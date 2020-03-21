 Skip to content
(Some Sanitized Guy)   And once again, the damn Dutch   (9gag.com)
34
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Danes are from Denmark not the Netherlands.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Danes, Subby, Danes.

/ Same thing. But keep that under your cap.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course they have to. All the damn kangaroos keep crossing the border from Austria to panic buy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something clever in the state of Denmark...

Even Old Norway or those from the Polack Wars could learn a thing or two from that...

/Rosencrantz and Gilderstern are dead
// from Coronavirus..
/// drops of poison in the ear...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of the UV-light sanitizer ad at the bottom of this thread.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Of course they have to. All the damn kangaroos keep crossing the border from Austria to panic buy.


That doesn't sound right at all.  That sounds more like something a dingo would do.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10,000 Swedes crept through the weeds pursued by one Norwegian.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Austria was melting at an alarming rate

Won't someone think of the pangolins?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figures with those miserable fat Belgian bastards!!!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prettiest Danes to me are the women with light auburn complexions. Sand Danes.

I also know someone who isn't a Dane but was heavily influenced by their culture. Dane-ish.

I'll be here all forever, try the surstromming.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: pkjun: Of course they have to. All the damn kangaroos keep crossing the border from Austria to panic buy.

That doesn't sound right at all.  That sounds more like something a dingo would do.


No, dingos are from New Zealand. Where all those bears are.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I thought Austria was melting at an alarming rate

Won't someone think of the pangolins?


farking delicious after being roasted.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I'm getting a kick out of the UV-light sanitizer ad at the bottom of this thread.


that UV ad is suddenly all over online. i hope they aren't scamming people.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, instead of simply setting a limit of one per customer, like pretty much everywhere else has, they decided price gouging was a better solution.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an obvious Photoshop.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: CordycepsInYourBrain: I'm getting a kick out of the UV-light sanitizer ad at the bottom of this thread.

that UV ad is suddenly all over online. i hope they aren't scamming people.


Seems legit -- strong UV light is antibacterial/antiviral.


/Just don't use it on yourself, since high doses of UV is also what gives you skin cancer if exposed directly for extended periods
 
historynow11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch you say?

https://youtu.be/ItzslynRhwg
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Syria:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the Dutch. It's those Frisian bastards I got a problem with.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: [i.pinimg.com image 400x306]


Hope that thing has an outhouse. The indoor drains are clogged.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The prettiest Danes to me are the women with light auburn complexions. Sand Danes.

I also know someone who isn't a Dane but was heavily influenced by their culture. Dane-ish.

I'll be here all forever, try the surstromming.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dad jokes!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Trik: [i.pinimg.com image 400x306]

Hope that thing has an outhouse. The indoor drains are clogged.


Boooo....

Boo this man....
 
Bowen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bughunter: pangolins


Too soon
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The prettiest Danes to me are the women with light auburn complexions. Sand Danes.

I also know someone who isn't a Dane but was heavily influenced by their culture. Dane-ish.

I'll be here all forever, try the surstromming.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has all the "hand sanitizer" he needs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's the rub.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dready zim: Meanwhile in Syria:

[Fark user image image 850x566]


What? The Turks are emboldening terrorists?
 
Victoly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As I keep saying, I'm worried that the obsession with hand sanitizer means that people aren't using soap.
 
