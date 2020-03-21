 Skip to content
Rich Russians are hoarding ventilators. Poor Russians: the system screws you
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone smarter than I made a really good post in another thread, I think the one about the 3% vent survival rate, about ventilators vs. CPAP. It got me wondering if maybe ventilators are making things worse, not better.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hoarding ventilators is useless unless you're also hoarding respiratory therapists.  Good luck getting one of those right now.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Someone smarter than I made a really good post in another thread, I think the one about the 3% vent survival rate, about ventilators vs. CPAP. It got me wondering if maybe ventilators are making things worse, not better.


It was from a tweet originally sourced from The Lancet. That 3% survival rate is sobering. Let's hope all those rich Russian assholes NEED the ventilators. This pandemic has destroyed the tiny splinter of hope I had for humanity. F*ck it. Burn it all down.

George Orwell wrote about a goddamned utopia compared to what is actually going on in the world right now.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for them. I sincerely hope every single one of them gets the chance to use them.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a good thing Russians don't know anything about revolting against a rich aristocracy.

/Anastasia, cried in vain.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, I'm so glad that would never happen here in the United States. And isn't happening now. Of course. Absolutely not.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See, why do we hate Russia so much? We have a lot in common.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Poor Russians make their own ventilators out of of tractor parts, a bear pelt and cheese grater...
With enough rivets for a small ship..
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.


Untrue.
 
hockeychick [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.


Untrue.  My dad was on one twice (a week both times) and came off just fine.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Hoarding ventilators is useless unless you're also hoarding respiratory therapists.  Good luck getting one of those right now.


Not a problem if you has opulence.

The young lady in the black pants is actually a certified respiratory therapist.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.


I will add my untrue to this.  My Mom was vented for 41 days in the CCU and recovered from ARDS.  The actual recovery rate for a vented patient is somewhere around 50% I believe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of damage it'll do to a place like Russia or North Korea. I guess we'll find out.
 
Riomp300
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.


What medical school did you go to again?
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha ha!  While you suckers were out stocking up on TP and Ramen I was stocking up on ventilators.  By the way, does anyone know how to get ahold a Russian oligarch?
 
zang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the point in the thread where all the shills for Big Ventilator come out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How do you "hoard" ventilators? It's a $100K piece of equipment that requires a trained respiratory tech and constant monitoring. How many of those can you keep in one place?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Riomp300: ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.

What medical school did you go to again?


Hollywood Upstairs Medical College
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember this:
Rich people are trying to buy ventilators.
Rich people are trying to reserve hospital beds.
Rich people are flying to their bunker/islands.

All the money they have been making, it's always been for them and not us.  All of those stock market gains, while worker's wages go down, now shiat hit's the fan, and they farking run for it.

Don't forget this, don't forget how the rich among us abandoned humanity and ran to the hills instead of using their wealth and influence to protect us.

Don't forget how businesses disregarded their worker's safety for profits, fully expecting to bail if shiat hit the fan, or a government bailout.

Don't forget.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Remember this:
Rich people are trying to buy ventilators.
Rich people are trying to reserve hospital beds.
Rich people are flying to their bunker/islands.

All the money they have been making, it's always been for them and not us.  All of those stock market gains, while worker's wages go down, now shiat hit's the fan, and they farking run for it.

Don't forget this, don't forget how the rich among us abandoned humanity and ran to the hills instead of using their wealth and influence to protect us.

Don't forget how businesses disregarded their worker's safety for profits, fully expecting to bail if shiat hit the fan, or a government bailout.

Don't forget.


*perks up*
Don't forget what now?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hockeychick: ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.

Untrue.  My dad was on one twice (a week both times) and came off just fine.


You're Dad was a miracle, as opposed to someone who's been on one for for a while.

Look up miracle some time.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even the lap giraffes will get ventilators while the poors die in the street.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Hoarding ventilators is useless unless you're also hoarding respiratory therapists.  Good luck getting one of those right now.


They have the sort of money that they can put the best doctors in Russia on call. Better pay and far safer than treating poors in the city.

All most poor Russians can count on is a speedy cremation---possibly hurried along by massive overdoses of whatever lethal compounds the Soviet-era ruin that passes for the local hospital can spare.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: See, why do we hate Russia so much? We have a lot in common.


The same leadership?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Ha ha!  While you suckers were out stocking up on TP and Ramen I was stocking up on ventilators.  By the way, does anyone know how to get ahold a Russian oligarch?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Marcus Aurelius: Hoarding ventilators is useless unless you're also hoarding respiratory therapists.  Good luck getting one of those right now.

They have the sort of money that they can put the best doctors in Russia on call. Better pay and far safer than treating poors in the city.

All most poor Russians can count on is a speedy cremation---possibly hurried along by massive overdoses of whatever lethal compounds the Soviet-era ruin that passes for the local hospital can spare.


I heard about a guy who bought a respirator and a respiratory therapist and sent them to his island just in case.  If I were to offer a respiratory therapist 500k, I'm pretty sure they would be willing to jump ship.

/I do not condone this practice, I think the rich guy should be thrown into coronvirus jail and the respiratory therapist fined for accepting unethical work.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: hockeychick: ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.

Untrue.  My dad was on one twice (a week both times) and came off just fine.

You're Dad was a miracle, as opposed to someone who's been on one for for a while.

Look up miracle some time.


Someone recovering from a severe ailment due to proper medical care is no more miraculous than eating a cheeseburger and having to take a shiat the next day.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: ChuckRoddy: If you're on a ventilator, for whatever reason, you're more likely just going to die. It's not exactly a "life saving" device more so than a "death delaying" device. You're never going to breath on your own, ever again.

It's so that hospitals can say they did everything they could.

I will add my untrue to this.  My Mom was vented for 41 days in the CCU and recovered from ARDS.  The actual recovery rate for a vented patient is somewhere around 50% I believe.


Depends on why you're vented, but yes, for ARDS, it's a bout 50%, but that's better than 15 years ago, when it was 15%.

Early on, they did have problems with COVID-19. Odds improved as the caregivers learned.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Burn.

BURN.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How do you "hoard" ventilators? It's a $100K piece of equipment that requires a trained respiratory tech and constant monitoring. How many of those can you keep in one place?


They're a bit cheaper than that. Anesthesia machines (which are ventilators with mixers, basically) cost more.

You're correct about the trained tech!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Remember this:
Rich people are trying to buy ventilators.
Rich people are trying to reserve hospital beds.
Rich people are flying to their bunker/islands.

All the money they have been making, it's always been for them and not us.  All of those stock market gains, while worker's wages go down, now shiat hit's the fan, and they farking run for it.

Don't forget this, don't forget how the rich among us abandoned humanity and ran to the hills instead of using their wealth and influence to protect us.

Don't forget how businesses disregarded their worker's safety for profits, fully expecting to bail if shiat hit the fan, or a government bailout.

Don't forget.


The thing about ventilators.

Someone has to run them.

You had better taken care of that person, or they make the tidal volume too high, the constant inflation/deflation basically bruises your lungs, and you die of ARDS.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you think this is bad wait until it gets out that blood transfusions from young people will cure COVID-19. Fostering applications will go through the roof.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wonder what kind of damage it'll do to a place like Russia or North Korea. I guess we'll find out.


I can't figure out how India has escaped being the country with the biggest spread of the disease. They have dense populations in lots of cities and less-than-stellar health care. Seems like that nation would have hundreds of thousands of cases already.
 
