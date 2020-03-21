 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) If your stockpiling priority was 552 cans of Mountain Dew, C Darwin Esq looks forward to making your acquaintance in the very near future
69
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

69 Comments
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 A greater sin. Matching clothes!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now what are they going to do with their 20 cases of 25 year old single malt scotch?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That story makes me want to buy more pharmacy fridges to store insulin.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: A greater sin. Matching clothes!


Sunday, go to meeting sweatpants
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either one of them gets COVID they're both goners.

This is why America is going to suffer literally heavy losses from this. Obesity, diabetes and sedentary lifestyle will contribute to a lot of deaths.

These two won't be doing the Dew much longer most likely.
 
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tide and Pepsi economy. If they're using cash and not EBT then they think cash is going to become worthless and they want trade goods.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was worried when I went out to by my 50 bottles of Mountain Dew, but they let me go without question. I considered bringing an old receipt, just so I could tell them that is a normal purchase. There was still a lot on the shelf anyways, so I don't think anyone has really been hoarding it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look exactly like I expected -_-
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have trolled them by offering Diet Mt Dew instead.

/clearly, this is about 2 weeks worth for this couple
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were they not allowed? Are we facing a national Mountain Dew shortage?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is worse?  That they wanted to horde that much mountain dew or that the store was rationing mountain dew?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: A greater sin. Matching clothes!


It's their Sunday best.
 
missiv
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: They should have trolled them by offering Diet Mt Dew instead.

/clearly, this is about 2 weeks worth for this couple


I'm guessing a week's worth.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the 'Merica tag currently quarantined?
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know there was of rationing carbonated piss water
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just KNEW they would look like that. SMH.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in Kentucky I guess there are People of Kroger along with People of Walmart.
 
triple_lei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillennium - Dale Gribble - My dew!!!!
Youtube dtzyUdYljDc
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a shop that had a solution against people hoarding hand sanitizer.
5 bucks a bottle.
135 bucks for two.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is the 'Merica tag currently quarantined?


Lissen up farner, dis har's MURICA! Ner beenta Merica, prolly somma dem Mayxicans. Naw git, gitowtaheah!
 
HeadKase [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Now what are they going to do with their 20 cases of 25 year old single malt scotch MD 2020?


FTFY
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could happen in any state in the Midwest.   Some people drink soda like you're supposed to drink water.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all just jealous of the Xtreme Lifestyle.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: This could happen in any state in the Midwest.   Some people drink soda like you're supposed to drink water.


And some people drink "beer" (I don't classify Bud Light as beer) like you are supposed to drink water.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Didn't know there was of rationing carbonated piss water


The store I commonly shop at has put a limit of five on every item. Tighter limits (one or two) on high demand Items.

People will hoard anything.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: kkinnison: Didn't know there was of rationing carbonated piss water

The store I commonly shop at has put a limit of five on every item. Tighter limits (one or two) on high demand Items.

People will hoard anything.


Stores around here have literally pulled high demand items off the shelves, with signs telling you to go to the customer service counter to get them. One of them.

Surely that added human interaction won't backfire.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which Kroger?  I always has a fondness for the beer selection at the Bardstown Road store.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
gamers need it to stay hydrated, cheetoos absorbs alot of liquid
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We need to start a rumor that something is scarce - something common and innocuous, Like condoms or feminine hygiene products - and watch the fun ensue.

/window seat, please
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB

So last Wednesday, I was shopping at Publix, and while there, went to the canned food aisle.  Pretty well hit, but not denuded.

There was a sign up saying Publix was limiting people to two of each item.  So my wife likes creamed corn.  So I pick 2 sweet creamed corn, two yellow creamed corn, two white creamed corn, two store brand creamed corn.

Was told by the cashier, and backed by the manager, that they want to say two cans of ANY vegetable was the limit.  I told the manager to put up signs that say what he means.  Also take down the "10 for $10" signs, and give any two of my selected cans, I don't care which.

Takeaway:  Publix thinks 62 year old diabetics should be social distancing by shopping every day at Publix.

Fark:  on Friday, a different Publix had shrink wrapped 4 can packs of creamed corn Buy-One-Get-One-Free.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Their entire wardrobe between them consists of one pack of XXXL walmart crew neck tshirts and one 2 pack of XXXL sweat pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: We need to start a rumor that something is scarce - something common and innocuous, Like condoms or feminine hygiene products - and watch the fun ensue.

/window seat, please


The Internet has been overloaded this week, so authorities are now rationing bytes.  Each social media post will be charged $0.06 per byte of content, effective tomorrow.  Spread the word today so people can save their money for food!
 
wood0366
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: We need to start a rumor that something is scarce - something common and innocuous, Like condoms or feminine hygiene products - and watch the fun ensue.

/window seat, please


I was tempted to start a rumor that pissing on your hands would prevent coronaviruses from being able to survive, but was talked out of it by friends who didn't want me to go down that path.

/   Even had several lines of sophistry set up for it
//  Coronaviruses can't survive long in urine due to salinity and urine is sterile!
/// (Yes, I know that urine is only sterile when it comes out of the kidney, once it hits the bladder, all bets are off.)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: KRSESQ: We need to start a rumor that something is scarce - something common and innocuous, Like condoms or feminine hygiene products - and watch the fun ensue.

/window seat, please

The Internet has been overloaded this week, so authorities are now rationing bytes.  Each social media post will be charged $0.06 per byte of content, effective tomorrow.  Spread the word today so people can save their money for food!


That'll be $14.04 please
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kentucky huh?
No wonder Mitch McConnell has a safe seat
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Now what are they going to do with their 20 cases of 25 year old single malt scotch?


Barter?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khatores: DOCTORD000M: Is the 'Merica tag currently quarantined?

Lissen up farner, dis har's MURICA! Ner beenta Merica, prolly somma dem Mayxicans. Naw git, gitowtaheah!


Are you speaking Danish?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: CSB

So last Wednesday, I was shopping at Publix, and while there, went to the canned food aisle.  Pretty well hit, but not denuded.

There was a sign up saying Publix was limiting people to two of each item.  So my wife likes creamed corn.  So I pick 2 sweet creamed corn, two yellow creamed corn, two white creamed corn, two store brand creamed corn.

Was told by the cashier, and backed by the manager, that they want to say two cans of ANY vegetable was the limit.  I told the manager to put up signs that say what he means.  Also take down the "10 for $10" signs, and give any two of my selected cans, I don't care which.

Takeaway:  Publix thinks 62 year old diabetics should be social distancing by shopping every day at Publix.

Fark:  on Friday, a different Publix had shrink wrapped 4 can packs of creamed corn Buy-One-Get-One-Free.


Forget it, it's Floriduh
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: KRSESQ: We need to start a rumor that something is scarce - something common and innocuous, Like condoms or feminine hygiene products - and watch the fun ensue.

/window seat, please

The Internet has been overloaded this week, so authorities are now rationing bytes.  Each social media post will be charged $0.06 per byte of content, effective tomorrow.  Spread the word today so people can save their money for food!


I'm using transparent compression and double ROT-13 encryption for security. All my posts cost my $.02
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think they are bulking up for when MetLife or Goodyear calls.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Klyukva: khatores: DOCTORD000M: Is the 'Merica tag currently quarantined?

Lissen up farner, dis har's MURICA! Ner beenta Merica, prolly somma dem Mayxicans. Naw git, gitowtaheah!

Are you speaking Danish?


It's hillbilly, although to the untrained ear it probably sounds the same.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A skullet in the wild.


Is Mulletsgalore.com still around?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lay around the house for weeks eating delivery food?

Come on, Americans! We can do this!
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know, that's probably not hoarding. That is probably their monthly intake of pop. My exwife drinks like 3 2l a day of diet Pepsi.. Let's see  552÷2÷30=9.2 soda a day. If that is their only fluid intake, that's likely what's happening.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look exactly like the kind of people that would buy 552 cans of soda.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: They look exactly like I expected -_-


yeah. It's probably not just for them. They probably have a half dozen kids at home who live on the stuff. They give mt dew to babies in bottles out yonder.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sithon: You know, that's probably not hoarding. That is probably their monthly intake of pop. My exwife drinks like 3 2l a day of diet Pepsi.. Let's see  552÷2÷30=9.2 soda a day. If that is their only fluid intake, that's likely what's happening.


My wife goes through an absurd amount of toilet paper every week.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Something similar happened in Jersey a few days ago.   A guy walked into a Walgreen's and tried to buy all the bottled water.  When he was told, 'NO.' , he became enraged and the police had to be called.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You big heffalump!

Gee, just glancing at that A.A. Milne book must have had an impact on my daily vocabulary.
 
