(Darien Times)   Apparently we need to gather the pitchforks and torches for this NIMBY wealthy Connecticut town that has forced drive-through coronavirus testing to be canceled   (darientimes.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Connecticut, Murphy Medical Associates, Fairfield County, Connecticut, Town Hall, important work, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Bridgeport Hospital, Department of Health Director David Knauf  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First Selectman?

What the fark kinda bullshiat public title is that? Even the stupid title goes immediately full-douche.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: First Selectman?

What the fark kinda bullshiat public title is that? Even the stupid title goes immediately full-douche.


It's a liberal enclave of Northeast elists, hence the titles.  Have two friends that live in Darien.
Wasps to the core!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_​o​f_people_from_Darien,_Connecticut
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a wall around them. For our safety.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Douchebags? In MY Connecticut?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Pitchforks and torches are so 2019

Coughing and sneezing is the 2020 hotness.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Somacandra: First Selectman?

What the fark kinda bullshiat public title is that? Even the stupid title goes immediately full-douche.

It's a liberal enclave of Northeast elists, hence the titles.  Have two friends that live in Darien.
Wasps to the core!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_people_from_Darien,_Connecticut


from your own link, you can see how it's clearly a liberal enclave
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grab a spray bottle of water and fake sneeze on people. For the lulz.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Grab a spray bottle of water and fake sneeze on people. For the lulz.


That better be Voss water in that spray bottle, mister. Darien has standards, you know.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Last seen in thread 10241209 ("Connecticut town shoots down helicopter parents"). I know some well off, but not uber-rich, residents. They have a big house, but not a mansion on the Sound.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the early days of cell phones. Rich people didn't want ugly cell phone towers. Then biatched when even their 3 watt car mounted Motorola cell phone wouldn't work in their neighborhood.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sometimes city government needs to tell people filing complaints to fark off. This is one of those times.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Munden: AlwaysRightBoy: Somacandra: First Selectman?

What the fark kinda bullshiat public title is that? Even the stupid title goes immediately full-douche.

It's a liberal enclave of Northeast elists, hence the titles.  Have two friends that live in Darien.
Wasps to the core!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_people_from_Darien,_Connecticut

from your own link, you can see how it's clearly a liberal enclave
[Fark user image 850x360]


It's almost as if that "unaffiliated" part might be of some importance...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flucto: Douchebags? In MY Connecticut?


The concentration in Darien makes the rest of Connecticut look positively chill.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even today rich people don't want cell phone towers.  There are gaps in coverage in the hills of Litchfield County.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seize their assets and donate the proceeds to the local hospitals.  Send a message.
 
thaylin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Munden: AlwaysRightBoy: Somacandra: First Selectman?

What the fark kinda bullshiat public title is that? Even the stupid title goes immediately full-douche.

It's a liberal enclave of Northeast elists, hence the titles.  Have two friends that live in Darien.
Wasps to the core!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_people_from_Darien,_Connecticut

from your own link, you can see how it's clearly a liberal enclave
[Fark user image 850x360]

It's almost as if that "unaffiliated" part might be of some importance...


Seems unlikely that 75% plus of that would be liberal, to even it out, let alone make it a strong hold.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Munden: AlwaysRightBoy: Somacandra: First Selectman?

What the fark kinda bullshiat public title is that? Even the stupid title goes immediately full-douche.

It's a liberal enclave of Northeast elists, hence the titles.  Have two friends that live in Darien.
Wasps to the core!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_people_from_Darien,_Connecticut

from your own link, you can see how it's clearly a liberal enclave
[Fark user image 850x360]

It's almost as if that "unaffiliated" part might be of some importance...


At best, if every unaffiliated voter was dem, they would have a 2k voter edge. Still it an enclave.
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a horrible place Darien is. I have spent, sadly, a couple of months there. The amount of elitist rich douchery is off the charts.

Fark that place.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When a vaccine or treatment is developed, the people of this town should be the last to get it.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sno man: flucto: Douchebags? In MY Connecticut?

The concentration in Darien makes the rest of Connecticut look positively chill.


They are kind of an NYC outpost. You don't have to go far up 95 to lose the NYC douchiness.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been wondering how this "drive-thru testing" works for people who don't have cars.
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Put a pig farm waste lagoon there instead.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, what, are they planning to drive Mother to the ghetto hospital for testing when she falls ill? Or were they planning to have Nanny do it?

Farking idiots.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Complained on Social Media?

Certainly even Barbra Striesand would join the social shaming.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of the awesome perks of being the Public Works Director for a small town is when douche bags go to douching like this it is one of the few government positions with the power to push back.

Nothing drives self important a holes over a cliff more than never ending road construction on the only entrance in and out of their little gated paradise. Real shame I had to divert the street repair crew to an emergency job cross town after they dug up your road and put construction barricades and piles of debris everywhere, we will get right back out there sometime next Christmas to fix that for you.

These communities are the types that always copy the mayor or the council member when they email you wanting right of way maintenance four times a week, dead end signs or local traffic only signs and a four way stop sign because won't someone please think of the children and people are doing 250mph down our street. Their bullshait always goes to the bottom of the pile.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just acting on the orders of a vengeful spirit from the past?
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Go be poor die somewhere else
 
