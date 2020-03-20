 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   In today's panic news, a Maserati-driving robber tries to knock over a local discount grocery store for paper towels   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did he shout wango tango?
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Did he shout wango tango?


Unfortunately I missed the excitement by about 30 minutes. The important thing is they still had eggs
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know, if you are going to commit armed robbery, wouldn't you pick a better quality of paper product?  Maybe Kleenex or something?  Doesn't your Maserati deserve better?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Was he doing 185?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Venn diagram of lunatic criminals and Maserati owners often looks to me like a single circle.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Was he doing 185?


I hear he lost his license.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "law enforcement briefly chased the suspect but soon lost sight of the vehicle."

Well I would certainly hope so.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: CarnySaur: Was he doing 185?

I hear he lost his license.


Soon he won't drive
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vrax: You know, if you are going to commit armed robbery, wouldn't you pick a better quality of paper product?  Maybe Kleenex or something?  Doesn't your Maserati deserve better?


Maybe some bread. Or buns.
 
