(CBC)   When even the College of Naturopathic Physicians says your snake oil is useless, its time to reflect on your life choices   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her picture is somehow exactly what you expect.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say that subby, but doesn't that kind of depend on how much money you've been able to make off your snake oil?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duppy: Her picture is somehow exactly what you expect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we not doing apostrophes any more? Sometimes they add a nice touch.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Draw blood, infuse it with ozone, and pass it under a UV light before reinjecting it?

What. The actual. fark?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sick burn by the Guild of Inadvisably Ineffective Homeopathic Remedies Which Do Nothing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Naturopaths are against it because it contains active ingredients.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But snake oil is THE MOST essential oil!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Loucifer: Naturopaths are against it because it contains active ingredients.


OMG, chemicals!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

