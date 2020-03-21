 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Nebraska hospital is sterilizing one-use surgical masks for reuse   (nytimes.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not just Nebraska.  We should have ramped up production of PPE stuff MONTHS ago.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it can be sterilized, I don't see the problem. You don't burn a rental car because somebody farted in the driver's seat.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It's not just Nebraska.  We should have ramped up production of PPE stuff MONTHS ago.


Months? How about years ago?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If it can be sterilized, I don't see the problem. You don't burn a rental car because somebody farted in the driver's seat.


Your not?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Literally better than nothing. You do what you have to.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I shall hail this as more evidence of Trump's deserved and not at all motivated by terror popularity vote.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is trickier than it looks.  The UV light wont penetrate deep enough, so some masks will be contaminated during reuse.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It's not just Nebraska.  We should have ramped up production of PPE stuff MONTHS ago.


I think "just in time" manufacturing might have impaired the ability to do that. Factories run lean and efficient. Scaling up production isn't just a matter of turning on a mothballed machine or adding shifts. That machine isn't there, and they already run round the clock.

/was an engineer in medical devices long ago
 
