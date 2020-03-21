 Skip to content
(Some Xer)   Gen X is leading the pack at dealing with the Coronavirus. Proving a childhood of being ignored by your absentee parents teaches you not only how to handle isolation, but also to entertain and fend for yourself. Lowered expectations is the key   (parade.com) divider line
55
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I already didn't go anywhere besides work and home anyway.. and I work the graveyard shift alone.

I should avoid getting sick.. and since I'm also asthmatic, I wouldn't do to well with it if I do.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That "article" should have come with a packet of lube.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: That "article" should have come with a packet of lube.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer


We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.
 
englaja
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My attitude is saving me from an ass whooping from coronavirus.

My penchant for gallows humour and inappropriate comments is, however, putting me at risk for an ass whooping from other people.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lowered Expectations
Youtube 3flv5nWZgII
 
b0rscht
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, look, it's another article about generations. I'm sure this is the one where I learn new things about myself.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i am staying home and playing red dead. and smoking tons of weed.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sifl & Olly - United States of Whatever Video
Youtube viaTT859Yk0
 
gottagopee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer


I dunno, they're capable, but the kids like my son and his friends - all 18-22 - are also capable, compassionate... and not quiet. I think I prefer them.

We should get them apprenticed to the GenXers, get them up to speed, and let them take over so the GenX can take a vaca from being sandwiched between caring for children and caring for elderly parents
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just based off of the picture of Kurt I'm guessing their solution is sucking a round out of a shotgun
 
holdmybones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer


I believe our motto is "meh". Self-sufficient is too much letters.

Or not. Whatever.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer


Yeah, see, that's precisely the reason we are the way we are.

We were ready - farking eager - to take the wheel.  To steer things in a different direction, down a more communal path.  But Boomers never gave up the helm, and by the time they all die off?  We won't be around long enough to implement any of the change a lot of us wanted.

As a result?  Over time we became jaded; the first of the "Well, we're farked" generations.  Had we figured it out as early in life as Millennials?  We'd not have had kids, bought houses, or done a lot of the other shiat Millenials/Gen Z'ers aren't doing either.  But unlike those generations, at least early on, we had hope.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We grew up with the threat of nuclear war, saw the rise of terrorism, mass shootings  and watched our political parties go to shiat. We saw a local politician kill himself on live TV.

We just can't feel anymore.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whatever.
 
151
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am staying home and playing red dead. and smoking tons of weed.


I also am smoking much more than I usually do. And after a long time not playing games due to lack of time, I'm about to fire up CoD warzone. (it's free and I'm poor)

Gonna be a good weekend
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.


I think we saw the consequences of being in charge and walked away from it. That's my story anyway. Who needs that noise?

/1965 here
 
b0rscht
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am staying home and playing red dead. and smoking tons of weed.


Who would have though sitting in my basement in front of the stereo and toking for hours was going to save lives. I'm a farking hero!
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer


I'm on the oldest edge of Xer and the boomers have always viewed Xers as outsiders...weird, unstable, rebellious  punks. The stigma has dogged Xers forever and while some of us are successful, most of us are held back as outsiders. That's just how it's been.

Part of our issue is that the grandparents from the "greatest generation" from WWII had a big part in raising us up. Our parents were in that weird generation during and just after World War II. Suddenly Internet, music videos, expansion of punk rock, and other things in the 80s that really put a division between genX and the greatest generation. Not that the boomer hippies had it any better but there were more of them.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mactheknife: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

Yeah, see, that's precisely the reason we are the way we are.

We were ready - farking eager - to take the wheel.  To steer things in a different direction, down a more communal path.  But Boomers never gave up the helm, and by the time they all die off?  We won't be around long enough to implement any of the change a lot of us wanted.

As a result?  Over time we became jaded; the first of the "Well, we're farked" generations.  Had we figured it out as early in life as Millennials?  We'd not have had kids, bought houses, or done a lot of the other shiat Millenials/Gen Z'ers aren't doing either.  But unlike those generations, at least early on, we had hope.


We were the first generation of the broken promise.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TwoHead: That "article" should have come with a packet of lube.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer


There aren't enough of us with enough money to be in charge. It's math.

We're getting skipped.

It's cool, whatever.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.


I've been watching the last 5 years as boomers are finally retiring in numbers large enough that I've had to train a lot of their replacements as they've just upped and left entire systems hanging. The opportunity hasn't passed anyone by. You just think you should have got it in your 30's when you were finally starting to learn about how complicated things are IRL. I spent that time trying to find something I could do professionally that wouldn't drive me absolutely crazy. And I did! So now in my early 40's I'm emerging as the king of an ant hill that I'll be operating for 20+ years.

The only thing I truly regretted as well, is I'm not working in the field I went to college for. Neither is my wife.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.


My (hopeful) rebuttal:

Andrew Cuomo
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bring it
 
gunsmack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been sheltering in place since mid-December. There are people out there; people suck.

/ Gen-X FTW
// f*ck the world, not for the win
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gottagopee: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

I dunno, they're capable, but the kids like my son and his friends - all 18-22 - are also capable, compassionate... and not quiet. I think I prefer them.

We should get them apprenticed to the GenXers, get them up to speed, and let them take over so the GenX can take a vaca from being sandwiched between caring for children and caring for elderly parents


I enjoy working with and hiring millennials. They are not deluded by "doing their time" or climbing the ladder. All those lies we were told and believed while making wealth for boomers who rarely understood what we were actually doing in tech and economy. But they got the profit. I find millenial attitudes toward capitalism very refreshing in contrast.

I like millennials so much I date them. They do the weird stuff.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.


YOU will never be in charge.

/grow a pair and suit up.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Liam Lynch - United States Of Whatever OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube e1zvhJRIM7M
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: WilderKWight: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.

My (hopeful) rebuttal:

Andrew Cuomo


born in 1957 andrew cuomo?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.


Um.
How do you really feel?
Don't hold back.

X'ers didn't get any participation medals, unless you count the doorkey on a string around the neck in lieu of parenting?
 
misguided
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.


Ok boomer.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Oh, look, it's another article about generations. I'm sure this is the one where I learn new things about myself.


Ah, sarcastic cynicism. The GenX hallmark. Bet you didn't know that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.

Um.
How do you really feel?
Don't hold back.

X'ers didn't get any participation medals, unless you count the doorkey on a string around the neck in lieu of parenting?


I got a participation medal for my last place T-Ball team.
 
b0rscht
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fsbilly: b0rscht: Oh, look, it's another article about generations. I'm sure this is the one where I learn new things about myself.

Ah, sarcastic cynicism. The GenX hallmark. Bet you didn't know that.


Whatever.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
/one GenX csb:
My Boomer parents were mostly absent, so I was a latch key kid who watched too much TV. On the upside, I spent a good amount of time with my grandparents. They had lived through the great depression and I learned how to prepare for the worst. Those lessons stuck with me as I joined the scouts (made Eagle), and "Always be Prepared" became more than a motto, it became a life style. By the time I graduated Engineering school, I could fix, upgrade, or build anything. At this point I have a well stocked house, with everything from food and medicine to a plasma cutter and a Bridgeport.

So shelter in place? No problem.
/End GenX csb
TLDR: yeah, when you're left alone allot, you learn to be self sufficient or else.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm starting my six weeks of unemployment by drinking coffee and watching Rise of Skywalker. I'm bored already.
I'm not a Star Wars nerd, but this movie leaves a lot to be desired. When it's discovered that Palpatine is still alive and pulling the strings, I just rolled my eyes knowing I'm in for a loooooong 2+ hour movie.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

We will never be in charge.

That opportunity passed us by, like most others.


wasnt Obama Gen X ? 1961 would be at the very beginning if so
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rummonkey: mactheknife: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

Yeah, see, that's precisely the reason we are the way we are.

We were ready - farking eager - to take the wheel.  To steer things in a different direction, down a more communal path.  But Boomers never gave up the helm, and by the time they all die off?  We won't be around long enough to implement any of the change a lot of us wanted.

As a result?  Over time we became jaded; the first of the "Well, we're farked" generations.  Had we figured it out as early in life as Millennials?  We'd not have had kids, bought houses, or done a lot of the other shiat Millenials/Gen Z'ers aren't doing either.  But unlike those generations, at least early on, we had hope.

We were the first generation of the broken promise.


is3-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fsbilly: yohohogreengiant: cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.

Um.
How do you really feel?
Don't hold back.

X'ers didn't get any participation medals, unless you count the doorkey on a string around the neck in lieu of parenting?

I got a participation medal for my last place T-Ball team.


Did a parental unit (that was actually yours) spectate? At least one game?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope you're a smoker
 
largedon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: edmo: Good

"Gen Xers just put their heads down and handle the status quo without complaints. "If I could sum up Generation X in one word, it would be self-sufficient."

That is a very good description of the parents of the boomers.  The sooner Xers are in charge, the better.

/boomer

I'm on the oldest edge of Xer and the boomers have always viewed Xers as outsiders...weird, unstable, rebellious  punks. The stigma has dogged Xers forever and while some of us are successful, most of us are held back as outsiders. That's just how it's been.

Part of our issue is that the grandparents from the "greatest generation" from WWII had a big part in raising us up. Our parents were in that weird generation during and just after World War II. Suddenly Internet, music videos, expansion of punk rock, and other things in the 80s that really put a division between genX and the greatest generation. Not that the boomer hippies had it any better but there were more of them.


This is actually pretty true.  My parents ran a fairly large restaurant/banquet room/bar so they were always working late.  I spent most weekends with my grandparents or just home alone starting at about 10 years old.  I was definitely shaped much more by my grandparents than my parents. I just never did anything with my parents, we never went on vacations or did anything outside the restaurant even though my parents were making really good money for the time.  It basically led to me not having much of a relationship with them as I became an adult because we were barely more than strangers to each other.

//sad that my parenting philosophy has been "do the opposite of what mine did"
//but we have a really close relationship with our kids. Which is so close I can't even get them to move out even though they have careers and probably more in their savings than we do
//sorry for the rant, little bored and being overly reflective at the moment
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.


Username always checks out. Farking whiner.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: fsbilly: yohohogreengiant: cryinoutloud: Oh is it this thread again, already?  You all just can't survive without your trophy, even if it's just more made-up intergenerational warfare.

My mommy taught me that people are individuals, and that it's stupid to make assumptions about them because of one thing they might have in common.

But here's your trophy.  I know that you're suffering now that your reason for living--consumanation--is shut down.  Courage.  Maybe you can get back to your frivolous lifestyle in a few months.

In the meantime, just keep looking at your screens and dreaming of a time when you'll have everything you want.

Um.
How do you really feel?
Don't hold back.

X'ers didn't get any participation medals, unless you count the doorkey on a string around the neck in lieu of parenting?

I got a participation medal for my last place T-Ball team.

Did a parental unit (that was actually yours) spectate? At least one game?


My divorced mom showed up late, just in time to see me strike out. At t-ball.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess it's really tee ball...
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Yeah, see, that's precisely the reason we are the way we are.
We were ready - farking eager - to take the wheel.  To steer things in a different direction, down a more communal path.  But Boomers never gave up the helm, and by the time they all die off?  We won't be around long enough to implement any of the change a lot of us wanted.
As a result?  Over time we became jaded; the first of the "Well, we're farked" generations.  Had we figured it out as early in life as Millennials?  We'd not have had kids, bought houses, or done a lot of the other shiat Millenials/Gen Z'ers aren't doing either.  But unlike those generations, at least early on, we had hope.


Oh shut up, you self-centered dweeb.  Such is the way of the world.  The young biatch about the old, the old biatch about the young.  You're not special.  The young always want to take over the world, and the older don't want to let them.  When you're getting shot in the streets because of your beliefs, like happens in some countries, then you can whine like that.

I'm a boomer and my mother would have laughed in my face if I'd ever talked about myself in such a myopic fashion.  You sound like a 14-year old writing in their diary.
"Oh but my wiishhes, my drreeaamms, all shattered!"

It is the curse of this stupid country that our wealth and success has turned us all into eternal children.  And you're one of them.
 
