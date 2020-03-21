 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Do you have a penis? I'm afraid I have terrible news   (businessinsider.com)
45
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, Subby, but my penis doesn't smoke.

That's what the lube is for.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old men that run things have awoken to the fact that this thing is killing old men like crazy.  I'd expect six more weeks of quarantine.  PA has more restrictions coming this weekend, maybe even a curfew from what I'm hearing.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to catch strep throat every two years on the dot, from the time I was born to the day I started smoking at age 24.  I haven't caught it once in over 20 years since then.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.express.co.uk/news/scienc​e​/1256436/coronavirus-latest-update-vul​nerable-list-diseases-blood-type-uk

Experts in China have found that people with blood type A are more vulnerable to the strain of coronavirus, whereas people with type O seem to be more resistant. After analysing the blood patterns of more than 2,000 infected patients in China, the researchers found that those with type A blood showed a higher rate of infection and developed more severe symptoms. Those with O type tended to experience more mild symptoms from the disease, also called Sars-CoV-2.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly gee whiz. Who would have thought igniting something and inhaling its hot smoke directly into your lungs could help make a respiratory illness deadly.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Yeah, Subby, but my penis doesn't smoke.

That's what the lube is for.


I was going to go with "Yes, but it only smokes when I stand too close to the grill."

Which is decidedly less sensual.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misogyny.

Men get more of everything!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That's why men make more per hour.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinner: That's why men make more per hour.


Daww, did you think that up all by yourself?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It almost makes me want to believe in a God, with this virus at this particular point killing old white (and asian) men. Too bad it isn't aware of how much money they have too.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's kinda small though...does that help?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: It's kinda small though...does that help?


Well i guess it wouldn't smoke if it never actually touches the sides.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's the weekend, so I'm a prettty girl now.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm expecting the cigarette manufacturers to shut down soon. When that happens, there will be a total run on smokes. Beyond that, I expect that they won't be allowed to re-open. See, this pandemic is a mixed blessing. We're finally going to get rid of the smokers. Good times.
 
Cormee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Pinner: That's why men make more per hour.

Daww, did you think that up all by yourself?


Humourless really, aren't you
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Smoking probably played a role.
Keep in mind China is expected to have 50 million more males than females soon, if not already.
Add to that that the hardest hit areas were industrial so probably attract more males in the first place.

So I would be quick to judge based on raw numbers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I blame the mansplainer gene.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnphantom: It almost makes me want to believe in a God, with this virus at this particular point killing old white (and asian) men. Too bad it isn't aware of how much money they have too.


Troll much?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just choose to identify as a woman and all the woke virii will respect that.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!


Me too. That's why I kept putting a coin in your mouth and pulling your arm.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wademh: Calypsocookie: Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!

Me too. That's why I kept putting a coin in your mouth and pulling your arm.


Listen, just because I live in Vegas doesn't mean you can treat me this way.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!


... you have a mortgage on it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: Calypsocookie: Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!

Me too. That's why I kept putting a coin in your mouth and pulling your arm.


I'm ready to die now.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!


Get a web cam and it'll pay off everyday.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I blame the mansplainer gene.


Well, ack-chooo-aly, it's an extra genomic effect due to -cough cough.

Oh no.  Well, I probably had this coming.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Smoking heavily and living in a place with horrifically-polluted air is probably more of a lethality indicator than your sex. It is a virus that attacks the respiratory system, after all.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cormee: lindalouwho: Pinner: That's why men make more per hour.

Daww, did you think that up all by yourself?

Humourless really, aren't you


Your perception is not my reality, sorry.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your terrible "news" is almost a month old
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Woo-hoo! I knew my vagina would pay off one day!


I always assumed it was like a pocket...you just find random stuff in there once in a while.

"Hey, is that a Susan B. Anthony coin?  Score!"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: johnphantom: It almost makes me want to believe in a God, with this virus at this particular point killing old white (and asian) men. Too bad it isn't aware of how much money they have too.

Troll much?


Facts hurt?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I work on a novel cancer therapy and one thing we have to do is sequence the DNA of the tumor and compare it to non-mutated DNA. When it's a non-small cell lung cancer patient we can tell without asking who smoked and who didn't because the smokers had 10 to 40 times the mutations as compared to the nonsmokers.

Moral of the story: Don't smoke.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Yeah, Subby, but my penis doesn't smoke.

That's what the lube is for.


Top Tip:  Hand sanitizer is NOT an acceptable substitute for sex lube.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The_Sponge: johnphantom: It almost makes me want to believe in a God, with this virus at this particular point killing old white (and asian) men. Too bad it isn't aware of how much money they have too.

Troll much?

Facts hurt?


What's facts?  The fact that you have this ridiculous bias?  What's your deal with older men who happen to be white or Asian?

Also, you are white.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But smoking weed gives you Immunity from CHINESE virus.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Golly gee whiz. Who would have thought igniting something and inhaling its hot smoke directly into your lungs could help make a respiratory illness deadly.


Umm... that's not what you're supposed to do with a penis.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Over 20 years ago I had a penis. Then I stopped having sex back then and I think it's laying around on a shelf somewhere or in a closet so does that count?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I hardly use it.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Smoking Penises=Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Over 20 years ago I had a penis. Then I stopped having sex back then and I think it's laying around on a shelf somewhere or in a closet so does that count?


Congratulations on your 20 year anniversary and say hello to your wife for me.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Smoking probably played a role.
Keep in mind China is expected to have 50 million more males than females soon, if not already.
Add to that that the hardest hit areas were industrial so probably attract more males in the first place.

So I would be quick to judge based on raw numbers.


Curse your and your insight.
This is the Fark version of mob rule science
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NephilimNexus: I used to catch strep throat every two years on the dot, from the time I was born to the day I started smoking at age 24.  I haven't caught it once in over 20 years since then.


I can buy that. While still a smoker I once joked that I was safe practicing the 3-Second Rule of eating dropped food if I blew on it because the anti-smoking groups assured me the carcinogens on my breath would kill any germs that attached to the morsel.
 
