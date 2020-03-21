 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Russian guy blows up a washing machine with fireworks. This has absolutely nothing to do with anything going on right now, but that's kind of the point   (youtube.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian Appliance Snuff Video is the name of my Sputnik/Megadeth mashup band.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russian fireworks just go boom....kinda weird.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why this guy is all alone, filming his own stuff in the forest.

* watches first three minutes *

Oh
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: russian fireworks just go boom....kinda weird.


Apparently they go bym.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a 1950's GE machine, he'd need a nuke
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Putin's Russia, clothes wash you!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mr_a: If it was a 1950's GE machine, he'd need a nuke


sub-kiloton, or multi-kiloton?
 
suid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: some_beer_drinker: russian fireworks just go boom....kinda weird.

Apparently they go bym.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want to help her shop and I'm not even heterosexual
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Motherfucking Bootleg Fireworks - Subtitled Version
Youtube p6uecmg8bcQ
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was hoping he would dump the whole box in there and toss in a road flare or four.
 
bekovich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry, sorrreee
*British teeth British teeth *


/no but really
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mr_a: If it was a 1950's GE machine, he'd need a nuke


When I was a kid we had a front loader my mom bought around 1950.  It looked like a piece of industrial machinery.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Runaways - Cherry Bomb
Youtube _EBvXpjudf8
 
