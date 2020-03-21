 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   FDA approves test that provides coronavirus results in 45 minutes, or the medical care is free   (cnn.com) divider line
71
    More: News, Health care, Medicine, diagnostic test, Vice President Mike Pence, Health, Dr. David Persing, hospital services, health-care facilities  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Millions of kits to be available in 8-12 months
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how Trump and company kept saying "getting the tests to market."  Yeah, they gonna charge the shiat out of you.
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The authorization was made Friday and tests will begin shipping next week.

That's the worst spelling of "im-farking-mediately" I've ever seen.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why exactly is this just being approved now???.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.


None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.


Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hehehe

This headline is the bees knees
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that


Well 20% is 1/5 and 1/5 times 1/5 is 1/25, which is 4%. So 4% chance of two false positives in a row?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

Well 20% is 1/5 and 1/5 times 1/5 is 1/25, which is 4%. So 4% chance of two false positives in a row?


I don't think it's that simple. I think you have to factor in false positives and false negatives.

So 8%? Or 2%?

Stupid probability
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Well 20% is 1/5 and 1/5 times 1/5 is 1/25, which is 4%. So 4% chance of two false positives in a row?


Only if the tests are independent events, statistically speaking. Whatever gave a false positive the first time may give a false positive the second time too.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2019-nCoV

Oh god i feel like an idiot.  I always wondered about the 19 aspect of covid-19.  Simple ebough
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tests will begin shipping next week"

So the GOP was lying when they said they were already shipped.

There's a surprise.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more hysterical you post shows you are a serious person
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: The more hysterical you post shows you are a serious person


I bet you like the smell of your own farts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better be available to everyone.

/they won't be
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that


If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha you are dead Merica. No pizza for you.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.


Think about it. You walk into a Wallgreens, you see 45-minute COVID test sittin' there, there's a 30-minute COVID test right beside it. Which one are you gonna pick, man?
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.


Then they will come out with a 15 minute test
 
neapoi
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: pacified: The more hysterical you post shows you are a serious person

I bet you like the smell of your own farts.


Let us speak honestly: everybody likes the smell of their own farts. It's just science.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, I think this is BS. Unless your are the VP or in pro sports.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.


So that's a 4% chance that the two tests said you were positive but you weren't. And a 4% chance that the don't have it but the tests said you do?

Or is it the same 4% chance?
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I'm looking at test results for the state of Nevada. They claim 154 positive tests and 2448 negative tests. This works out to a positive rate of about 6%.

I'm confused by this. I thought that because of the test shortage, tests were only done on somebody already sick, to confirm what they had. And a 6% positive rate seems kind of low.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.


Shut up!  The point is there is still one bullet left in this gun!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iToad: Hmmm... I'm looking at test results for the state of Nevada. They claim 154 positive tests and 2448 negative tests. This works out to a positive rate of about 6%.

I'm confused by this. I thought that because of the test shortage, tests were only done on somebody already sick, to confirm what they had. And a 6% positive rate seems kind of low.


You're forgetting the large numbers of celebrities and athletes who visit Nevada. At least 200 of those negative tests are from Wayne Newton.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.


They presumably do have to at least try to make sure the product does what it says before they approve it.  And they can't just take the manufacturer's word for it; that's how you end up with a 737 MAX.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hindsightwill not be kind to this president.

Know how when the local coach gets popped for farking students?
Suddenly, no one wants to visit them.
In prison.
Where they live now.
Because they got popped ... for farking students.

And people in the next town, even two counties away will judge you if you do defend the farking slime ball?

People twelve states away mock the sick pervo on a news aggregate website comments section.

Well, the fallout from this is, that the president not only gutted response and preparedness nationally just prior to the event, but he can be legally, and publicly crucified for letting American citizens die because of his own ignorance on their own soil.

And the rest of the world won't do more than shrug and say, "That is what it took for you to remove him?"


Or, you can graze the pantry for dried beans like good little depression era sheep,and hope that you can unseat him in the next election
I'm sure the popular vote will prevail in a democracy, right?

Isn't that how it works?

Oh, right.

It doesn't.

Because you don't have A democracy.

You have a plutocracy.

And your president is shoving money at banks. And promising you a check.

He is already throwing trillions at banks.

And you.
You have a check in the mail, right?

Donald Trump just told you that the check is in the mail.

Right?

And you are going to live like that, America.

Well, enjoy the next f7ck8ng plague that thaws out in a glacial recession.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.

Think about it. You walk into a Wallgreens, you see 45-minute COVID test sittin' there, there's a 30-minute COVID test right beside it. Which one are you gonna pick, man?


I can't wait for my microwave burrito to cool off before I bite into in.  Do you think I can wait 15 minutes to find out if I am a caravan of diseases?  I have people to go visit if I am infected.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Awesome headline!

I want free breadsticks with my Covid-19 test!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: tjsands1118: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

Well 20% is 1/5 and 1/5 times 1/5 is 1/25, which is 4%. So 4% chance of two false positives in a row?

I don't think it's that simple. I think you have to factor in false positives and false negatives.

So 8%? Or 2%?

Stupid probability


That assumes the two tests are completely uncorrelated.       Test kits would need to be from different batches of manufacture, from different sites, administered at different facilities by different lab technicians.

80% accuracy is really really terrible.  Almost might cause more problems that it helps.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Gubbo: tjsands1118: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

Well 20% is 1/5 and 1/5 times 1/5 is 1/25, which is 4%. So 4% chance of two false positives in a row?

I don't think it's that simple. I think you have to factor in false positives and false negatives.

So 8%? Or 2%?

Stupid probability

That assumes the two tests are completely uncorrelated.       Test kits would need to be from different batches of manufacture, from different sites, administered at different facilities by different lab technicians.

80% accuracy is really really terrible.  Almost might cause more problems that it helps.


I pulled a random number
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iToad: Hmmm... I'm looking at test results for the state of Nevada. They claim 154 positive tests and 2448 negative tests. This works out to a positive rate of about 6%.

I'm confused by this. I thought that because of the test shortage, tests were only done on somebody already sick, to confirm what they had. And a 6% positive rate seems kind of low.


They probably either were in contact with someone that tested positive or had the symptoms
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Enigmamf: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.

So that's a 4% chance that the two tests said you were positive but you weren't. And a 4% chance that the don't have it but the tests said you do?

Or is it the same 4% chance?


I actually didn't see where the 80% came from, I was just treating it as a statistics problem.

False positive and false negative rates are usually different on medical diagnostics. 'Screens' which are usually faster and cheaper but less precise, usually function on the principle that false positives (which result in unnecessary treatment of someone not affected until a more precise test can be run) are more acceptable than false negatives (which results in withholding treatment for someone who needs it).

A good example of that is heart attack tests - the first test they run on you is a fast screen; then they start you on treatment until the more precise test can run, because even very short periods of time matter in treating a heart attack.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Gubbo: Enigmamf: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.

So that's a 4% chance that the two tests said you were positive but you weren't. And a 4% chance that the don't have it but the tests said you do?

Or is it the same 4% chance?

I actually didn't see where the 80% came from, I was just treating it as a statistics problem.

False positive and false negative rates are usually different on medical diagnostics. 'Screens' which are usually faster and cheaper but less precise, usually function on the principle that false positives (which result in unnecessary treatment of someone not affected until a more precise test can be run) are more acceptable than false negatives (which results in withholding treatment for someone who needs it).

A good example of that is heart attack tests - the first test they run on you is a fast screen; then they start you on treatment until the more precise test can run, because even very short periods of time matter in treating a heart attack.


I pulled 80% as a random number. Sorry, I didn't mean to make people think that was the number.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.


I'm waiting for the 7 minute test. Seven - that's the key number here. 7-Elevens. Seven dwarves. Seven, man, that's the number.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iToad: Hmmm... I'm looking at test results for the state of Nevada. They claim 154 positive tests and 2448 negative tests. This works out to a positive rate of about 6%.

I'm confused by this. I thought that because of the test shortage, tests were only done on somebody already sick, to confirm what they had. And a 6% positive rate seems kind of low.


May include co-workers of someone showing symptoms. First person ultimately tests negative, but by that time others have also been tested.

Think hospital staff, transportation, warehouse people...
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bruscar: dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.

I'm waiting for the 7 minute test. Seven - that's the key number here. 7-Elevens. Seven dwarves. Seven, man, that's the number.


What about a 6 minute test?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I await the inevitable the tests are maybe 50% effective story.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.


If you assumed a standard distribution, wouldn't you do a root sum of squares to combine the uncertainties?
 
Percise1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The turnaround time on testing results, he said, had ranged from 24 hours to four days, which he called "unacceptable."

I've been saying this the entire time, and I don't even work in health care.
If you have to wait 24-96 hours just to know if one person is a danger to your staff or other patients, or even unnecessarily using resources in short supply, no way is anyone going to get on top of this.

So, this is really good news, but the real question is what is the volume of test kits that they are able to produce, and who gets them?
Should we start with the NFL, or the NHL... what do you think?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.


There's Something About Mary - 7 minute abs
Youtube JB2di69FmhE
 
jake3988
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that


======================================​======================

Things false negative because of a bad sample, usually.  (Either it's too early/late in the infection, or you didn't go far enough into the sinuses, or you didn't get enough, etc).

'Running it again' doesn't magically make it work.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Ha ha you are dead Merica. No pizza for you.


/I should learn how to make mozzarella
//the rest of the ingredients grow easily in the ground
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
45 minutes is no good for me when I've got to be at the gym in 26.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bruscar: dildo tontine: 45 minutes?  Screw that.  I am gonna wait for the 30 minute test.

I'm waiting for the 7 minute test. Seven - that's the key number here. 7-Elevens. Seven dwarves. Seven, man, that's the number.


John Elway wore number 7.  Seven minutes it is.  So let it be written, so let it be done.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iToad: Hmmm... I'm looking at test results for the state of Nevada. They claim 154 positive tests and 2448 negative tests. This works out to a positive rate of about 6%.

I'm confused by this. I thought that because of the test shortage, tests were only done on somebody already sick, to confirm what they had. And a 6% positive rate seems kind of low.


Precautionary testing for anyone in prior contact to the symptomatic, likely.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

Well 20% is 1/5 and 1/5 times 1/5 is 1/25, which is 4%. So 4% chance of two false positives in a row?


I was told there would be no math.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Enigmamf: Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: Why exactly is this just being approved now???.

None of the articles I could find explain that. I'm gonna guess they had it in development and had to do *some* level of testing to show reliability. At least I hope so.

Even still. If it's only 80% effective. Run everything twice.

The chances of two false positives or negatives have to be pretty low?

/been drinking so can't remember how to work out the percentages on that

If it's 80% accurate on one test - if the accuracy is completely the result of random effects, not attributable to a systematic error (and that's a big if) - then two tests are p = (1-(1-0.8)*(1-0.8)) = .96, or 96% accurate.

Shut up!  The point is there is still one bullet left in this gun!


It really saddens me that there are millions of Americans that wouldn't get this reference.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.