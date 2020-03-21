 Skip to content
(NPR)   Can't make your mortgage payments because you're out of work? Good news (maybe)
29
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?


Guess it depends if your landlord has loan guaranteed by Freddi Mac or Fannie Mae.  ?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?


They definitely have to address this. Immediately. That's a huge issue.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?


NY did a 90 day moratorium on evictions.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/rebny-t​o​p-nyc-landlords-agree-to-stop-eviction​s-as-response-to-coronavirus/?_gl=1*1h​7c1e0*_ga*YW1wLThlMmE0bEFKVUU4ZGhLdEd1​YlFnUnlmRzRnMU5FX2I0UGswRnV5T2dxVGJZMU​toTHJBNmZLTEZBQlhMc3FueS0.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?


Good news! You get a year long break on paying your mortgage.
 
eiger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?


Good luck!

/You're going to need.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't the government just order all wizards and genies to provide goods and services?  I mean until this blows over obviously.
 
Gooch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
nobody is evicting anybody anytime soon; don't worry about rent.
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?


Your landlord's mortgage would be covered.

With many eviction moratoriums in place, if you need the help, you should talk to them and refer them to this article.

The important thing for them to know is that there will be no credit score impact for getting a forbearance if they mention Coronavirus. They also do not need "proof".
 
151
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gooch: nobody is evicting anybody anytime soon; don't worry about rent.


That's all well and good, but it's gonna have to get paid eventually. What happens when this is all over and I'm 3 Grand in the hole, JUST for rent? Not to mention all my cards are maxed out, etc etc. It's gonna be a giant hole a lot of us are trying to crawl out of for a good while...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I paid my rent for the month of April (and all my other bills) right before this crisis blew up and Florida forced all dental offices to close until May 8th. My landlord seems like a nice person, but we'll see how nice in the coming months.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is not a forgiveness of debt or free money. Homeowners will work out a repayment plan once they recover financially.

This is the critical part of the 'relief' that will probably have no regulatory teeth and end up still evicting people. If, as soon as you get back on your feet, you owe the money back on aggressive terms that force you to choose between mortgage and medicine or food or childcare, you'll still end up delinquent. For sure there will be decent lenders who might take the year and disperse it across the remaining years on the loan, or something a bit more easy to absorb. But like I said, without regulatory constraints on how to handle the repayment, it's possible it will be more of a delay in misery than actual relief. There will be plenty of lenders who take the highly American stance of "stonks are good now, install more bootstraps" and want their money immediately if/when COVID-19 has run its course.
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is not a forgiveness of debt or free money. Homeowners will work out a repayment plan once they recover financially.

This is the critical part of the 'relief' that will probably have no regulatory teeth and end up still evicting people. If, as soon as you get back on your feet, you owe the money back on aggressive terms that force you to choose between mortgage and medicine or food or childcare, you'll still end up delinquent. For sure there will be decent lenders who might take the year and disperse it across the remaining years on the loan, or something a bit more easy to absorb. But like I said, without regulatory constraints on how to handle the repayment, it's possible it will be more of a delay in misery than actual relief. There will be plenty of lenders who take the highly American stance of "stonks are good now, install more bootstraps" and want their money immediately if/when COVID-19 has run its course.


No.

Typically payments will be tacked onto the end if you can't bring everything current.

If you can't make your payments after that point, you will be evaluated for other alternatives.

Nobody is getting booted out of their homes for quite some time. Your lender does NOT want to kick you out of your house. They literally have no desire to have to take care of it, etc. until people are back to a situation where they can buy houses.
 
tuxq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Losing your income was never supposed to be part of my introvert utopia.

Who else is in the depression phase of their 5 levels of grief?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?

NY did a 90 day moratorium on evictions.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/rebny-to​p-nyc-landlords-agree-to-stop-eviction​s-as-response-to-coronavirus/?_gl=1*1h​7c1e0*_ga*YW1wLThlMmE0bEFKVUU4ZGhLdEd1​YlFnUnlmRzRnMU5FX2I0UGswRnV5T2dxVGJZMU​toTHJBNmZLTEZBQlhMc3FueS0.


I wonder what happens at the end.  Very few folks have three months rent sloshing around in their bank accounts, when these eviction moratoriums are lifted there's going to be a vast number of people who owe back rent they have no way to pay.

By November there's going to be so many millions of people in the same boat that there would have to be the political will to do something major.
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are electricians and plumbers ordered to work for free?  Who's paying these people if money isn't flowing. The cure is as bad as the disease.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: Your lender does NOT want to kick you out of your house.



*stares at you 2008-ly*
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the depression they had Hoovervilles.  I guess now we're going to get Trumptowns.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Action Replay Nick:

They'll have to balance wanting their money immediately against the pitfalls that would come with foreclosing during an economic crisis when they won't have a prayer of selling the place. Just as with the Great Recession, they'd be stuck with a slowly-decaying white elephant that's costing them money while bringing in no income. If you're able and willing to make payments but need to work something out on the terms, they'd be foolish not to try to make it happen.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't get a clearer symbol of how government policy creates and reinforces social classes than telling landlords they don't have to pay their mortgages while telling renters they still need to cough up to their landlords.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Target Builder: NewportBarGuy: Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?

NY did a 90 day moratorium on evictions.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/rebny-to​p-nyc-landlords-agree-to-stop-eviction​s-as-response-to-coronavirus/?_gl=1*1h​7c1e0*_ga*YW1wLThlMmE0bEFKVUU4ZGhLdEd1​YlFnUnlmRzRnMU5FX2I0UGswRnV5T2dxVGJZMU​toTHJBNmZLTEZBQlhMc3FueS0.

I wonder what happens at the end.  Very few folks have three months rent sloshing around in their bank accounts, when these eviction moratoriums are lifted there's going to be a vast number of people who owe back rent they have no way to pay.

By November there's going to be so many millions of people in the same boat that there would have to be the political will to do something major.


One proposal I read about would let people access their retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s, to withdraw, say, $10,000 without the usual penalties.
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cost of responding to this crisis could well be the straw the breaks the camel's back for the Federal government.  I'm curious to see what's going to emerge from the wreckage.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wife and I have a rental property. We had the conversation last weekend about if the family that's been in there stops paying, we're not paying our bank. Gotta keep the roof over our heads too, the bank can have the rental.

Also decided that if the family does stop paying (they work in oil and gas, fully expect them to be unemployed soon) they can live there until the bank takes it. We wouldn't even try to get new renters. They're good people.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Target Builder: NewportBarGuy: Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?

NY did a 90 day moratorium on evictions.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/rebny-to​p-nyc-landlords-agree-to-stop-eviction​s-as-response-to-coronavirus/?_gl=1*1h​7c1e0*_ga*YW1wLThlMmE0bEFKVUU4ZGhLdEd1​YlFnUnlmRzRnMU5FX2I0UGswRnV5T2dxVGJZMU​toTHJBNmZLTEZBQlhMc3FueS0.

I wonder what happens at the end.  Very few folks have three months rent sloshing around in their bank accounts, when these eviction moratoriums are lifted there's going to be a vast number of people who owe back rent they have no way to pay.

By November there's going to be so many millions of people in the same boat that there would have to be the political will to do something major.

One proposal I read about would let people access their retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s, to withdraw, say, $10,000 without the usual penalties.


Broke now or broke later. What a time to be alive!!!
 
fallingcow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mouser: The cost of responding to this crisis could well be the straw the breaks the camel's back for the Federal government.  I'm curious to see what's going to emerge from the wreckage.


Some inflation. Looming post-boomer (lack of) retirement crisis will be more severe, might hit a little sooner. That's about it. Useful healthcare reform might be 5 years closer than it was (probably still over a decade out).
 
dustman81
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Banks and mortgage companies may postpone mortgage payments, but what about the insurance and property tax. Think the county is going to cut people a break and let their property taxes slide? Think insurance companies are going to keep an unpaid policy active?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?

Good news! You get a year long break on paying your mortgage.


Yeah except some bank are requiring a lump sum at the end.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Target Builder: NewportBarGuy: Calypsocookie: How about those of us who are paying your mortgage through rent?

NY did a 90 day moratorium on evictions.

https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/rebny-to​p-nyc-landlords-agree-to-stop-eviction​s-as-response-to-coronavirus/?_gl=1*1h​7c1e0*_ga*YW1wLThlMmE0bEFKVUU4ZGhLdEd1​YlFnUnlmRzRnMU5FX2I0UGswRnV5T2dxVGJZMU​toTHJBNmZLTEZBQlhMc3FueS0.

I wonder what happens at the end.  Very few folks have three months rent sloshing around in their bank accounts, when these eviction moratoriums are lifted there's going to be a vast number of people who owe back rent they have no way to pay.

By November there's going to be so many millions of people in the same boat that there would have to be the political will to do something major.

One proposal I read about would let people access their retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s, to withdraw, say, $10,000 without the usual penalties.


I see the goal, but wouldn't that completely wipe out a large portion of the populations plans of retiring before 80?

Seems like solving one crisis with another that just has to be cleaned up by someone else.

Although at this point I don't think there are any good options left on the table. Everything is going to be a world of hurt for a lot of people.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Migrating Coconut: Wife and I have a rental property. We had the conversation last weekend about if the family that's been in there stops paying, we're not paying our bank. Gotta keep the roof over our heads too, the bank can have the rental.

Also decided that if the family does stop paying (they work in oil and gas, fully expect them to be unemployed soon) they can live there until the bank takes it. We wouldn't even try to get new renters. They're good people.


You will be one of the many unsung heroes of this crisis.  Thanks for your humanity.  It is inspiring.

From another thread, would you call yourself "Gen-x?"
 
