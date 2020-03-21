 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada's Northwest Territories ban all non-essential travel from the rest of Canada, as if living in NWT wasn't isolating enough   (cbc.ca) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the Inuit will be isolated enough to avoid Coronavirus.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I wonder if the Inuit will be isolated enough to avoid Coronavirus.


This is my worry for my friends out in the Aleutians, in Alaska. So isolated, if it hits out there or anywhere in the "Bush"...They aren't that isolated, but certainly when it comes to an epidemic.  Yeah.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited the NWT once. Not sure I ever left.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I wonder if the Inuit will be isolated enough to avoid Coronavirus.


Dunno if Inuit or not but they just announced their first case about 3 hours after they closed the border. So they almost made it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gopher321: I visited the NWT once. Not sure I ever left.


I'm sorry if you're stuck in Deline.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least they have Yellowknife, one of the coolest names for a city.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I make it a habit not to go anywhere where you can be sucked dry in ten minutes by a swarm of giant mosquitoes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck finding enough TP to wipe after a northwest passage.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How long until we see this inside the US?  That's one of the reasons I'm getting my Amazon shopping done now.  At some point there's going to be some "state distancing" going on and I don't want my fleshlight full of hand sanitizer, wrapped in toilet paper inside a 5 gallon water jug to get stuck at the Mason-Dixon Line.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I make it a habit not to go anywhere where you can be sucked dry in ten minutes by a swarm of giant mosquitoes.


That starts around the 49th parallel...
 
reveal101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been telling people for weeks at my plant and spraying all the shared surfaces with pure rubbing alcohol. Finally took a leave of absence under corporates covid guidelines after a guy laughed at me for spraying a doorknob.
I'm in a very rural area and there hasn't been any cases here yet, but I'm from a large city and they just don't get it out here. They're laughing at me now but in two weeks it's going to get really scary.

/interior B.C.
 
rikkards
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Been pretty much everywhere to Canada and my trip to NWT is one of my favourites. Would go back again in a heartbeat.

Nothing like having a Dene show up drunk at your hotel room at 2 in the morning, he was apologetic  :)

/if you go to Yellowknife stay at the Explorer hotel
// No you're drunk
No third slashie to reduce exposure to covid
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

reveal101: I've been telling people for weeks at my plant and spraying all the shared surfaces with pure rubbing alcohol. Finally took a leave of absence under corporates covid guidelines after a guy laughed at me for spraying a doorknob.
I'm in a very rural area and there hasn't been any cases here yet, but I'm from a large city and they just don't get it out here. They're laughing at me now but in two weeks it's going to get really scary.

/interior B.C.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I make it a habit not to go anywhere where you can be sucked dry in ten minutes by a swarm of giant mosquitoes.


The skeeters are only one of the problems, after the blackflies and the Polar bears
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sno man: eurotrader: I wonder if the Inuit will be isolated enough to avoid Coronavirus.

Dunno if Inuit or not but they just announced their first case about 3 hours after they closed the border. So they almost made it.


... not really. If there's a case today it was there 2 weeks ago.

You need to think in terms of the virus's timeline.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

reveal101: I've been telling people for weeks at my plant and spraying all the shared surfaces with pure rubbing alcohol. Finally took a leave of absence under corporates covid guidelines after a guy laughed at me for spraying a doorknob.
I'm in a very rural area and there hasn't been any cases here yet, but I'm from a large city and they just don't get it out here. They're laughing at me now but in two weeks it's going to get really scary.

/interior B.C.


I can imagine.

Today they think this is Vancouver snowflakes having a meltdown.

Next month they'll insist "Hongcouver" killed their grandma.

Americans: Canadians aren't that nice. We're just better at faking it because you have nukes and we don't.

/subby
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least they have Yellowknife, one of the coolest names for a city.


Moose Jaw high fives.
 
