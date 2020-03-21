 Skip to content
(Medium)   More frightening than COVID-19 may be DKE-19 and there is little hope of a cure
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of people on this site need to read this one.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, I took etiology and pathology of diseases, that means while reading up on various diseases you start wondering if some of those symptoms are what you have been experiencing under the great stress of 30 credit hours per semester.  Then you realize it's all in your head and move on to the next semester.  I can handle DKE.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are also some reporters that need to read this as well. I have seen more then a few headlines on here that when you read the article the under laying data doesn't match the study that based it on.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

not enough beer: There are also some reporters that need to read this as well. I have seen more then a few headlines on here that when you read the article the under laying data doesn't match the study that based it on.


Actual journal article:
"The study found 56% of those given the treatment showed no signs of remission after two years"

News article:
"Cure for cancer found!"
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While I was packing up some things at the office yesterday, $CEO showed up and after some chit-chat, "treated" me to a short rant about how the pandemic response is an example of "big government overreaction." I told him that everybody thinks they're an epidemiologist now, and neither of us are in a position to judge. His punchline was that he can independently evaluate sources, and to him, the most credible ones say that this will all blow over if we isolate the most vulnerable but otherwise let the disease take its course and let the free market regulate itself. He then wished me and my family well, worked for a bit, then left for the day.

I have lost all of my evens a long time ago, and I'm running low on odds.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lord Head: While I was packing up some things at the office yesterday, $CEO showed up and after some chit-chat, "treated" me to a short rant about how the pandemic response is an example of "big government overreaction." I told him that everybody thinks they're an epidemiologist now, and neither of us are in a position to judge. His punchline was that he can independently evaluate sources, and to him, the most credible ones say that this will all blow over if we isolate the most vulnerable but otherwise let the disease take its course and let the free market regulate itself. He then wished me and my family well, worked for a bit, then left for the day.

I have lost all of my evens a long time ago, and I'm running low on odds.


Absolutely well even on this site. People are grabbing plug and play stats and making these scenarios. An example I had one person you use the 70 percent infection rate which called for a mortality of less then one percent. They then plugged in 3.4 the WHO number. When it was pointed out that that's not what the model said they went back and plugged 1 percent of 100 percent population infection rate. Again not how this works.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: Meh, I took etiology and pathology of diseases, that means while reading up on various diseases you start wondering if some of those symptoms are what you have been experiencing under the great stress of 30 credit hours per semester.  Then you realize it's all in your head and move on to the next semester.  I can handle DKE.


It also seems by your post in another thread you are health care provider so I am assuming you can parse the numbers and understand them better then most.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

not enough beer: basemetal: Meh, I took etiology and pathology of diseases, that means while reading up on various diseases you start wondering if some of those symptoms are what you have been experiencing under the great stress of 30 credit hours per semester.  Then you realize it's all in your head and move on to the next semester.  I can handle DKE.

It also seems by your post in another thread you are health care provider so I am assuming you can parse the numbers and understand them better then most.


I can, and am still above Susan Collins concerned.  Mostly about capacity of hospitals and lack of PPE.  I'm about to be off to hobby lobby with the wife to get materials to make mask covers.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read part of an article on the Dunning-Krueger Effect, so I'm basically an expert on it.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: not enough beer: basemetal: Meh, I took etiology and pathology of diseases, that means while reading up on various diseases you start wondering if some of those symptoms are what you have been experiencing under the great stress of 30 credit hours per semester.  Then you realize it's all in your head and move on to the next semester.  I can handle DKE.

It also seems by your post in another thread you are health care provider so I am assuming you can parse the numbers and understand them better then most.

I can, and am still above Susan Collins concerned.  Mostly about capacity of hospitals and lack of PPE.  I'm about to be off to hobby lobby with the wife to get materials to make mask covers.


Understood. This site makes me laugh because these epidemiologist are also experts in economics and bankruptcy law.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think I might have that. I have a hunch. My Uncle went to MIT"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: I read part of an article on the Dunning-Krueger Effect, so I'm basically an expert on it.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: A lot of people on this site need to read this one.


Really? What makes you the expert?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: not enough beer: There are also some reporters that need to read this as well. I have seen more then a few headlines on here that when you read the article the under laying data doesn't match the study that based it on.

Actual journal article:
"The study found 56% of those given the treatment showed no signs of remission after two years"

News article:
"Cure for cancer found!"


phdcomics.comView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get to scare the public into compliance only once. After that everything will be seen as crying wolf
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: There are also some reporters that need to read this as well. I have seen more then a few headlines on here that when you read the article the under laying data doesn't match the study that based it on.


Those are Italian Cantina studies.  Douglas Adams did a lot of research on why their math is different.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: not enough beer: A lot of people on this site need to read this one.

Really? What makes you the expert?


The article I just read on it of course.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Many people shouting from the top of Mt. Stupid
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the root of all the "truthers" and "armchair" know it all's. They are so confident in what they know being true that they are blind to true inquiry which includes being wrong and changing.

The saying "to much of one thing is bad no matter what it is" applies to blind confidence in ones understanding and abilities.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that was snarky and useless. Nice.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: not enough beer: A lot of people on this site need to read this one.

Really? What makes you the expert?


His Total*Fark subscription
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my ex. She literally gets her information from facebook memes.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Head: While I was packing up some things at the office yesterday, $CEO showed up and after some chit-chat, "treated" me to a short rant about how the pandemic response is an example of "big government overreaction." I told him that everybody thinks they're an epidemiologist now, and neither of us are in a position to judge. His punchline was that he can independently evaluate sources, and to him, the most credible ones say that this will all blow over if we isolate the most vulnerable but otherwise let the disease take its course and let the free market regulate itself. He then wished me and my family well, worked for a bit, then left for the day.

I have lost all of my evens a long time ago, and I'm running low on odds.


You think your CEO sucks? I work in television and I just watched a message from ours about the coronavirus.

The video was shot vertically.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a lot of references to Dunning-Krueger Effect lately....

Oh crap, I might be coming down with Baader-Meinhof Syndrome!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason I discount articles that don't link to primary sources. It's like the "we've found a cure!"
Which is actually "we've found a treatment that works in vitro" most of the time.

As to this guy. 100% correct and written in a way to ensure that absolutely nobody will ever listen to them. Because assholes gotta asshole, I guess.

One trick I've learned is that I'm more willing to trust a source that's willing to answer "I don't know." But really,  Trust peer reviewed journals more than anything else here. Are they perfect? No. But they're better than Business Insider for farks sake.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Exluddite: not enough beer: There are also some reporters that need to read this as well. I have seen more then a few headlines on here that when you read the article the under laying data doesn't match the study that based it on.

Actual journal article:
"The study found 56% of those given the treatment showed no signs of remission after two years"

News article:
"Cure for cancer found!"

[phdcomics.com image 600x667]


Damn, beat me to it.

smbc-comics.comView Full Size



asset-6.soup.ioView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: I've seen a lot of references to Dunning-Krueger Effect lately....

Oh crap, I might be coming down with Baader-Meinhof Syndrome!


In that case you might want to stay away from Mogadishu.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: So that was snarky and useless. Nice.


Hit close to home, huh?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: NobleHam: So that was snarky and useless. Nice.

Hit close to home, huh?


Well, there wasn't any particular thing it was saying people should stop posting, and it highlighted an already well-known phenomenon, to conclude that we should pay more attention to sourcing on the internet, which isn't exactly a fresh take. It was basically a whole article of "people dumber than me should stop talking."
 
jars.traptone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: NobleHam: So that was snarky and useless. Nice.

Hit close to home, huh?


So when people tell me that CV is just like the flu, what I do is I go take screenshots of the estimated cases of seasonal flu from the CDC, as well as instructions on how to calculate case fatality rate, and then walk them through the difference between .1, and 1.4. 

Every time I've done it, they suddenly stop having an opinion.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Head: I have lost all of my evens a long time ago, and I'm running low on odds.


I started running an evens deficit sometime last year.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing this is Fark, where we never do armchair science.

Now excuse me while I go back to trying to overlay Italy's exponential rates onto the US's exponential rates with no regard for context like population density and each of the 50 states employing different strategic responses.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: UNC_Samurai: Exluddite: not enough beer: There are also some reporters that need to read this as well. I have seen more then a few headlines on here that when you read the article the under laying data doesn't match the study that based it on.

Actual journal article:
"The study found 56% of those given the treatment showed no signs of remission after two years"

News article:
"Cure for cancer found!"

[phdcomics.com image 600x667]

Damn, beat me to it.

[smbc-comics.com image 684x1116]


[asset-6.soup.io image 500x521]


I love that last one.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: duckpoopy: NobleHam: So that was snarky and useless. Nice.

Hit close to home, huh?

Well, there wasn't any particular thing it was saying people should stop posting, and it highlighted an already well-known phenomenon, to conclude that we should pay more attention to sourcing on the internet, which isn't exactly a fresh take. It was basically a whole article of "people dumber than me should stop talking."


Well if those people would do what they're told, they wouldn't need to be nagged about it all the time.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: You get to scare the public into compliance only once. After that everything will be seen as crying wolf


Depends on whether or not the wolf is real, doesn't it?  See you in a week.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe "lesbian" is the preferred nomenclature.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I believe "lesbian" is the preferred nomenclature.


also the "19" refers to her age.

Ohhh yeah.......
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure would be nice if we all had some trusted experts to turn to at a time like this.

Sure.  Would.  Be.  Nice.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: gameshowhost: I believe "lesbian" is the preferred nomenclature.

also the "19" refers to her age.

Ohhh yeah.......


Every girl experiments Freshman year.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

not enough beer: A lot of people on this site need to read this one.


TLDR - I'm confident I know enough.

/Sarcasm.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was trying to explain DKE to someone a while back and having a bit of an uphill slog when I finally said "The dumber someone is, the smarter they think they are."

"Oh. Like cousin Mike."
"Yes. Exactly like cousin Mike."

THEN they got it.
 
khatores
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

not enough beer: A lot of people on this site need to read this one.


We already know everything we need to know about it.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All those dead people in their coffins on those military trucks must be deluding themselves, eh?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x342]

Many people shouting from the top of Mt. Stupid


Except the peak of Mt. Stupid should be way higher than the Plateau of Sustainability.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I was trying to explain DKE to someone a while back and having a bit of an uphill slog when I finally said "The dumber someone is, the smarter they think they are."

"Oh. Like cousin Mike."
"Yes. Exactly like cousin Mike."

THEN they got it.


The best insult I have ever heard, and one that is quite apropos here: "He thinks that if he can pronounce it, he understands it."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: not enough beer: A lot of people on this site need to read this one.

Really? What makes you the expert?


As in most everything, Weeners.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What is DKE-19?
Dunning-Kruger Effect (DKE) is a phenomenon where people lack the ability to understand their lack of ability.


More like, DKE-16
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
