(KING 5 News)   Kenny Rogers has finally folded his last hand at age 81   (king5.com) divider line
52
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be fetching those bats, with his teeth, in heaven now.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some neon lights shine too bright for us and need to be sheltered by the big wing in the sky.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He finally won the Dairy Challenge.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Yeah, yeah, yeah
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He picked a fine time to leave us...

CSB: "Lucille" was played as a dirge at my grandmother's funeral.

/it was one of her favorite songs...
 
Crazymuthafarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just dropped in to see what condition his condition was in.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they gonna bury him or roast him?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he broke even

way better headline
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.


What's more natural than good hootch?
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Chicken! Mess You Up!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.


Oh, I don't know.

Bigger dude. Lots of cigarettes and cocktails. Probably a line or two.

That's a pretty good run really.

That said; Could this week get any worse?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know the answer now.

The First Edition : Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
Youtube AULOC--qUOI
 
Crazymuthafarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld: Kramer loves his Kenny Rogers Roasters
Youtube TKVMo0K9u_s
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he be cremated?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

RIP
 
HighwayBill
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
NO!
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neilbradley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: He'll be fetching those bats, with his teeth, in heaven now.


And doing the dairy challenge.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His older stuff was decent.

RIP guy who probably banged Dolly like a screen door.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.


No it isn't.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP country music man
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let us have a moment of silence...

MAD TV Kenny Rogers Jackass 1 and 2 complete [High Quality] BelchingToadProductions.com
Youtube if27InJBtEI
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh my God, they killed Kenny
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I grew up listening to this man and will always be grateful for his contributions to music.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

no1curr: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x301]
RIP


damn beat me to it
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.

No it isn't.


3 of my grandparents made it into their 90's.  The grandfather with triple bypass surgery died earlier at age 83.
 
Renob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Scarily enough, he apparently knew when to fold 'em.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.


Can I have some of what you're smoking?

Even in Europe, the life expectancy is 79 for males and 84 for females, although the US is similar. Although, that life expectancy is based on people born today, not 81 years ago.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've always had a soft spot for him, despite my not liking country at the time he was super popular. Probably the Muppets' fault.
Kenny Rogers' The Gambler on the Muppet Show
Youtube kNnrTNFWcsg
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


He's up there eatin' the roasted chicken of life with Jesus.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, I haven't spoken to my father in over a decade and I don't have a lot of fond memories of my childhood with him.  But, I do remember him sitting on the porch playing his guitar and singing Kenny Rogers songs many times.  That's one of the few good memories I have from that time.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.


It sounds like a nice way of saying "he didn't die from cancer or Corona virus, you morbid farks". Dieing of the old is probably one of the better ways to go if you can swing it. That or skydiving.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB: I was named after him. My mom has always been a fan of his.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Also, I haven't spoken to my father in over a decade and I don't have a lot of fond memories of my childhood with him.  But, I do remember him sitting on the porch playing his guitar and singing Kenny Rogers songs many times.  That's one of the few good memories I have from that time.


Even if you both never reconnect, let your dad know he made a small impact on your life that lead you to post that on Fark while he's still alive.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.

Can I have some of what you're smoking?

Even in Europe, the life expectancy is 79 for males and 84 for females, although the US is similar. Although, that life expectancy is based on people born today, not 81 years ago.


And thats average, so half die younger.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, you can take your love to town now Ruby,
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille
With four hundred children and a crop in the field

Yeah, that's how I heard it as a kid.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I grew up listening to this man and will always be grateful for his contributions to music.


Me too (born in '69). A lot of people probably don't realize just how huge of a star this guy was for about a 10 year stretch.

A father/son song from 1979 and one of my favorites thanks to how it moved my otherwise emotionally distant father (my name is Tommy as it happens):

Coward Of The County
Youtube mNlswqBZ7u4
 
vegaswench
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I unabashedly loved his music even though I'm not a country music fan. Plus his restaurant was good, even though the corn muffins had corn pieces in them, which is gross. RIP, Kenny. Thanks for the music. And the chicken.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wore out an 8-track tape playing this song when I was little.

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
Youtube meJP410N9Gg
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Okay, you can take your love to town now Ruby,


Best song he ever did.

Kenny Rogers & The First Edition - Ruby don't take your love to town (edited video) HQ
Youtube 2ChPI5pAet8
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alphax: He's been white haired for as long as I can remember.  But 81 is a bit on the young side for 'natural causes' these days.


Saw him in person probably 8-10 years ago at a Music Fest taping.  He was having a hard time moving around - looked like knee issues... but he was still walking.

I suspect it was more the mileage than anything else.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: We know the answer now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AULOC--q​UOI]


With future that-guy actor Mickey Jones on drums.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: AquaTatanka: Also, I haven't spoken to my father in over a decade and I don't have a lot of fond memories of my childhood with him.  But, I do remember him sitting on the porch playing his guitar and singing Kenny Rogers songs many times.  That's one of the few good memories I have from that time.

Even if you both never reconnect, let your dad know he made a small impact on your life that lead you to post that on Fark while he's still alive.


Then explain to him what FARK is...after you explain to him what a computer is.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

R.I.P
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have a 
sixpack
Youtube _fuYI3O9SdI
 
Inaditch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I HATE most country music. Always have. But for some weird ass reason, my Kenny Rogers Greatest Hits cassette was one of my favorites when I was a lad.

I always liked Scarlet Fever.
 
