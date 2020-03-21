 Skip to content
(Gallup)   Real Americans have actually taken up the plight of Fark basement dwellers and are rapidly answering the call to isolate and prepare for the forthcoming coronavirus apocalypse   (news.gallup.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x569]


Boring.

I have no friends.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of us..One of us...One of us....

(echos off walls....)
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jerk (8/10) Movie CLIP - Navin's Special Purpose (1979) HD
Youtube yJJA6WRpvlg
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80's it was called cocooning.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x754]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stocked up on food, medical supplies or cleaning supplies   Last week: 39% This week: 52%

In other news, 48% of people are going to have to wipe their ass with their least favorite t-shirt before starving to death.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish congress would stop farking around with getting money to citizens.  They're so farking obsessed with making sure people who don't need money (rich people) and people who don't deserve money (poor people) don't accidentally get any money.  And their plan is to distribute this money using year-old tax filing data.  Like nobody's moved in the last year.  Here's my plan:

Everyone with a valid SSN is eligible for $1000/month for the next 3 months.  They don't automatically get the money.  They have to apply for it.  And make sure to shame anyone who thinks of applying if they don't need it.  Make the application online or by phone.  We already have this infrastructure in place for ObamaCare applications.  Farking use it.  Ask people who aren't in dire need to wait a week to apply to...wait for it...flatten the curve.  That way the government gets accurate information for each person instead of relying on information that's possibly obsolete.  And let people pick how they get paid.  What are the poors going to do with a check if they don't have a bank account or photo ID?  Offer prepaid debit card, check, or direct deposit.

I know there will be some edge cases that don't have an SSN but it's a fark of a lot less complicated and more inclusive than what's being proposed.  And who cares if some people who don't need money apply for it?  I'll bet a lot more people will be decent and decline the money if they don't need it.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I have to go into work Mondays and Tuesdays and I work from home the rest. I am better off than millions of Americans. That being said, some manager guy--who stays home all week--asked for me to water his office plants. Our director and chief of staff were Cc'd on the email.

Wow, I don't remember what else I was going to say, or ask. So there it is. That's my memory during a stressful time. Good luck, plants.
 
seelorq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapidly answering? As in only now in the process of getting around to it?

This is fine.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x569]


He screwed up the effectiveness of his message by including "colleagues". I doubt the average person would have any trouble picking 3-8 of their coworkers they'd be okay with dying.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: So... I have to go into work Mondays and Tuesdays and I work from home the rest. I am better off than millions of Americans. That being said, some manager guy--who stays home all week--asked for me to water his office plants. Our director and chief of staff were Cc'd on the email.

Wow, I don't remember what else I was going to say, or ask. So there it is. That's my memory during a stressful time. Good luck, plants.


I'd totally tell him no with the same CC.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x569]


Took me about ten seconds to think of the first eight. How long should I go on for?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.  Every time anything goes mainstream it gets ruined.  I'm going to have to find a different hobby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seelorq: Rapidly answering? As in only now in the process of getting around to it?

This is fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x569]


in MY social circle of ~250 people I can only think of 3-8 I would actually give a shiat if they got Covid-19.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like many a-farker being a hermit is one of my proclivities. People suck. I would rather be away from everyone.
 
pacified
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Five elderly people have died in Colorado over two weeks.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: So... I have to go into work Mondays and Tuesdays and I work from home the rest. I am better off than millions of Americans. That being said, some manager guy--who stays home all week--asked for me to water his office plants. Our director and chief of staff were Cc'd on the email.

Wow, I don't remember what else I was going to say, or ask. So there it is. That's my memory during a stressful time. Good luck, plants.


I work in IT so we are expendable, we I mean essential. Someone has to be there to make sure Trevor and Nancy can work remotely after picking up their laptop from us.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 724x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size

"We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We're going to live on. We're going to survives sit it out... Today we celebrate our Independence Day!"
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: WayneKerr: So... I have to go into work Mondays and Tuesdays and I work from home the rest. I am better off than millions of Americans. That being said, some manager guy--who stays home all week--asked for me to water his office plants. Our director and chief of staff were Cc'd on the email.

Wow, I don't remember what else I was going to say, or ask. So there it is. That's my memory during a stressful time. Good luck, plants.

I work in IT so we are expendable, we I mean essential. Someone has to be there to make sure Trevor and Nancy can work remotely after picking up their laptop from us.


lick the keyboard
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DittoToo: WayneKerr: So... I have to go into work Mondays and Tuesdays and I work from home the rest. I am better off than millions of Americans. That being said, some manager guy--who stays home all week--asked for me to water his office plants. Our director and chief of staff were Cc'd on the email.

Wow, I don't remember what else I was going to say, or ask. So there it is. That's my memory during a stressful time. Good luck, plants.

I'd totally tell him no with the same CC.


To be fair, it was an "also, could you" request. This guy used to be a jerk, but he's really come around and has been sympathetic to my Gen X, take-care-of-parent situation. I don't really mind as long as I don't become plant watering boy. At that point, my response would be "Sure, for as long as I am able to... you know... before I'm exposed to COVFEFID."
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

trialpha: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x569]

He screwed up the effectiveness of his message by including "colleagues". I doubt the average person would have any trouble picking 3-8 of their coworkers they'd be okay with dying.


Yeah, My first reaction was "Only 8? Hmmm. This isn't going to be easy..."
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: WayneKerr: So... I have to go into work Mondays and Tuesdays and I work from home the rest. I am better off than millions of Americans. That being said, some manager guy--who stays home all week--asked for me to water his office plants. Our director and chief of staff were Cc'd on the email.

Wow, I don't remember what else I was going to say, or ask. So there it is. That's my memory during a stressful time. Good luck, plants.

I work in IT so we are expendable, we I mean essential. Someone has to be there to make sure Trevor and Nancy can work remotely after picking up their laptop from us.


We might be the same person... you know... like Fight Club kind of stuff. Oh, the person I'm referring to lives about 30 minutes from you if you're in Monterey, CA. I think the Mexico Monterrey is spelled just like that. BTW, I can pick up an AM radio station in the mornin that is broadcast from Monterrey, Mexico. That's 1500 miles of travel (104.9 FM, Ultra, Rio Grande Valley) but the AM version. Now that you know all of that...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Basement too small
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
