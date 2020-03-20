 Skip to content
(ABC News)   I wanna talk to SAMSON   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You people in legal states suck.

There, I said it.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I actually watched that movie like 10 times and could never figure out who played Sir Smoka Lot, I just knew he looked familiar but I couldn't place him.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: I actually watched that movie like 10 times and could never figure out who played Sir Smoka Lot, I just knew he looked familiar but I couldn't place him.


It's Dave Chapelle.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: ox45tallboy: I actually watched that movie like 10 times and could never figure out who played Sir Smoka Lot, I just knew he looked familiar but I couldn't place him.

It's Dave Chapelle.


Dude, I like, know that now...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I actually watched that movie like 10 times and could never figure out who played Sir Smoka Lot, I just knew he looked familiar but I couldn't place him.


Doctor said you need a backiotomy.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: ox45tallboy: I actually watched that movie like 10 times and could never figure out who played Sir Smoka Lot, I just knew he looked familiar but I couldn't place him.

Doctor said you need a backiotomy.


I used to say this all the time when my back hurt.  But then I actually did have a backiotomy so I stopped saying it.

Ok not my whole back, just c5/6, and they replaced it, but still.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: farkingismybusiness: ox45tallboy: I actually watched that movie like 10 times and could never figure out who played Sir Smoka Lot, I just knew he looked familiar but I couldn't place him.

Doctor said you need a backiotomy.

I used to say this all the time when my back hurt.  But then I actually did have a backiotomy so I stopped saying it.

Ok not my whole back, just c5/6, and they replaced it, but still.


I had a friend who would call his dealer and yell "I wanna talk to SAMSON" over the phone at him. The dealer was really cool and tolerated it, and would let him know if Samson was available or was currently out of town.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This is it!  We're going to have to force basically everybody to stay indoors for two months!"

"Let's stop people from smoking weed and drinking booze."

"Dude, what kind of sick fark are you?"

People complain about the timeline they're in.  But this is a pretty good aspect of this timeline.
 
