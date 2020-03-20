 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   If you picked Florida for the first fatal coronavirus argument between roommates, collect your pr...wait, what? Ann Arbor??   (mlive.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Michigan, Hand sanitizer, Ypsilanti, Michigan, English-language films, Washtenaw County, Michigan, Constable, ANN ARBOR, Michigan's State Emergency Operations Center  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2020 at 3:49 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A fairly nice part too
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image

oh god the coronavirus's have guns noww
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: [Fark user image image 850x95]

oh god the coronavirus's have guns noww


Nothing says that coronavirus can't enact Second Amendment solutions, Comrade Mikhail.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The shooting is not considered a homicide at this time, said Cox, who is calling it a "death investigation."
The suspect said he shot the victim after arguing with him about restrictions in place due to COVID-19

Clearly just a tragic accident, definitely not a homicide.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: [Fark user image image 850x95]

oh god the coronavirus's have guns noww


An armed acute respiratory infection is a polite one
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And so it begins...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.