appt. I asked my Dr. if I could get another one she said sure but ya gotta get 1 from the front door (the 1 I came in at). They said nope you can't have 1 period.
I said what the Fark. I just did t wanna fight w/them over a mask. Plus I had a 3.5 hour drive home & I don't look good in Orange unless I'm hunting w/a tag on the deers hoof............. besides I have a stack of bandanas I can use.....Fark em!!!!👎
Fark user imageView Full Size


I also have a 12 pack of Large TP too Nana-nana-na!!!!!!
Bring it on!!!!!!
 
