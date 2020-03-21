 Skip to content
(Guardian)   North Korea contributes to steep rise in sea levels   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with us right now, Kim, we're dealing with some shiat.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i imagine they are dealing with this the best.

if any of you farks step outside you will be shot.  Anyone that has a fever please step outside.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Big strong man during a pandemic. So scared
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ultimate game of Korean Roulette. Don't show up? You get shot. Show up and sneeze? You get shot.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even after writing that beautiful letter that one time? Fake news.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wish I knew what thus was about
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems weird. Are they at least putting targets or something out there to try and hit or are they just launching them randomly just to see if they can actually fly?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh for fark's sake, not now!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With any Coronavirus patients strapped to the booster I'd bet.
 
