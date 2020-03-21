 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Man charged with terrorism for spreading false information about Coronavirus. Difficulty: Not Trump   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Brad Pitt, Arrest, Gonna laugh, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested man, Law enforcement agency powers, false information, First Amendment to the United States Constitution  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 11:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone never learned that you can't shout fire in a crowded theater
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting use of anti terror laws.

I'd worry about how far those laws get pushed. And if they get rolled back after...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And why not trump?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone never learned that you can't shout fire in a crowded theater


You can shout "Theatre!" in a crowded firehouse but boy do they look at you funny.

Leave before they reach for their axes.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can anyone on Facebook posting fake stories get charged? Asking for a friend
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should arrest Trump under the same laws. And fox news hosts. And alex jones.

Thatd be a good start.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MORE, do it MORE!
and the PRICE GOUGERS!

I usually hate all caps.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Should arrest Trump under the same laws. And fox news hosts. And alex jones.

Thatd be a good start.


Trump would just claim Somebody told me. I don't remember who."
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Can anyone on Facebook posting fake stories get charged? Asking for a friend


I'm a proponent of charging anyone posting anything on Facebook with a crime.

/only half joking
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: MORE, do it MORE!
and the PRICE GOUGERS!

I usually hate all caps.


crap, if I just read the all caps, my message is terrible...maybe that's why I stay away from all caps...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
your tax dollars at work. just when cops need that money for utility belts that hold two firearms instead of one.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not terrorism unless he had a political motivation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude seems rather pleased with himself in that booking photo in the most "Look ma, no handcuffs!" sort of way.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Should arrest Trump under the same laws. And fox news hosts. And alex jones.

Thatd be a good start.


Don't arrest Alex Jones.  Treat him as infected.
 
B0redd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Welcome all to our new lives.
 
Katolu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: It's not terrorism unless he had a political motivation.


Well, there's some bullshiat.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i just woke up from my afternoon nap --

/whatd i miss
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: It's not terrorism unless he had a political motivation.


Imploring people to attack government agents is pretty political.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, are they shooting zombies or not?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The average guy : democracy where every moron can vote is the best system. Me who's an intellectual :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So is it fake news that gets a person arrested or fake corona news?  And what counts as news?  Does it have to be punlished on paper or website?  Or just saying it out loud to another person?  And how far back can we go?

For instance, can we lock up Jussi for saying he was attacked?  Or at least tack on fake news terrorism charges to his case?  He did report fake news.  Unless it is correct that he was attacked, even though he was the msstermind behind it all, in which case he should be charged with a hate crime for planning a racially motivated attack against a gay black man.  Make him choose either hate crime or fake news terrorism.

Is that the rules now, anything that isn't 100% real can be fake news terror?  If so, cool, we just need to know the rules of the game so we can all play fairly.  Or rules for thee but not for me?  Which is fine too, but the government better state "we will be applying the rules differently to different classes of people, as we see fit".
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Someone never learned that you can't shout fire in a crowded theater


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.