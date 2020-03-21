 Skip to content
(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Trump declares NY a disaster area. Knicks fans nod knowingly   (syracuse.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we sure he didn't just say "New York is a total disaster"?
 
HarleyMarlboro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So how much is getting funneled to Trump properties?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, for once, he might have actually (accidentally?) done something right...
 
gaspode
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He has reached the 'sign everything in front of him' stage of panic
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gaspode: He has reached the 'sign everything in front of him' stage of panic


Somebody should sneak a letter of resignation in there.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gaspode: He has reached the 'sign everything in front of him' stage of panic


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

