 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Google)   Here is the Google coronavirus website President Trump announced last week, and...well...let's just say a picture of a squirrel with big nuts holding a sign that says "wash your hands" would have been better   (google.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, World Health Organization, Education, uncertainty, Teacher, Join creators, remote working, resources, Videoconferencing  
•       •       •

1590 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 8:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is not the website Trump was talking about.
This is it.

It's the bigliest, bestest website ever. Nobody's ever seen a website like it.

There's nothing particularly wrong with Google's information portal (subby's link), and I doubt Trump had anything to do with it. In his typical blustery fashion, he made too big a deal out of the whole thing, and -- true to form -- it blew up in his fat orange face.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump is a drowning man, grasping at anything that will save him.  "Quinone!  Remdesivir!  Google!  We're winning!  It's going to be just great!".
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't need to do anything except link to zombocom.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: They didn't need to do anything except link to zombocom.


They blocked the Flash player at the White House firewall, unfortunately.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cake Hunter: They didn't need to do anything except link to zombocom.

They blocked the Flash player at the White House firewall, unfortunately.


I guess not everything was possible, then. My world is dead.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.kastatic.orgView Full Size


armscontrolcenter.orgView Full Size
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So washing your face with a squirrel's nuts will cure coronavirus?

THANKS SUBBY!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]


Two girls, one desk, in Betty Page style black and white.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week later and they still can't come up with a website that asks what your symptoms are then does a lookup to the nearest testing clinic?

Why is it Game of Thrones could have some kind of plot twist and the next day my FB feed is filled with like a dozen different "What X are you?" quizzes based on that twist but we can't produce a site that goes, "If fever and aches and cough then test"? And China can knock off any product and produce a website in seconds that has a convenient lookup table for addresses and shipping.

But no, no, that's all too hard for us. We can't even do this shiatty, imperfect solution. Here, enjoy this PDF poster about how to wash your hands.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...this is the website he said had thousands of people working on it?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part was when he competed it to unnamed "past websites," then proved to be even more incompetent. I mean, wholly predictable, but entertaining nonetheless.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Wait...this is the website he said had thousands of people working on it?


There are, unfortunately they are all Project managers and business analysts and they are still Arguing over the requirements and project charter
 
VoodooTaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Wait...this is the website he said had thousands of people working on it?


It'll be done in two weeks, believe me.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A week later and they still can't come up with a website that asks what your symptoms are then does a lookup to the nearest testing clinic?

Why is it Game of Thrones could have some kind of plot twist and the next day my FB feed is filled with like a dozen different "What X are you?" quizzes based on that twist but we can't produce a site that goes, "If fever and aches and cough then test"? And China can knock off any product and produce a website in seconds that has a convenient lookup table for addresses and shipping.

But no, no, that's all too hard for us. We can't even do this shiatty, imperfect solution. Here, enjoy this PDF poster about how to wash your hands.


Because there aren't any tests available if you aren't rich or a celebrity.

A quiz that says "Do you have X and Y?  Well, sucks to be you" probably isn't worth making.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: They didn't need to do anything except link to zombocom.


I was pretty sure that's what had happened as I clicked subby's link and then again as I clicked the link in the Boobies.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]


so fun story. i inherited a 1945ish era drafting table from my grandfather. 1/8in thick steel frame and cabinets and a stolid 1in thick oak drafting surface on the top. this thing weighs several hundred pounds and is big enough for 2 people to get under. i would feel safe under it in a nuclear blast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Wait...this is the website he said had thousands of people working on it?


Well, you see. The ACA website had a clear goal and real specifications and was built by government contractors out to extract as much money as possible. Worse, they had to interface with 400 different payer systems. It was useless.

This website was built by a team at google very quickly, but had no real goal. It is useless.

IT: Really, it's mostly useless. Then again, so is everything else.

Plus, of course, it's based on "only test if you have symptoms" which, while not truly useless, tells you really nothing about how the pandemic is affecting your area. It's the people that aren't showing symptoms who will end up flooding your ERs.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: My favorite part was when he competed it to unnamed "past websites," then proved to be even more incompetent. I mean, wholly predictable, but entertaining nonetheless.


Yes the "much faster than websites of the past" line made me spit out my coffee, classic Trump
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cake Hunter: They didn't need to do anything except link to zombocom.

They blocked the Flash player at the White House firewall, unfortunately.


Fortunately anything is still possible without Flash, Zombocom will never die.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

khitsicker: downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]

so fun story. i inherited a 1945ish era drafting table from my grandfather. 1/8in thick steel frame and cabinets and a stolid 1in thick oak drafting surface on the top. this thing weighs several hundred pounds and is big enough for 2 people to get under. i would feel safe under it in a nuclear blast.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


At least you'll have that hard wood smokey flavor for the radiation-burned survivors to savor while they slowly die.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tuxq: khitsicker: downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]

so fun story. i inherited a 1945ish era drafting table from my grandfather. 1/8in thick steel frame and cabinets and a stolid 1in thick oak drafting surface on the top. this thing weighs several hundred pounds and is big enough for 2 people to get under. i would feel safe under it in a nuclear blast.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

At least you'll have that hard wood smokey flavor for the radiation-burned survivors to savor while they slowly die.


lol, well survive the ensuing fallout not so much. but hey bring on the raiders ive already got my pipboy charged up.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We already paid for a decent website but, by golly, that money isn't going to private business.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​CoV/index.html
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Um....

[Fark user image 850x566] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khitsicker: downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]

so fun story. i inherited a 1945ish era drafting table from my grandfather. 1/8in thick steel frame and cabinets and a stolid 1in thick oak drafting surface on the top. this thing weighs several hundred pounds and is big enough for 2 people to get under. i would feel safe under it in a nuclear blast.

[Fark user image 850x478]



Yeah.. you would be fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: We already paid for a decent website but, by golly, that money isn't going to private business.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​CoV/index.html


So, the CDC has a "Self-Checker" quiz that tells you if your symptoms warrant a Covid-19 test.  Who knew?  (obviously, edmo did)  It did give the same advice that my physician did.  Yes, I have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and, yes, I live in an area where it's rapidly spreading, but my symptoms are not severe enough to get tested.  She told me that they still didn't have enough tests.  I'm getting over it now so if I were to be tested it might need to be for antibodies instead of the virus itself.  As it is I have no way of knowing if it was COVID-19 or the flu, so I don't know if I'm still at risk.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A week later and they still can't come up with a website that asks what your symptoms are then does a lookup to the nearest testing clinic?

Why is it Game of Thrones could have some kind of plot twist and the next day my FB feed is filled with like a dozen different "What X are you?" quizzes based on that twist but we can't produce a site that goes, "If fever and aches and cough then test"? And China can knock off any product and produce a website in seconds that has a convenient lookup table for addresses and shipping.

But no, no, that's all too hard for us. We can't even do this shiatty, imperfect solution. Here, enjoy this PDF poster about how to wash your hands.


There aren't any tests.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]

Two girls, one desk, in Betty Page style black and white.


8 year olds, dude.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

toraque: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A week later and they still can't come up with a website that asks what your symptoms are then does a lookup to the nearest testing clinic?

Why is it Game of Thrones could have some kind of plot twist and the next day my FB feed is filled with like a dozen different "What X are you?" quizzes based on that twist but we can't produce a site that goes, "If fever and aches and cough then test"? And China can knock off any product and produce a website in seconds that has a convenient lookup table for addresses and shipping.

But no, no, that's all too hard for us. We can't even do this shiatty, imperfect solution. Here, enjoy this PDF poster about how to wash your hands.

Because there aren't any tests available if you aren't rich or a celebrity.

A quiz that says "Do you have X and Y?  Well, sucks to be you" probably isn't worth making.


Exactly. We aren't testing the vast majority of people who obviously have it, and we aren't testing healthcare workers who have been exposed. Partially because we don't have enough tests, and partially because the administration is with-holding them to keep reported numbers down.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: downstairs: [cdn.kastatic.org image 512x288]

[armscontrolcenter.org image 768x620]

so fun story. i inherited a 1945ish era drafting table from my grandfather. 1/8in thick steel frame and cabinets and a stolid 1in thick oak drafting surface on the top. this thing weighs several hundred pounds and is big enough for 2 people to get under. i would feel safe under it in a nuclear blast.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Beats a refrigerator.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Google, I'm very disappointed to say, failed. The Google does nothing, I've always said that. Their CEO, who apologized to me very nicely, needs to do it to me again.

Anyway, I'm proud to announce the private sector has a phenomenal site for this now. It's not from the government, government can't do anything right, it's for-profit. Some people say that's a bad thing, I think it's terrific. You get what you pay for, I've always said that, I made it up.

https://www.hioscar.com/covid19

https://www.hioscar.com/blog/oscar-la​u​nches-first-testing-center-locator-for​-covid-19

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/kus​h​ner-oscar-covid/
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: So washing your face with a squirrel's nuts will cure coronavirus?

THANKS SUBBY!


If that's the case, I've been immune for years!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.