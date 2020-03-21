 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Red Cross)   We all need to take care of each other, so after fighting the marauding hoards for TP and sanitizer, before you turn your warwag toward home and take off the chaps, stop by the Red Cross to donate as their supply is getting critically low   (redcross.org) divider line
26
    More: PSA, Blood donation, Healthy individuals, American Red Cross, Donation, special administrative regions, severe blood shortage, Hong Kong, South Korea  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 1:51 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cardi B is scared of Coronavirus
Youtube ING8eWghHBY
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent all my cash stocking up on Mountain Dew

I have no extra hand sanitizer and I dont use TP because unlike y'all I am cultured enough to wash my ass with soap and water
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need fresh blood bags eh?
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've tried numerous times, and they just keep telling me that they don't want my blood, please go away- so I just whip an empty out of my kit, draw my own, and leave it in a little baggie in front of their door.

Then I have to leave quickly because after the first two times, as soon as they see me outside the door they call the cops.

/just trying to do my part
 
Poopy MacPoop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gosh, I bet there are plenty of gay men who could have been donating blood this whole time if the Red Cross didn't work on the assumption that gay=AIDS.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Hordes," subby, not "hoards."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Poopy MacPoop: Gosh, I bet there are plenty of gay men who could have been donating blood this whole time if the Red Cross didn't work on the assumption that gay=AIDS.


Just don't tell them you're gay.  That works for me in general.  I don't even tell the men I have sex with that I'm gay.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Warwag?... anyway... I'm just here to say that the subby's advice is just plain awesome. I need to die before our lives, jobs, economy, and supermarkets return to normal. Now, on to Florida....
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "Hordes," subby, not "hoards."


Hoarders, perhaps?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Poopy MacPoop: Gosh, I bet there are plenty of gay men who could have been donating blood this whole time if the Red Cross didn't work on the assumption that gay=AIDS.


It's a federal thing, not a Red Cross thing.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In before the "I ain't gonna donate unless they pay me" idiots.

No, they don't pay you. That's why it's called a "donation".
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Poopy MacPoop: Gosh, I bet there are plenty of gay men who could have been donating blood this whole time if the Red Cross didn't work on the assumption that gay=AIDS.


It isn't the Red Cross. It's the federal government. And if you want that changed tell your Rep and Senator.

Don't be a jerk by pooping on the people who are making an effort.
 
TBC [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gave yesterday. Got not-cookies. Already making more so I can give again on May 14. Sad I can't do a double-red donation because I'm not tall enough.

/Fig Newtons!
//It's fruit AND cake!
///three.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do they have a way to test the blood to see if it's infected? Since you can have covid while not having any symptoms that's an issue. I'd be a pisser to go to the hospital for a heart attack and be given covid positive blood.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eh, they told me to never come back.  Apparently any amount of time in certain parts of southeast Asia combined with whatever anti-malarial drug I had to take at the time was too much risk factor.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know if it's the number of military bases we have, or what the deal is, but there were no results anywhere near me.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The hoarding is really getting out of hand.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Poopy MacPoop: Gosh, I bet there are plenty of gay men who could have been donating blood this whole time if the Red Cross didn't work on the assumption that gay=AIDS.

Just don't tell them you're gay.  That works for me in general.  I don't even tell the men I have sex with that I'm gay.


But do you tell them you have AIDS?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Poopy MacPoop: Gosh, I bet there are plenty of gay men who could have been donating blood this whole time if the Red Cross didn't work on the assumption that gay=AIDS.

It isn't the Red Cross. It's the federal government. And if you want that changed tell your Rep and Senator.

Don't be a jerk by pooping on the people who are making an effort.


But what if pooping on people is their fetish?
 
DBAFarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They tell me no!  I could be mad as a cow, or could have mad cow or something.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I don't know if it's the number of military bases we have, or what the deal is, but there were no results anywhere near me.


Some states or areas don't use Red Cross for general blood collection. Mine uses what is now a pretty big regional nonprofit: https://www.vitalant.org/H​ome.aspx
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image image 566x960]

The hoarding is really getting out of hand.


One lesson you learn early on as an accordion owner is to never leave your instrument unattended in your vehicle. I can't even keep track of how many times I've come back to my truck to find my window smashed and two more accordions on my seat.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I don't know if it's the number of military bases we have, or what the deal is, but there were no results anywhere near me.


Google "donate blood [your town]". There are options besides the Red Cross. I found several near me.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: holdmybones: I don't know if it's the number of military bases we have, or what the deal is, but there were no results anywhere near me.

Some states or areas don't use Red Cross for general blood collection. Mine uses what is now a pretty big regional nonprofit: https://www.vitalant.org/Ho​me.aspx


That's probably the case. I should look into it around here. I'm assuming they're taking lots of precautions with interaction and distancing, which would be my only concern at the moment.
 
Krusty's Wench [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd love to, but no one in my area is accepting donations, despite the huge billboards everywhere saying give blood.

How 'bout telling us WHERE?!?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And run the chance a republican might get my blood?  You gotta be kidding me.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.