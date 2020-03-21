 Skip to content
Missionary group decides the last uncontacted tribes in the Amazon shouldn't miss out on the coronavirus fun
81
    More: Stupid, Indigenous peoples, Papua New Guinea, Ethnos360, Pandemic, last tribe, recent interview, use of a new helicopter, Infectious disease  
•       •       •

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.


Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you and your god
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this won't end well at all.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge the missionaries with manslaughter if any of the natives die from an introduced disease.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dakai: Oh, this won't end well at all.


Unless we do what dionysusaur suggests and shoot the missionaries.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's Not Dead!!

/He just doesn't care
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, when you guys were kids, did cartoons and whatnot lead you to believe that headhunters would be a way bigger problem in your life than they turned out to be? Cuz they spooked the shiat out of me.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fig 1. What an appropriate reaction might look like (since they are genuinely risking killing the tribe pathologically)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's seems like a pretty unpopular position to take.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Charge the missionaries with manslaughter if any of the natives die from an introduced disease.


When haven't any of the indigenous people died?   You'd think that they would have figured this out by now.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my first glance at the headline I misread it as "Missionary Soup."
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like anything like this have ever happened before...
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.


Farking assclowns! They'll wipe out the whole tribe!
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If god wanted them contacted, wouldn't he/she just talk to their Moses via a burning bush?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dakai: Oh, this won't end well at all.


Hopefully it ends with missionaries meeting Mr. Pointy stabby or his wife, flying angry stick. I have full confidence in the natives to defend themselves from this act of agression.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: God's Not Dead!!

/He just doesn't care


Those movies are about the worst. The worst is people who analyze those movies and think that they are anything else but low budget trash.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try the Sentinelese instead, chickenshiats.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a time and place to make contact with uncontacted people.  Telling them about your favorite myth is not one of them.

There is a right way and a wrong way to m as ke contact.  For example anthropologists spend months or years trying to figure out the best and safest way to do so.

Missionaries tend to take the, "let's land a helicopter in the middle of their village tomorrow and try to convince them we are messengers from a god" approach.

The time to contact is when the tribe is coming under pressure from encroaching civilizations, or at least you think they are about to.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazilian Military needs some practice runs
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, someone who should build a wall.

/Brazil should pay for it, though
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking arrogant. What makes these missionaries think those tribes even want their "message"?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: dionysusaur: Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.

Farking assclowns! They'll wipe out the whole tribe!


Yeah, fark those Brazilian nationals and their oil company and mineral miners.

Honestly, the missionaries are the only ones who bother trying to learn and record the native's language and culture. The Portuguese descendants will not be so kind. Missionaries want survivors, the mineral exploiters and ranchers do not.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come the FARK on. Stop it! You shouldn't do this during good times! Not only do you risk your own death you're going to infect these people not just with Covid-19 but all the other shiat we are carriers for!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manifest Destiny
Youtube DXTLG--pe4E
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Probably good that I don't get to use this one very often.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say if these remote tribes get the Covids, wipe' every one of'em out before they spread it to some monkey, where it will mutate, only to be caught by a human and become the defining disease of an entire societal group for two generations.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x295]
/ Probably good that I don't get to use this one very often.


Especially since it's a proven fraud.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey asshole missionaries why don't you go try and convert the Sentinelese I hear they love visitors.  Each visitor gets a quiver full of arrows as a welcoming gift.
 
EL EM
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There is a time and place to make contact with uncontacted people.  Telling them about your favorite myth is not one of them.

There is a right way and a wrong way to m as ke contact.  For example anthropologists spend months or years trying to figure out the best and safest way to do so.

Missionaries tend to take the, "let's land a helicopter in the middle of their village tomorrow and try to convince them we are messengers from a god" approach.

The time to contact is when the tribe is coming under pressure from encroaching civilizations, or at least you think they are about to.


They're coming under that pressure, the missionaries are the thin edge of the wedge. No one in 2020 can have any doubt what the result of contacting these folks will be. Consider who's running Brazil now.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Try the Sentinelese instead, chickenshiats.


Dang it I type slow.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Rwa2play: dionysusaur: Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.

Farking assclowns! They'll wipe out the whole tribe!

Yeah, fark those Brazilian nationals and their oil company and mineral miners.

Honestly, the missionaries are the only ones who bother trying to learn and record the native's language and culture. The Portuguese descendants will not be so kind. Missionaries want survivors, the mineral exploiters and ranchers do not.


The ONLY reason they do that is so they can be holier-than-thou jackasses. They don't care about the language and culture. They just want to say "look how religious we are, we brought these poor savages into God's grace!"
 
Trik
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Someone truly ethical should put Ethnos360 down.
In the most biblical way possible.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: At my first glance at the headline I misread it as "Missionary Soup."


It's the name of my Eurythmics tribute babd
 
ISO15693
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey.. you know who else is that color?
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is not the missionary position I want to read about.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x295]
/ Probably good that I don't get to use this one very often.

Especially since it's a proven fraud.


It's actually a very authentic art piece. You can do the thing... what's it called... "googleing" it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [Fark user image 850x539]

Hey.. you know who else is that color?


The Orcs from Lord of the Rings. Neat.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Disgusting. Should be illegal. Cultural genocide. How can people think they're sooo right?
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

/posting this again
//and again
\and again
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Brazilian Military needs some practice runs


The government of Brazil is run by the assholes who are allowing the missionaries to go in to "convert" the "heathen savages", all because those "heathen savages" are living on lands that the mineral extraction and timber combines haven't open-pit-mined and clear-cut yet.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: thespindrifter: Rwa2play: dionysusaur: Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.

Farking assclowns! They'll wipe out the whole tribe!

Yeah, fark those Brazilian nationals and their oil company and mineral miners.

Honestly, the missionaries are the only ones who bother trying to learn and record the native's language and culture. The Portuguese descendants will not be so kind. Missionaries want survivors, the mineral exploiters and ranchers do not.

The ONLY reason they do that is so they can be holier-than-thou jackasses. They don't care about the language and culture. They just want to say "look how religious we are, we brought these poor savages into God's grace!"


False*

With other organizations. Caring about the people means caring about their culture and language and needs first. It's what Christ would do.

Sadly, having just checked their accountability page, I didn't realize that this was the Sanford, FL, branch. *&^%$#@!

For that I have no counter. The old New Tribes mission that this organization came from cared, these assclowns are an entirely different breed who may fall closer to your tired 19th Century beliefs.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Hey asshole missionaries why don't you go try and convert the Sentinelese I hear they love visitors. Each visitor gets a quiver full of arrows as a welcoming gift.


Did they ever recover that body, or was he left to rot as he deserves....
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [Fark user image 850x539]

Hey.. you know who else is that color?


And here we see Trump's inner peace...
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: no_tan_lines: Brazilian Military needs some practice runs

The government of Brazil is run by the assholes who are allowing the missionaries to go in to "convert" the "heathen savages", all because those "heathen savages" are living on lands that the mineral extraction and timber combines haven't open-pit-mined and clear-cut yet.


Noooo, never mistake the contras for the Catholics. The Protestants tend to wind up getting killed right along side the nationals. Never forget Chet Bittermann, murdered de facto because of statements made by Nixon. Bittermann wasn't anything more than a man who cared about people, deeply and genuinely. He was murdered by Communists looking for a potential CIA agent/scapegoat. Scores more have died among the tribes they served, more because of greed than belief.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Charge the missionaries with manslaughter if any of the natives die from an introduced disease.


fark that. Straight to The Hague for charges of genocide.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sirrerun: That's seems like a pretty unpopular position to take.


Not in the current Brazilian government.

Unsolicited interaction with uncontacted tribes is currently in violation of the 1988 Brazilian constitution as well as the policies of FUNAI, the Brazilian government's agency for indigenous peoples. However, the recent appointment of evangelical missionary Ricardo Lopez Dias to head up FUNAI's department for isolated and recently contacted tribes has provoked speculation that these policies may no longer be upheld. In part, this would make way for expansion of mining and farming into indigenous territory under Jair Bolsonaro's government.

But Dias spent ten years as a missionary for New Tribes Mission, which has subsequently changed its name to Ethnos360 in the US but still operates under the original name in other regions.

Always the worst possible person for the job.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dedicated to these "missionaries":

Bruce Cockburn - If I Had A Rocket Launcher LIVE
Youtube 8vOCcFB5eqg
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: KangTheMad: thespindrifter: Rwa2play: dionysusaur: Shoot the missionaries.
Of course that's been my position since the mid-'70s.
Destroying knowledge of local flora that may well cure otherwise durable pathogens in the name of exchanging one mythology with another that is in no way superior in any practical sense.

Farking assclowns! They'll wipe out the whole tribe!

Yeah, fark those Brazilian nationals and their oil company and mineral miners.

Honestly, the missionaries are the only ones who bother trying to learn and record the native's language and culture. The Portuguese descendants will not be so kind. Missionaries want survivors, the mineral exploiters and ranchers do not.

The ONLY reason they do that is so they can be holier-than-thou jackasses. They don't care about the language and culture. They just want to say "look how religious we are, we brought these poor savages into God's grace!"

False*

With other organizations. Caring about the people means caring about their culture and language and needs first. It's what Christ would do.

Sadly, having just checked their accountability page, I didn't realize that this was the Sanford, FL, branch. *&^%$#@!

For that I have no counter. The old New Tribes mission that this organization came from cared, these assclowns are an entirely different breed who may fall closer to your tired 19th Century beliefs.


Then why not just fund a university anthropology mission instead of going through all that trouble for the purpose of trying to convert random people to some random religion when it serves the tribe absolutely zero purpose?
 
