(CNN) How to become the last state in the US with a coronavirus patient. Step 1: Try not to test anyone. Step 2: Lose any tests that get sent in. Step 3: Get praise by Trump for "doing a good job" (cnn.com)
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did you know that ostriches don't actually stick their head in the sand. That's a myth. No idea why that fact popped into my head.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is f*cking terrifying. This thing is going to decimate the red states.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Oklahoma?  I was fully expecting Oklahoma and its bone head governor.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny since that was the federal response, too.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.verizonwireless.com/suppo​r​t/3-way-calling-faqs/

If someone tells you to call a hotline you've already talked to, use their speakerphone or set up a conference call right there and then. Let the two agencies talk to each other until they can sort out a consistent answer.
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That is f*cking terrifying. This thing is going to decimate the red states.


The linked article from Tuesday in TFA is farking terrifying as well:

"I have had several doctors ask for me to be tested, but we have been unable to get permission for me to be tested," she said.

A nurse with symptoms wasn't allowed to get tested.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't West Virginia have quite a few coal miners?I bet that won't mix well with COVID-19.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump says this a war, so lets go all in and charge people with war crimes.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The conflict between an unyielding reality and a cult of people who ignore reality at all costs will be interesting to watch unfold over the next few months.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Trump says this a war, so lets go all in and charge people with war crimes.


The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.verizonwireless.com/suppo​r​t/3-way-calling-faqs/

If someone tells you to call a hotline you've already talked to, use their speakerphone or set up a conference call right there and then. Let the two agencies talk to each other until they can sort out a consistent answer.


Why is Verizon giving advice about 3-ways?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Did you know that ostriches don't actually stick their head in the sand. That's a myth. No idea why that fact popped into my head.


All this reminds me of when the USDA sued ranchers that were independently testing beef for mad cow.  They couldn't export it without the tests

/"keep the numbers down (or up)"
//the mantra of a MBA suckup
///reality doesn't pay quarterly dividends
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Trump says this a war, so lets go all in and charge people with war crimes.


How dare you not support our wartime President!

/Kidding, lock his ass up.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think we need to double the chemtrail dumps over North Carolina.

swaniefrmreddeer: That is f*cking terrifying. This thing is going to decimate the red states.


And?

/Oh yeah, I love my red state relatives.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That is f*cking terrifying. This thing is going to decimate the red states.


How many Carolinas do we really need?  It's just hoarding at this point...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Obviously, a REAL hill woman would have shot her man in the head and buried him out back  rather than make a spectacle of herself and her husband at the hospital---and make hill people look bad to boot.

After all, hill people deal with their own problems. Only city folk expect other people to help them.

Besides, only city folk get China virus. No Chinese in the hills, and that's fine by hill folk.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: That is f*cking terrifying. This thing is going to decimate the red states.


And it will be their own ignorant fault.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bighairyguy: Trump says this a war, so lets go all in and charge people with war crimes.


Considering we don't try the big boys (US, Russia, China, etc) w/ war crimes, like, ever, and instead go after the small timers (former Yugoslavia, Africa, etc), charging the governor of West Virginia w/ war crimes is actually a good analogy.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NY: Starts 10,000 tests per day to identify people not showing symptoms to enable isolation to halt spread. Gets shiat on from Trump for doing a terrible job because your numbers get worse because you're actually looking for cases.

WV: Can't have confirmed cases if you don't run tests! POTUS gives you a shoutout!

This is like a farking "how to" of why things go to shiat when management punishes people for telling them bad news. It's a farking recipe for disaster in companies and countries alike. We used to laugh at the Soviets for this, and now we have half the country cheering on the same idiocy here.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boondock3806: The conflict between an unyielding reality and a cult of people who ignore reality at all costs will be interesting to watch unfold over the next few months.


True that. Viruses don't vote. They don't care.
 
