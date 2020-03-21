 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Florida man arrested for felony theft of toilet paper from hotel   (newsweek.com) divider line
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why can't I hold all these toilet papers?


Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the police did have something to go on but couldn't finish the paper work?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat. Exactly how much toilet paper do you have to steal to make it a felony?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure this is going to stick as a felony:

"Hernandezcinto was able to execute his alleged toilet paper heist because he worked for a cleaning company that services the hotel. Egipciaco counted the rolls, valued at around $65, and expressed an eagerness to testify against the alleged thief.

"Yamil counted 66 rolls of toilet paper, which are each valued at 99 cents," the officer wrote. "Yamil wishes to testify in court on behalf of Marriott."

Florida, theft charges become a felony if the value of what's stolen is at least $300.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMFG, gross!!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Holy shiat. Exactly how much toilet paper do you have to steal to make it a felony?


1 is felony theft.
2 is grand larceny.

/Cop Math.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there just a demand for toilet paper? Are people just panicking and hoarding?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yamil found it suspicious as to why he put a trash bag in his van and peaked through the window."

Probably he's reached peak window. I knew he would someday. There were articles about it in the 90s.
 
jwookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotel toilet paper sucks
 
jwookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: OMFG, gross!!


Oh my god
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Holy shiat. Exactly how much toilet paper do you have to steal to make it a felony?


"Hernandezcinto was charged with theft from a public lodging facility, a third degree felony."
Reading is hard.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that felony and not petit theft?
 
dericwater
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Probably stealing it so he can sell it on CL for 30x the MSRP.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Not sure this is going to stick as a felony:

"Hernandezcinto was able to execute his alleged toilet paper heist because he worked for a cleaning company that services the hotel. Egipciaco counted the rolls, valued at around $65, and expressed an eagerness to testify against the alleged thief.

"Yamil counted 66 rolls of toilet paper, which are each valued at 99 cents," the officer wrote. "Yamil wishes to testify in court on behalf of Marriott."

Florida, theft charges become a felony if the value of what's stolen is at least $300.


FTFA

Hernandezcinto was charged with theft from a public lodging facility, a third degree felony.

The hotel industry lobbied to get their own special law. You didn't think the property of mere peasants was protected as well as those of the Marriott corporation, did you? Hotel towels are serious business.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Soupman Cumeth: How is that felony and not petit theft?


Toliet paper is like gold now
 
midigod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
peaked through the window

And this is from Newsweek. Yeesh.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why is there just a demand for toilet paper? Are people just panicking and hoarding?


There is a demand because the stores don't have any at the moment.

So when they do, everyone buys more than they immediately need because they don't know how long it will have to last. Which leads to empty shelves.

/Rinse & repeat
//Should work itself out fairly soon as long as stores limit the quantity people are allowed to purchase
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why is there just a demand for toilet paper? Are people just panicking and hoarding?


Yes.

The story I heard was that it started as an internet rumor. Something about all the workers in some Chinese toilet paper factory getting sick, and how that was going to mean stores running out of TP. Obviously bullshiat, most brands are made domestically, but it snowballed from there.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: TomFooolery: Holy shiat. Exactly how much toilet paper do you have to steal to make it a felony?

"Hernandezcinto was charged with theft from a public lodging facility, a third degree felony."
Reading is hard.


Shakes tiny fist....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: The Soupman Cumeth: How is that felony and not petit theft?

Toliet paper is like gold now


Again, why though? There's plenty where I shop.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can we get a "Not The Onion" tag.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Soupman Cumeth: How is that felony and not petit theft?


Because Florida Law defines it that way?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Mugato: Why is there just a demand for toilet paper? Are people just panicking and hoarding?

Yes.

The story I heard was that it started as an internet rumor. Something about all the workers in some Chinese toilet paper factory getting sick, and how that was going to mean stores running out of TP. Obviously bullshiat, most brands are made domestically, but it snowballed from there.


I heard that it was because the TP factories would be switched from making TP to making masks and gowns for hospitals so people were supposedly hoarding for when that happened.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Holy shiat. Exactly how much toilet paper do you have to steal to make it a felony?


Have you seen the street value of a 24-pack of Charmin lately?
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Angel told me he knew a lady who was poor and has no job and he was only taking the toilet paper to help her and her family," wrote the officer

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Mugato: Why is there just a demand for toilet paper? Are people just panicking and hoarding?

Yes.

The story I heard was that it started as an internet rumor. Something about all the workers in some Chinese toilet paper factory getting sick, and how that was going to mean stores running out of TP. Obviously bullshiat, most brands are made domestically, but it snowballed from there.


The rumor started from one guy in Japan that most of their toilet paper came from China. The world media reported on the Japanese toilet paper panic and here we are.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

midigod: peaked through the window

And this is from Newsweek. Yeesh.


You don't read Newsweek much do you?
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where are all the resupplies?  Even Amazon is out.  Eventually people have to have enough stockpiled. Are we getting it shipped from China?  I'm getting concerned I'm going to have to resort to leaves here before too long.  TG I got a bidet before they were cool, can't believe I lived like a savage without one before.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why is there just a demand for toilet paper? Are people just panicking and hoarding?


I don't get it either.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The way the stock market is going I should have invested in toilet paper instead. Hey, I have an idea - make the stock certificates out of toilet paper!
 
zobear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While I'll agree stealing tp in these troubled times is not a good thing to do, $65 worth = a felony is messed up.

If the DA decides to go ahead with the case, the guy should plead not guilty and demand a jury trial and wait and see if the state can meet whatever FL laws are on that.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Where are all the resupplies?  Even Amazon is out.


I got a 36 roll pack on Amazon this morning, estimated delivery date Wed. I thought it was odd because I was hearing every place was out so I checked the product again a few minutes later and it was still in stock but estimated delivery date was now late April. Later it was out of stock but 18 roll packs were now "Available from the sellers" at double the price I paid for 36, estimated delivery early May. Now even the resellers are out of stock
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zobear: While I'll agree stealing tp in these troubled times is not a good thing to do, $65 worth = a felony is messed up.


Yeah, I thought there was a specific dollar amount that has to be stolen for it to be a felony. I'm not going to bother looking it up but I'm pretty sure it's not $65.

People are losing their damned minds.
 
Johnson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: midigod: peaked through the window

And this is from Newsweek. Yeesh.

You don't read Newsweek much do you?


No, but when I do it is stories from September 2017 LIKE THIS ONE!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He needs it for his fort.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I ordered 30 rolls online, they arrive next week. I can always get food, shampoo, etc., but the hoarding of TP is insane. I have six rolls of paper towels as backup right now and, yes I know, they are not good for sewer pipes. TP, seven rolls left.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, I think Florida has just raised the level of felony theft to $700, meaning that amount or more is a felony. I think it used to be $300 to reach a felony.
 
