 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   You can sleep in on Monday New Jersey   (nj.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, New Jersey, Phil Murphy, Monmouth County, New Jersey, recent days, grocery stores, non-essential retail businesses, Retailing, public gatherings  
•       •       •

1432 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddamn police state.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not unexpected, and at this point the safest course of action to take.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Not unexpected, and at this point the safest course of action to take.


Not NJ but my office just cut to skeleton crew. I'm not due to cover for over a week and a half plus I get paid for not being there.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Massive lock-down strategy works.

Saturday 21st March, Lets learn from others
Youtube o2FkuQZTYO4
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Not unexpected, and at this point the safest course of action to take.


Eating is a pretty safe course of action too. So is living under a roof.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid.

Not the order, that makes perfect sense.

Delaying it until Monday, thus causing everyone to run out now because you're not going to be able to and that'll be a huge number of new cases in a couple of days.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone just died in Newark
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the trash crews are still working, no one will be sleeping with the fishes
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
auto mechanics and repair services

Yeah, drop off + by appointment only. we'll call you when to come pick it up. Alcohol wipe down of anything the mechanic is gonna touch is on the house.
 
shaggai
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yes! Get to sleep in, and file for unemployment when I wake up. America, what a country!
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stupid.

Not the order, that makes perfect sense.

Delaying it until Monday, thus causing everyone to run out now because you're not going to be able to and that'll be a huge number of new cases in a couple of days.


9pm tonight.  Tho I appreciate that you followed Fark protocol and posted without reading the article.  :D
 
snapperhead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, ok. We make a nearly irrelevant building product in NJ. But it is a 'building product.' And we pay a lousy wage with health benefits that are nearly incomprehensibly expensive. So we have a poor working staff that to an individual opts to not have ANY health care insurance. Oh, and yes, they are nearly all foreign nations that travel on a regular business to their 'country of origin' because family.

Close it down or don't. Pick one, but realize the turdstorm you are going to create in your vacillation because shareholders have a bigger role to play than society at large than citizens.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stupid.

Not the order, that makes perfect sense.

Delaying it until Monday, thus causing everyone to run out now because you're not going to be able to and that'll be a huge number of new cases in a couple of days.


You think.... people are all gonna run to work real quick, to get some work done?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reporting here from N. Florida, where the picture becomes even more grim as the sun sets. Skeeters are out.

In force. Not your garden variety - big "Asian Tigers," they call them. Stripes on the wings and insignia  on the fusilage. Lifeless eyes, like a doll's eyes. And they're vectors for who know how many infectious diseases.

/draws blackout curtains and hastens down to basement
//remembers we don't have basements in Florida
 
Jurodan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stupid.

Not the order, that makes perfect sense.

Delaying it until Monday, thus causing everyone to run out now because you're not going to be able to and that'll be a huge number of new cases in a couple of days.


Um... fta:

The measures will go into effect 9 p.m. Saturday
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jtown: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stupid.

Not the order, that makes perfect sense.

Delaying it until Monday, thus causing everyone to run out now because you're not going to be able to and that'll be a huge number of new cases in a couple of days.

9pm tonight.  Tho I appreciate that you followed Fark protocol and posted without reading the article.  :D


Well, yeah. I'm practicing link isolation, as you should be!
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pixel.nymag.comView Full Size


But, I wanted a hoagie
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mayor of Elizabeth NJ called Simon Property Group asking when they were planning on shutting the malls down per the order of the Governor to not allow more than 250 people to gather (around 10 days ago)

Answer: "What's your plan to cut my taxes?" replied Mike Romstad, an executive vice president at the company, according to Bollwage's account.

Wow...
 
pehvbot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised Washington State hasn't fully pulled the plug yet.  We've been in a semi shelter in place for a while but haven't made it official.  I'm expecting this happen soon.  I think Washington's strategy has been a sort of slow motion shutdown which I think makes more sense than just slamming things closed.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is going to happen nationally, I would guess.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

invictus2: [pixel.nymag.com image 850x445]

But, I wanted a hoagie


its okay. I got an email from Jersey Mikes. They deliver
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Already sleeping on the job, so, why not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The catch is that you have to live in New Jersey.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stupid.

Not the order, that makes perfect sense.

Delaying it until Monday, thus causing everyone to run out now because you're not going to be able to and that'll be a huge number of new cases in a couple of days.


It goes into effect tonight at 9, supposedly. At least that's what i understood when I listened to the the conference today by Gov. Murphy.  It doesn't go far enough, imo. Thankfully I'm on vacation next week so I can stay home but my husband and I are both "essential". I work at a bank and he manages a restaurant that is now "take out/delivery" only. People are still trying to walk in and sit down for dinner when the dining room is closed. So this order is necessary since people can't seem to follow simple instructions.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cuomo reacted with a statement that New Jersey could not do this without the New York state government's permission
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Reporting here from N. Florida, where the picture becomes even more grim as the sun sets. Skeeters are out.

In force. Not your garden variety - big "Asian Tigers," they call them. Stripes on the wings and insignia  on the fusilage. Lifeless eyes, like a doll's eyes. And they're vectors for who know how many infectious diseases.

/draws blackout curtains and hastens down to basement
//remembers we don't have basements in Florida


Is there a sinkhole you can hide out in?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Mayor of Elizabeth NJ called Simon Property Group asking when they were planning on shutting the malls down per the order of the Governor to not allow more than 250 people to gather (around 10 days ago)

Answer: "What's your plan to cut my taxes?" replied Mike Romstad, an executive vice president at the company, according to Bollwage's account.

Wow...


I hope the response was "we'll send out officers to chain the doors shut."
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Not unexpected, and at this point the safest course of action to take.


No it really isn't. This virus was first ID'd in early December in China. The Chinese did nothing to stop the spread and by early January it was detected in the USA. No one panicked and there weren't an abnormal # of flu related illness deaths. Then in March everyone panics. This was on route to be a somewhat worse flu year basically. Then panic. Now the stock markets tanked, all the old people we want to protect will thank us I am sure when they realize they no longer have retirement money and are too old to work. Child and domestic abuse rates are rising, people are losing jobs, and the economy is tanking. Pray tell why? Between 12-30k people have died from the flu this year. No one cared, "get your flu shot" was all you heard. Now it is like, "panic, destroy the economy for years, disrupt everything because maybe some more people might get sick!" This virus has been in the US since mid-late december if it was in China in early December. Calm the fark down. The panic is worse than the virus.
 
Alebak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've heard some stuff about how a shutdown is gonna get announced Monday or Tuesday here in Mass, but it's always from a guy who knows a guy, so I don't believe it myself.

I do expect more states to lockdown overall as the federal response continues to drop the ball and pass the blame.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pehvbot: I'm actually surprised Washington State hasn't fully pulled the plug yet.  We've been in a semi shelter in place for a while but haven't made it official.  I'm expecting this happen soon.  I think Washington's strategy has been a sort of slow motion shutdown which I think makes more sense than just slamming things closed.


Seems like enough people here are already playing safe and doing that already, so they haven't had to.  We still have essential services like garbage pickup, mail, and booze delivery so a lot of people on my street are hunkering down.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why don't we go back on standard time while were at it?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A guy I know in NJ, his wife and his daughter all have fevers of 101-102 degrees. I believe the wife feels the worst. They tried to get tests that were supposed to be available in Paramus; they were denied because there weren't enough test kits. (His other daughter, in the same household, is asymptomatic at the moment.)
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: Exluddite: Not unexpected, and at this point the safest course of action to take.

[Blather. Complete and total blather.]


It's not very often that someone gets promoted to red 2, so consider yourself "lucky".
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NJ Farkers:

I moonlight on the weekends at Partners Liquors in Denville.  I started getting the shakes and chills real bad today and went to urgent care.  No flu, no fever, but who farking knows.  I'm in isolation for the next week at least.  If, by any chance, you shop at our store, please get yourself checked out.  Denville is overrun with people who think it's a hoax and are doing nothing to protect themselves or others.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How the fark does it take so long for the region with the biggest pandemic hot spot in the nation to wake the fark up and do something?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a favorite restaurant in Rutherford that I'm worried about. It's the only place I've ever had where they know my drink order when I walk in. It's not a big takeout place, but I hope they can adapt. I like the owner and would hate to see the business go down.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.