(Mashable)   Cats, dominoes and a video cam. How to get through social distancing   (mashable.com) divider line
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cats are so freaking, incredibly weird.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fun, but they were heavily trained and the video is chopped to hell.

Interesting side note, this seems to be a video YouTube started pushing this week, and not its here. Thank you AI overlords.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all losing our minds.

The cats, not so much.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad's cat (and my best friend) loves this ad

AARP Ball roller coaster commercial
Youtube I3AZakjJ23A
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.... those cats had to have been trained pretty extensively.  I mean really.  A moving object and the cat not chasing it?  Or even a domino standing up straight and not being knocked over because cat?  Unlikely.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't clicked the link, so that means the cats both simultaneously toppled over the dominoes and didn't topple them over, and that's the state they will be in until I click.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the dramatic tension at the water dish. When's it going to knock those two stacked dominoes over?
I also love that there was no added music.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a bit of an off-thread, but I just wanted to remind folks that food banks and rent assistance programs are under a lot of stress at the moment, so any help in that direction would be great.  (And hey, prevent some cuddly furr-balls from losing their homes with their loved hoo-mans!)

Thanks!  (Back to your regularly scheduled thread)
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just got word st Louis city and county are going into lockdown on monday.  You know, except for churches because they're exempt from spreading viruses.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RIP Cats Domino
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I imagine that Hell for Cats is just an infinite table covered in things that could be knocked off the edge... but there is none.
 
Number 216
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was great
 
alice_600
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone here have a sudden urge to play dominos?
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just played that video on my TV for my dog to watch. He's not impressed. And he still wants steak.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While this was fun, I have to say that, as an introvert, all these "how to deal with social distancing" stories and tweets and articles are vaguely annoying and mildly amusing in a sad way.

You poor, put-upon extroverts. How will you ever survive not being able to gather in large crowds and jabber at each other incessantly?!
 
