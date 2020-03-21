 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Eunice Yoon, CNBC correspondent in Beijing, who has been there since before the outbreak started, shares thoughts on how to deal with being in a locked down state, the mental stress, and wants you to know "It gets better"   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, The Wash, Dishwasher, much traffic, ordering take-out, National Institutes of Health, plastic products, elderly parents, lavish dinner parties  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you can still make prison wine in the terlet, you're golden.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does get better. But it might have to get worse for a little.

Something about darkest before the dawn comes to mind
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So we should stay home and eat delivery food for a few weeks.

America! We can do this!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It gets better"

Unless you or some loved ones die.

/ it's likely to get considerably worse in that case
 
The Kitchen Ninja
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I have been instructed to say it gets better, especially under a Chinese-style government model."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: So we should stay home and eat delivery food for a few weeks.

America! We can do this!


Watching TV and ordering pizza? Us Gen-Xers have been preparing for this our whole lives.
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Erebus1954: So we should stay home and eat delivery food for a few weeks.

America! We can do this!

Watching TV and ordering pizza? Us Gen-Xers have been preparing for this our whole lives.


Duckman 2x05 America the Beautiful #coronavirus #quarantinebinge
Youtube pFZftjhqhgQ
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It does get better. But it might have to get worse for a little.

Something about darkest before the dawn comes to mind


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eunice Yoon is talkin' to you'uns.
Better listen.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I make over $600k/yr. Just do the things I can afford to do and you'll be fine."
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A lot of divorces are going to come out of this.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Got this delivered yesterday
flamesofwar.comView Full Size

flamesofwar.comView Full Size

Should keep me occupied with painting and such for a while.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: A lot of divorces are going to come out of this.


One Door Closes, Another One Opens:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the $100,000 pyramid.

"It gets better"
"I hear you"
"We're all this together"

EMPTY PLATITUDES?!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: EMPTY PLATITUDES?!


No.  Sure it sucks, especially for those most affected, but for society at large, those statements are true.
/ Why do pessimists rarely call themselves pessimists?  "I'm a realist"
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Kitchen Ninja: "I have been instructed to say it gets better, especially under a Chinese-style government model."


People used to living under concentration camp conditions well-suited to imprisonment. News at 11.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunsmack: "It gets better"

Unless you or some loved ones die.

/ it's likely to get considerably worse in that case


Or you lose your job, your business, your home, and your savings.  But at least you have your health!  Thoughts and prayers everyone!
 
