Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kitty says "Mao".

/ You can tell from the decor that it is a Red Chinese Communist Kitty.

// Even though the candle seems to be Homer Simpson and not the Chinese God of Weath who is often mistaken for the Fat Buddha.

/// "Meow" sounds like the Ancient Egyptian word for "cat". Very appropriate as well as somewhat ironic.

//// In Karl Marx's work, the best jokes are often deeply buried in the footnotes.
 
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am perfect. You are perfect. We are perfect. PUUURRRFFFEEECCCTTT!!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I should buy some kitty litter.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Look in my eyes. What do you see? The cat of personality."
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lipstick? Where?
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah! I have a coloboma!! So what! F off!! Go bother the dog!
 
PhotoshopCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't go out like this!

Look at my farked-up eyes!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cold feel good on my bunghole.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Buddist Homer Cat says: Dohhhmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"You better stock up on catfood and open it all up and leave it out, just in case the 'rona takes you down. Don't want me feasting on your corpse."
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Groin grin carnal sin pretty etc.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not so much what she's saying, it's WHY she's saying it.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Oh my God, he stabbed me! Help me!"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good luck seeing the lipstick on this table.

/this time with voting
 
