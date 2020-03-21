 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Heavy)   If you were planning on flying out New York City today, we have some bad news for you [Update: Ground stop lifted]   (heavy.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

889 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 3:36 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
neapoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kennedy Steve "Nobody farking move!"
 
squidloe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be surprised if we shut down air travel nationwide for a while
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here's an actual article for anyone who wants information fed to them in more than little blurbs
 
Superjoe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from 9/11
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.


Eh Trump should just do his press conferences in full clown costume to go with the times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Kennedy Steve "Nobody farking move!"


He retired.

But he was epic.

"Delta 437?
"Delta 437?"
"Earth to Delta 437?"
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Eh Trump should just do his press conferences in full clown costume to go with the times.

[Fark user image 351x376]


Drink!
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry about it, it's not a big plane town.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They were temporarily halted because of a shortage of employees. They are back up running.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: They were temporarily halted because of a shortage of employees. They are back up running.


Good.  Maybe the mods can take this link down then.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the only thing I could find on it.

https://www.godsavethepoints.com/new-​y​ork-suspends-all-flights-entire-usa-to​-follow/
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: lolmao500: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Eh Trump should just do his press conferences in full clown costume to go with the times.

[Fark user image 351x376]

Drink!


I don't understand why the President is getting criticized for how he handled COVID-19. He didn't personally give it to anyone (that we know of).
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where is Snake Pliskin when we need him?
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

squidloe: Wouldn't be surprised if we shut down air travel nationwide for a while


I'm surprised we haven't already. We are just sending the virus around the country. Soft shutdowns are meaningless with travel by plane, train and bus still possible
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Eh Trump should just do his press conferences in full clown costume to go with the times.

[Fark user image 351x376]


That is normal clothing and makeup, he takes that off just for public appearances because he doesn't want everybody to know that he is, in fact, a circus clown who conned people in just enough of the right states to get him elected to the White House so that he could pull off his clown act on the biggest stage of all while remaining a secret circus clown.
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My arms are too tired to fly today.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.


Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]


And that graph takes into account population difference, right?
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]


Aw Frak. I just checked the most recent numbers and as of 14:36 ET, March 21, 2020, the number of cases in the U.S. is over 21,000. By the above chart that is Day 20. Italy did not break 20,000 until Day 21. We have gained a day on them. This is not a race we want to be winning.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Eh Trump should just do his press conferences in full clown costume to go with the times.

[Fark user image 351x376]


Too festive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?


It's true. Before assigning value to the lives of the affected, one must know what percent of something they are.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently the region was shut down for 30 minutes. <<ding>> You are now free to infect others again in far away places.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?


Somebody doesn't understand rates.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Carousel Beast: lolmao500: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Eh Trump should just do his press conferences in full clown costume to go with the times.

[Fark user image 351x376]

Drink!

I don't understand why the President is getting criticized for how he handled COVID-19. He didn't personally give it to anyone (that we know of).


You're a terrible reporter. Next question.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

squidloe: Wouldn't be surprised if we shut down air travel nationwide for a while


I live where many international flights out if LAX and SFO make their turns west to China and Japan. Usually half a dozen every hour. I have seen three all week and were transport planes from Hong Kong. Little to nothing is coming or going.
 
awruk!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

Somebody doesn't understand rates.


Hey, that's Fark. There was supposed to be no math...
 
oldfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After watching so many of my countrymen fail to understand the basic math models that are predicting the spread of covin19, the number of people that buy into flat earth or young earth creationism is starting to make sense.

/farking math, hpw does it work?
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?


Look at the direction it's headed. The shape of it. Usually you'd be right about wanting per-capita data--absolutely--but this is a rare case where the total population just tells you how crazy things could get and doesn't tell you how crazy they are currently.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.


Monday's a lot closer than a week away.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

It's true. Before assigning value to the lives of the affected, one must know what percent of something they are.


No, we should present accurate information so people are informed.  We have ten times the population of Italy.  With that in mind, the chart tells me we're doing pretty well, but that's not what the people who post it want it to convey.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Aw Frak. I just checked the most recent numbers and as of 14:36 ET, March 21, 2020, the number of cases in the U.S. is over 21,000. By the above chart that is Day 20. Italy did not break 20,000 until Day 21. We have gained a day on them. This is not a race we want to be winning.


I don't know what numbers you're checking but we're over 24,000
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?


Got a point? Maybe you should make it.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: BafflerMeal: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

It's true. Before assigning value to the lives of the affected, one must know what percent of something they are.

No, we should present accurate information so people are informed.  We have ten times the population of Italy.  With that in mind, the chart tells me we're doing pretty well, but that's not what the people who post it want it to convey.


Again, the direction it's headed in is bad. Levelling off would be good. Paralleling the upward zoom is bad.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Aw Frak. I just checked the most recent numbers and as of 14:36 ET, March 21, 2020, the number of cases in the U.S. is over 21,000. By the above chart that is Day 20. Italy did not break 20,000 until Day 21. We have gained a day on them. This is not a race we want to be winning.


Keep in mind that early testing in the US was abysmally low.  So I would take the trendline with a grain of salt.  The earlier numbers should likely be much higher.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Helen_Arigby: Jeebus Saves: BafflerMeal: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

It's true. Before assigning value to the lives of the affected, one must know what percent of something they are.

No, we should present accurate information so people are informed.  We have ten times the population of Italy.  With that in mind, the chart tells me we're doing pretty well, but that's not what the people who post it want it to convey.

Again, the direction it's headed in is bad. Levelling off would be good. Paralleling the upward zoom is bad.


Again, it's misleading.  If you want to see the actual curve, you go by cases per 100,000.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

It's true. Before assigning value to the lives of the affected, one must know what percent of something they are.


And also percentage of population tested.  As of yesterday, the CDC stats say the US had only completed around 55,000 tests.  If a person hasn't been tested, it's not CV according to the stats.  We should get a fresh wave of results on Monday which will spike the stats.  But testing is now being severely limited (as if it wasn't already) so the numbers might flatten out week after next.  So we might see this "flattening of the curve" but it feels like the statistics are being manipulated by restricting testing.

It's going to take years of data gathering, validation, and analysis to get an honest picture of what's happening right now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Helen_Arigby: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

Look at the direction it's headed. The shape of it. Usually you'd be right about wanting per-capita data--absolutely--but this is a rare case where the total population just tells you how crazy things could get and doesn't tell you how crazy they are currently.


There's one sense in which it might makes sense to transform the graph to account for # infected / million or some similar stat. Of course there are reasons not to. Italy is a fairly densely populated country, so you expect a faster spread. But that is of course a over-simplification because they, like us, are a mosaic of urban, suburban, and rural areas.

Further, there's a question about the fundamental numbers, especially in the US, as testing is erratic, incomplete, and was significantly delayed. Similarly, the early parts of the graph for Italy include an under-reporting due to sparse testing. Given all that, it's probably best not to get too fancy when comparing and just admit that there are difficulties with the comparison --- difficulties that cannot be "corrected" without actually just increasing uncertainties because we don't know enough to know if our "corrections" are remotely accurate.
 
nanim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: I live where many international flights out if LAX and SFO make their turns west to China and Japan...
---


Flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco turn at the same spot when heading for Asia?
 
neapoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image image 843x1500]


Oh I'd say it's more than potential at this point. Yeah. Those numbers are not pretty.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Helen_Arigby: Jeebus Saves: BafflerMeal: Jeebus Saves: Mock26: neapoi: Just wait a week. shiats gonna get exponentially more insane.

Just look at Italy's timeline and our own. We have the potential to outpace Italy.

[Fark user image 843x1500]

And that graph takes into account population difference, right?

It's true. Before assigning value to the lives of the affected, one must know what percent of something they are.

No, we should present accurate information so people are informed.  We have ten times the population of Italy.  With that in mind, the chart tells me we're doing pretty well, but that's not what the people who post it want it to convey.

Again, the direction it's headed in is bad. Levelling off would be good. Paralleling the upward zoom is bad.

Again, it's misleading.  If you want to see the actual curve, you go by cases per 100,000.



I hear where you're coming from.  If the curves level out and drop off at roughly the same rates for us and Italy, then a smaller percentage of our population will be affected.  The other way to look at it is that the rate at which the cases are increasing are close to the same or even a more aggressive in our population, which is concerning.  Either way of looking at it is correct.  It's great if you have an interpretation that you feel is more encouraging than someone else's.  That doesn't mean that the original, and perfectly valid, interpretation is misleading.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.