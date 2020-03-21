 Skip to content
(NPR)   Caption this sunlit salutation
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
media.npr.org
 
ZAZ
‘’ 1 day ago  
Moses prepares to flee the coronavirus.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wilson!!!
 
bearded clamorer
‘’ 1 day ago  
Can you dig it?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 day ago  
"These pipes are clean."
 
Pinnacle Point
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pinnacle Point: Footsteps 2: In a world where Jesus tosses dead weight into the ocean


/In a Votey world
 
Kick The Chair
‘’ 2 hours ago  
did you bring the toilet paper?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentlemen! BEHOLD!!

I have taught this eldritch abomination... NINJITSU!!!


/it's the art of invisibility, Steve! NOW GET THE ELEPHANT SUPPOSITORIES!!!!!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See?  Sucker is as flat as a pancake."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little man in a boat, where the f%ck are you?
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You finally really did it! You maniacs! You blew it up!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grandeur of the ocean directly in front of him, Frank had difficulty remembering exactly how to spell YMCA.
 
Kick The Chair
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
After the climate change and pandemics, Adam and Steve went forth to re-populate the world have great sex
 
2wolves
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Serfs UP!"


Blah, blah, blah, votey, votey.
 
Conductor of Space Force Band
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please come back. We are no longer infected.
 
hubris73
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Ah well, so much for jolly cooperation."
 
whereisian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'M PEEING
 
dionysusaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hail to the Sun God!
Her sure is a fun god!
Ra!
Ra!
Ra!I keep forgetting the votinator.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Tides go in, tides go out. You can't explain that"
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Scotchgard ... all the things!
 
