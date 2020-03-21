 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNYC)   The prepper movement was not prepared for the pandemic   (wnycstudios.org) divider line
41
    More: Ironic, National Public Radio, new window, New York City, On the Media, WNYC, Internet, Social media, front of an Ultimate Bunker display  
•       •       •

1423 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 3:34 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of "prepping" is a valid one. Those most drawn to the idea, though, seem to lack the capacity to really think through their plans.

As long as they aren't hurting anyone else with their hobby, whatever. If they are fostering their slight paranoia to become a sociopathic obsession, it becomes concerning.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Who knew that cosplay wasn't an effective strategy?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take a New Englander out of their natural environment and, say, put them in a place like Atlanta or San Diego, then they are called by the denizens there a "prepper."

While here, we are just regular folk.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is not the apocalypse they've been waiting for.
"What, a disease?"
*forehead smack*
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

August11: If you take a New Englander out of their natural environment and, say, put them in a place like Atlanta or San Diego, then they are called by the denizens there a "prepper."

While here, we are just regular folk.


You mean "preppie," right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

August11: If you take a New Englander out of their natural environment and, say, put them in a place like Atlanta or San Diego, then they are called by the denizens there a "prepper."

While here, we are just regular folk.


Spend some time in a Mormon community.  They all seem to have six weeks or more of supplies on hand at all times.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?

This is a segment from our March 20, 2020 program, Bracing for Impact.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?


Have to buy the book?
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: August11: If you take a New Englander out of their natural environment and, say, put them in a place like Atlanta or San Diego, then they are called by the denizens there a "prepper."

While here, we are just regular folk.

You mean "preppie," right?


Izods and Sperry Topsiders do not protect against viruses?

Good.

/how about tie dyes and friendship bracelets?
 
Cache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

culebra: Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?

This is a segment from our March 20, 2020 program, Bracing for Impact.


So you have to click a link in the article to get to the information?  Makes complete sense!
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cache: "_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?


<raises hand>

I stocked up on Vaseline and vodak.

/and the entire Bioware AD&D catalog
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other news, to properly prepare for something, you have to know what that something is.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?


It is a podcast. You have to hit the "Listen" button and listen to the podcast.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?


What?  You haven't yet realized that Fark headlines these days aren't much more than left-wing schadenfreude click-bait yet?

May I suggest you avoid the Politics tab for the foreseeable future?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?

What?  You haven't yet realized that Fark headlines these days aren't much more than left-wing schadenfreude click-bait yet?

May I suggest you avoid the Politics tab for the foreseeable future?


I've avoided that sewer for awhile now.  Sad to see it seeping into the main page.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: Cache: "_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?

<raises hand>

I stocked up on Vaseline and vodak.

/and the entire Bioware AD&D catalog


The Bioware AD&D catalog is your spank bank?

/not judging, just curious what I'm missing.
 
Seabon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?


I think it's a podcast.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
+1 for a mostly good use of the tag.

If there is a lesson to be learned here it's that, if you are truly planning on prepping for doomsday, you need to be prepared for a much wider variety of possibilities than you thought.

This is like putting stuff like a snow shovel and salt into your car to prepare for a blizzard, but not packing any water because you didn't expect a drought.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: bughunter: Cache: "_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?

<raises hand>

I stocked up on Vaseline and vodak.

/and the entire Bioware AD&D catalog

The Bioware AD&D catalog is your spank bank?

/not judging, just curious what I'm missing.


I play with my Miniature Giant Space Hamster when my Wand of Magic Missles is recharging.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How do you wipe your butt with a Kalishnakov?
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: EdgeRunner: bughunter: Cache: "_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?

<raises hand>

I stocked up on Vaseline and vodak.

/and the entire Bioware AD&D catalog

The Bioware AD&D catalog is your spank bank?

/not judging, just curious what I'm missing.

I play with my Miniature Giant Space Hamster when my Wand of Magic Missles is recharging.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JAYoung: How do you wipe your butt with a Kalishnakov?


Carefully
 
RonRon893
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One bit of wisdom from the podcast... When you ask a prepper what exactly they are preparing for... i.e. how do THEY personally envisage the downfall of civilization? Every one of them had concocted their own personal end-of-days vision that was completely dependent on what they had on hand to "prep" with. Didn't really matter what was actually happening in the world at the time... Whatever you managed to gather and hoard, you just manufacture a suitable "most likely terrible future" based on what you personally chose to collect to prot3ct you from it.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JAYoung: How do you wipe your butt with a Kalishnakov?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size

There's something adorable about Joe Pera's prepper girlfriend. I'd shack up with her.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of the average prepper

myselfdefensetraining.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: bughunter: EdgeRunner: bughunter: Cache: "_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?

<raises hand>

I stocked up on Vaseline and vodak.

/and the entire Bioware AD&D catalog

The Bioware AD&D catalog is your spank bank?

/not judging, just curious what I'm missing.

I play with my Miniature Giant Space Hamster when my Wand of Magic Missles is recharging.

[Fark user image 425x428]


Oh, wait.  We're talking about pandemic isolation?

I thought we were talking about the Baldur's Gate III release.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RonRon893: One bit of wisdom from the podcast... When you ask a prepper what exactly they are preparing for... i.e. how do THEY personally envisage the downfall of civilization? Every one of them had concocted their own personal end-of-days vision that was completely dependent on what they had on hand to "prep" with. Didn't really matter what was actually happening in the world at the time... Whatever you managed to gather and hoard, you just manufacture a suitable "most likely terrible future" based on what you personally chose to collect to prot3ct you from it.


And it "helps" that, due to America's military fetish, they usually prepared for either a fascist government, an uprising, or a breakdown of law and order cased by something totally different than a pandemic.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: There was nothing at all about anyone being unprepared for anything in that article.  Who's greening this stuff?

What?  You haven't yet realized that Fark headlines these days aren't much more than left-wing schadenfreude click-bait yet?

May I suggest you avoid the Politics tab for the foreseeable future?


The list is growing apace since the loons have been coming out of the woodwork to defend Dear Leader.

Anyone who unironically uses the term "left wing" in reference to American politics is trembling on the bubble.

Just so you know.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: In other news, to properly prepare for something, you have to know what that something is.


This is kind of the logic of prepping for a zombie apocalypse.

Now, *OBVIOUSLY* we're not going to have a "Walking Dead" or "28 Days Later" kind of situation, ever.  But the idea is that if you're prepared for that hypothetical zombie apocalypse, you're prepared for literally anything.  ZA presupposes that pretty much everything is just *GONE*.  No working infrastructure.  No FEMA coming to save you.  No C-130's flying in pallets of bottled water and MREs.   Nothing, for an extended period of time.

Someone prepared for that is prepared for nearly anything, including this.

And even the sort of "mild preppers" who just stock a bit of extra food, other supplies, batteries, flashlights, etc. in case of the normal natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes, etc., are prepared for this sort of thing.   They've got the resources to self-isolated more easily than most.

So I'm kind of baffled at the thrust of this (not having watched it).   Especially since world-wide pandemic has been one of the common scenarios talked about in prepper circles, along with nuclear armageddon, economic collapse, supervolcanoes, asteroid impacts, and a number of other unlikely events.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If preppers were prepping to help out, and keep civilization together, and help their neighbors and community through a crisis, it would maybe be a good thing.
But their whack fantasy always seems to be just them and theirs fat and happy, and all the "wrong" people on the outside, cold and hungry, and hahaha at them.
it's not surprising that they are mostly stupid, gun sucking asswipes whose idiot plans will keep them alive about an extra five minutes after an apocalypse.
Selfishness is a survival strategy of the stupid and shortsighted.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: If preppers were prepping to help out, and keep civilization together, and help their neighbors and community through a crisis, it would maybe be a good thing.
But their whack fantasy always seems to be just them and theirs fat and happy, and all the "wrong" people on the outside, cold and hungry, and hahaha at them.
it's not surprising that they are mostly stupid, gun sucking asswipes whose idiot plans will keep them alive about an extra five minutes after an apocalypse.
Selfishness is a survival strategy of the stupid and shortsighted.


Hate to break it to you, but most of us are only "selfishly" storing enough supplies to keep our own families fed. We're not trying to help the community, because we need to actively avoid our neighbors as much as possible for awhile. We're NOT all in this one together, we're all in this at an appropriate social distance from each other.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: EdgeRunner: bughunter: Cache: "_________________"  was not prepared for the pandemic.

Trump?  Republicans?  Conservatives?
Umm, who was prepared?

<raises hand>

I stocked up on Vaseline and vodak.

/and the entire Bioware AD&D catalog

The Bioware AD&D catalog is your spank bank?

/not judging, just curious what I'm missing.

I play with my Miniature Giant Space Hamster when my Wand of Magic Missles is recharging.


Isn't that an invisible miniature giant space hamster?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Most preppers aren't actually preppers, they're hoarders. So really, they've got at least two self-inflicted mental disorders to deal with, poor clowns.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stooped peepers didn't have enough buckets of potato soup.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EdgeRunner: jso2897: If preppers were prepping to help out, and keep civilization together, and help their neighbors and community through a crisis, it would maybe be a good thing.
But their whack fantasy always seems to be just them and theirs fat and happy, and all the "wrong" people on the outside, cold and hungry, and hahaha at them.
it's not surprising that they are mostly stupid, gun sucking asswipes whose idiot plans will keep them alive about an extra five minutes after an apocalypse.
Selfishness is a survival strategy of the stupid and shortsighted.

Hate to break it to you, but most of us are only "selfishly" storing enough supplies to keep our own families fed. We're not trying to help the community, because we need to actively avoid our neighbors as much as possible for awhile. We're NOT all in this one together, we're all in this at an appropriate social distance from each other.


I'm not talking about this, or any real crisis. I am talking about the (so far) imaginary great collapse that these people envision as the terminal point of civilization.
Although in this crisis, plenty of people are reaching out to help their neighbors and their communities.
You didn't "break" anything to me I don't already know.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.