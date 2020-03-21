 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   *spittake*   (twitter.com) divider line
73
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2673 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 11:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You poor put upon child...your heartbreak...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.


The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That there is some funny shiat.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.


Wehn? For 3 weeks, in the mid '90s - Henning Wehn on Would I Lie to You?
Youtube 5h1wnTMIIPA


/of course, he's an ex-pat, he moved to England
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, that was funny.

Well played, sir.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh snap!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think its pronounce boo-cock-eh
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, there's very little chance of women catching the virus in their own kitchens, where they belong.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chuckled a little the first dozen times I saw that on various social media feeds.  But the next hundred times, it was clearly becoming embraced by the redpill crowd.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.


Wait til the mansplaining begins. Then it's a real thread.

/yikes
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: You poor put upon child...your heartbreak...

[Fark user image image 750x563]


I am disappoint, I know you have a sense of humor...
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

Wait til the mansplaining begins. Then it's a real thread.

/yikes


Ive got a great joke for you: women's rights.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I think its pronounce boo-cock-eh


Only in Canada.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.


I blew my wad on the gen x thread below.

Fortunately being in isolation, nobody here complained!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.


What do you mean? They're all scored nein out of te!
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

I blew my wad on the gen x thread below.

Fortunately being in isolation, nobody here complained!


If your computer could talk....
 
Uter82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Couldn't find a Bo Burnham gif for that
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but, muh wage gap-"
Youtube wjWBXbGVyQU
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.


NSFW
https://youtu.be/P_LA_Pt7pKs
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I think its pronounce boo-cock-eh


What, you don't like spittake mushrooms?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: You poor put upon child...your heartbreak...

[Fark user image image 750x563]


It's a joke man.  He's making a joke to point out the inequality.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this asshat actually cared about men's welfare, and not about indulging his own misogyny, he might have reminded us of the higher CFR for COVID-19 among men.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I blew my wad on the gen x thread below.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToeKnee666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This argument actually creates a physical gap just above the brain stem in conservative young men, due to cognitive dissonance between their need to claim victimhood and their need to deny facts that don't fit their narrative.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.

NSFW
https://youtu.be/P_LA_Pt7pKs


There is no way I am clicking on that.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.


Oh. Well then can you direct me to the outrage thread?
 
robertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these threads always make it easy to see who the humorless are among us.

\Lighten up Francis
\\Francises
\\\Francii
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I think its pronounce boo-cock-eh


In Canada.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an image of that quote in an earlier thread but I can't remember which one. Can someone help me out?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5h1wnTMI​IPA]

/of course, he's an ex-pat, he moved to England


He is so funny... and very witty.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

Oh. Well then can you direct me to the outrage thread?


I can direct you to the Complaints Department.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

Wait til the mansplaining begins. Then it's a real thread.

/yikes


Well, actually, not a lot of people know this, especially women, but mansplaining isn't really a thing.

/ neither is manspreading
// you try closing your legs with seven pounds of meat stuck between them
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: You poor put upon child...your heartbreak...

[Fark user image 750x563]


that clearly went completely over your head
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: I saw an image of that quote in an earlier thread but I can't remember which one. Can someone help me out?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1075203​1​/Do-you-have-a-penis-Im-afraid-I-have-​terrible-news#c126199474
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Exile On Beale Street: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.

NSFW
https://youtu.be/P_LA_Pt7pKs

There is no way I am clicking on that.


Hahaha. It's Patton Oswalt.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I chuckled a little the first dozen times I saw that on various social media feeds.  But the next hundred times, it was clearly becoming embraced by the redpill crowd.


I've already seen it in another thread just today.
 
Bowen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

The US Government hasn't ordered enough of those tests yet.  Meanwhile in Germany, they have drive through sense of humor tests.

/The Germans have all come back negative for humor.


I work with a guy from Germany who pretty clearly has it. Since he isn't able to point to any close contacts who tested positive, they just told him to stay home as long as he can manage. So anybody he infected will also be unable to point to someone who tested positive. Oh well.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: you try closing your legs with seven pounds of meat stuck between them


And you call yourself a man...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Flexecutioner: edmo: This is gonna be one of those sense of humor test threads.

Wait til the mansplaining begins. Then it's a real thread.

/yikes

Well, actually, not a lot of people know this, especially women, but mansplaining isn't really a thing.

/ neither is manspreading
// you try closing your legs with seven pounds of meat stuck between them


This. We have to manspread because they don't make pants big enough for our humongous penises and nutsacks.
 
Tannax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I think its pronounce boo-cock-eh


No, that's Canadian porn.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.