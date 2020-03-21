 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Coronavirus is coming for your produce   (motherjones.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where is your cob now?
 
schubie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Repeat. Don't make me think about that fat family of manon worshippers wiping the undigested corn with its old apartment out of their goliath buttcheeks. Twice
 
fisker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 373x211]

Where is your cob now?


Uh, we'll...ya see, if you--I'm not really comfortable about this.

/but schuckahee is
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They took our jerbs!!!

How many of the people that just lost their jobs are willing to go pick crops? Not many I would guess.

In a month or two the cry will ring out, TEAR DOWN THAT WALL!!
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you


Damn, dude. Didn't you skim the newsletter?

I can understand needing a break from pandemic news. But go off and play Animal Crossing or something for a few days. Or longer if needed.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe these farmers will hire Americ. . . HAHAHAHAHAAHAHA Who am I kidding!?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you


Well, bye.jpeg
 
70Ford
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Maybe these farmers will hire Americ. . . HAHAHAHAHAAHAHA Who am I kidding!?


Maybe.... There's nearly half a million unemployed restaurant workers suddenly available this week
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

70Ford: [Fark user image image 341x259]


Garak was a simple tailor.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.


As long as they can still get Mtn. Dew and Cheetos they won't notice the vegetables are gone or expensive.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.


I would recommend buying powdered vitamin C
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you


Maybe you could find some non-pandemic news and submit some links?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you


Why make a tab for it when it currently is every tab? There is pretty much zero reason to focus as much as we are on this. Make smart plans the best you can, continue social distancing, keep up to date only on major updates, do not panic or hoard shiat, but other than that, business as usual - learn to adapt. We need to continue with vaccine trials, production of tests, and take some of that defense spending to implement economic safety nets for businesses and individuals. That's the real shame in all of this. The death toll isn't even a blip.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The need for farm labor is so great it is likely that some tent city will be set up to quarantine would-be workers for 2 weeks to clear them for H-2a status in the US. United Fruit isn't the only agricultural company to ever buy a politician or three.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.

I would recommend buying powdered vitamin C


I would recommend margaritas with real lime juice...  Because I'm the little devil on your shoulder.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To those of you complaining about Fark talking about the biggest story on the planet a lot :

Feel free to get a book and either read it or bash yourself in the head with it.
 
70Ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Old article, but still relevant.

https://money.cnn.com/2010/07/07/news​/​economy/farm_worker_jobs/index.htm

NEW YORK (CNNMoney.com) -- Facing growing anti-immigrant rhetoric, the United Farm Workers union is challenging Americans to take their labor-intensive, low-paying farm jobs.

Most applicants quickly lose interest once the reality sinks in that these are back-breaking jobs in triple-digit temperatures that pay minimum wage, usually without benefits, according to the union. Some small farms are not required to pay minimum wage and in 15 states farms aren't required to offer workers' compensation.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

electricjebus: AquaTatanka: Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.

I would recommend buying powdered vitamin C

I would recommend margaritas with real lime juice...  Because I'm the little devil on your shoulder.


🎶🎶

"I've got the tequila, if you've got the lime."
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In The Postman David Brin posits a scenario in which a superflu is killing everyone; the rurals who had fields full of grain died in their beds because urbanites were too weak from hunger to bring them medicine.

I can't stop thinking about that paragraph these days. I find it disturbing prescient.

Mexico just kicked off their outbreak. I guess we'll find out what happens. Hope the TJ TP haul was worth it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey there, broccoli. How YOU doin?

/nah
//doesn't really do a thing for me
 
electricjebus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

70Ford: Old article, but still relevant.

https://money.cnn.com/2010/07/07/news/​economy/farm_worker_jobs/index.htm

NEW YORK (CNNMoney.com) -- Facing growing anti-immigrant rhetoric, the United Farm Workers union is challenging Americans to take their labor-intensive, low-paying farm jobs.

Most applicants quickly lose interest once the reality sinks in that these are back-breaking jobs in triple-digit temperatures that pay minimum wage, usually without benefits, according to the union. Some small farms are not required to pay minimum wage and in 15 states farms aren't required to offer workers' compensation.


OK... but like, capitalism has a solution... offer more money and better benefits to get people to do shiat jobs.  I'm all for open borders, so far as I'm concerned if a man wants to help us build the city on the hill he's already a good American at heart regardless of where he was born, and the infusion of foreign culture is vital to the American dream that keeps things from getting stagnant and boring here.

I'm not for immigration because we need people to do shiat jobs for shiat pay with no benefits and apparently not even workers comp... that's just skirting our labor laws and exploiting people because they're brown.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Maybe these farmers will hire Americ. . . HAHAHAHAHAAHAHA Who am I kidding!?


We've already tried that. Twice.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you


That's... actually not a bad idea. Many news websites have done just this.

Drew?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: electricjebus: AquaTatanka: Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.

I would recommend buying powdered vitamin C

I would recommend margaritas with real lime juice...  Because I'm the little devil on your shoulder.

🎶🎶

"I've got the tequila, if you've got the lime."


Way ahead of you.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Im planting potatoes, peas, leaf lettuce, and a ton of tomatoes. Raspberries are established, catnip can go for more peas and carrots. Garden is so much more important than its ever been...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

electricjebus: 70Ford: Old article, but still relevant.

https://money.cnn.com/2010/07/07/news/​economy/farm_worker_jobs/index.htm

NEW YORK (CNNMoney.com) -- Facing growing anti-immigrant rhetoric, the United Farm Workers union is challenging Americans to take their labor-intensive, low-paying farm jobs.

Most applicants quickly lose interest once the reality sinks in that these are back-breaking jobs in triple-digit temperatures that pay minimum wage, usually without benefits, according to the union. Some small farms are not required to pay minimum wage and in 15 states farms aren't required to offer workers' compensation.

OK... but like, capitalism has a solution... offer more money and better benefits to get people to do shiat jobs.  I'm all for open borders, so far as I'm concerned if a man wants to help us build the city on the hill he's already a good American at heart regardless of where he was born, and the infusion of foreign culture is vital to the American dream that keeps things from getting stagnant and boring here.

I'm not for immigration because we need people to do shiat jobs for shiat pay with no benefits and apparently not even workers comp... that's just skirting our labor laws and exploiting people because they're brown.


I like the idea of the poor tired hungry masses yearning to be free helping build that shining city on the Hill.  I would want it On other way.   To say I feel sorry for racists and xenophobes would not be The best way to phrase it but to a certain extent that is true.
We all bleed the same color.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: They took our jerbs!!!

How many of the people that just lost their jobs are willing to go pick crops? Not many I would guess.

In a month or two the cry will ring out, TEAR DOWN THAT WALL!!


They might have to, *gasp*, pay enough for Americans to go out to the fields...

That or they'll just ignore things enough to get cheap labor.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

electricjebus: AquaTatanka: electricjebus: AquaTatanka: Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.

I would recommend buying powdered vitamin C

I would recommend margaritas with real lime juice...  Because I'm the little devil on your shoulder.

🎶🎶

"I've got the tequila, if you've got the lime."

Way ahead of you.


Try Cuesta Mesa tequila.  Really good for being cheap as hell.  (Its not Patron but far far better than others in its price range)

My g/f loves Peligroso.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We just had our first death from Covid here in Minnesota as it happens.

No name given, but otherwise described as "in her '80s, a loving grandmother and great grandmother, and someone who enjoyed listening to classic radio plays, perusing old photo albums and smoking her beloved Bel Aire cigarettes."

/ too soon
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AndI was feeling selfish just wondering if it'll be ok to mow my own lawn in a few months.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The S.O and I were struggling with whether to start a vegetable plot this morning. Our yard is packed clay and rocks so, in addition to plants, we'd also have to buy dirt. Even a small plot would be an expensive endeavor. As things stand, even working from home, we'd have difficulty finding time to care for it. If returned to our offices anytime soon, the entire plot would die.

Besides local stores don't have any plants in stock except ornamentals, herbs, hot peppers, and tomatoes. I know because I've in the last week, I've been in 8 stores. I did find toilet paper. I have not found laundry detergent (Really? Are you going to drink laundry detergent in a pinch? Why would you horde laundry detergent, you absolute assholes?), bleach, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or iodine.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fisker: Jesus farking Christ, PLEASE make a Coronavirus tab or something

This farking site is unbearable

You are a piece of shiat, Drew. fark you


Reality hurts, beeyotch.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
america has a fine labor pool sitting idle in prisons from coast to coast. and no doubt the commies at the ACLU will rather citizens starve than have convicts get some fresh air. watch and see.
 
70Ford
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wading to Mexico at Big Bend Texas - Camping USA
Youtube ysR6Z3_e2Mo
 
Bruscar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Riche: If we run out of fruits and veggies I wonder if the cowardly xenophobes would get a clue.

Nah, probably too much to ask.

This time next year those of us who haven't died from Covid-19 may be dying of scurvy.


They'll want more prisoners in the fields and more strong, young men in prison.
 
