(Twitter) Brace for a bad news weekend: NYC hospitals are already starting to go full Italy
    More: Sad, shot  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good news : respirators shortage wont change anything
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That slope though...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image 425x250]

That slope though...


The only reason we can even hope that levels out is because of action on the state level. On a national level we have zero leadership.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Buckle up, kids, this hoax is going to get awful bumpy.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is nothing.  Every week that chart is going to jump us higher.  Trump will have killed millions of Americans by the end of summer.  And I wish I was kidding about that.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called 'surge' demand
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the invisible hand of the market will fix everything.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: This is nothing.  Every week that chart is going to jump us higher.  Trump will have killed millions of Americans by the end of summer.  And I wish I was kidding about that.


china could have shut down new years travel before it started, but didn't

China could have released data and samples  earlier, but didn't.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at Harborview earlier this week. I'm there about 3x a month for 25 years. Never seen so many ambulances there in the ER drive.

NYC will do better than many since they have modern insight of handling mass casualties.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty such encouraging words and prayers etc work according to the Government.....how about thinking if you really need to go the store?  Sit your ass in front of your TV and be glad you aren't contributing to a potential spread of the beer virus
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: I was at Harborview earlier this week. I'm there about 3x a month for 25 years. Never seen so many ambulances there in the ER drive.

NYC will do better than many since they have modern insight of handling mass casualties.


Since when? If you're talking about 9/11 there weren't really many serious casualties, most people were either lightly wounded or had inhaled some dust. People either walked away or died.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, time to make hard decisions.  If a young persin comes in and needs the bed, tip granny out and tell her good luck.  She had her time in the sun.  If a dude with racist or gang face tattoos is in a bed, and somebody else without racist or gang face tats needs it, tip them out and tell them to go fark themselves.  For others, make the decision based on who has a better chance of living and being a net tax payer after the time in the hospital.

Then start shipping the non corona infected patients to other states.  If they dont take them, activate antifa and the new york national gaurd to start burning cities down until the do start taking the other patients.  Doesnt matter if it is illegal, drastic times call for drastic measures.
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In any case an epidemic is not the same as a mass casualty event. People will be sicker longer. The hospitals will fill up and then there will be no where for people to go.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: [i.redd.it image 850x405]


Wait, so the US cases will go down to 0 tomorrow? Thank goodness.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Noctusxx: This is nothing.  Every week that chart is going to jump us higher.  Trump will have killed millions of Americans by the end of summer.  And I wish I was kidding about that.

china could have shut down new years travel before it started, but didn't

China could have released data and samples  earlier, but didn't.


Are you of the opinion that this absolves trump, fox news and everyone else who helped spread this thing along as far as humanly possible of any blame whatsoever?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ecor1: In any case an epidemic is not the same as a mass casualty event. People will be sicker longer. The hospitals will fill up and then there will be no where for people to go.


COVID-19 hospitalization is average > 15 days. Hope my family can stay healthy for the next 6 months.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [i.redd.it image 850x405]


Well, yeah, but our government isn't run by incompet... shiat

Ok, but our people aren't a bunch of dopes that will ignore warnings to.... shiat.

Good thing we have the best health care system in the wor... Yeah, this is real bad.
 
GungFu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Noctusxx: This is nothing.  Every week that chart is going to jump us higher.  Trump will have killed millions of Americans by the end of summer.  And I wish I was kidding about that.

china could have shut down new years travel before it started, but didn't

China could have released data and samples  earlier, but didn't.


Could've should've....zzzzz,,,what a crappy game
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Exluddite: AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image 425x250]

That slope though...

The only reason we can even hope that levels out is because of action on the state level. On a national level we have zero leadership.


That last statement is false. We would be much better off it it was true.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tenfold increase (500 to 5,000) in one week in NYC. Holy crap.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ecor1: notgonnatellu: I was at Harborview earlier this week. I'm there about 3x a month for 25 years. Never seen so many ambulances there in the ER drive.

NYC will do better than many since they have modern insight of handling mass casualties.

Since when? If you're talking about 9/11 there weren't really many serious casualties, most people were either lightly wounded or had inhaled some dust. People either walked away or died.


Better: greater than most
Modern: with relatively new technology in place
Insight: able to have consideration of what worked and didn't, then scale to size
Mass Casualties: no other US city had combined injury and death in one single instance, especially in a dense area

I don't gather the sentiments you are grasping for with the statement I made.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side. It's not that bad yet.

It's only going to get worse from here on before it gets any better.

Okay, that's not really a bright side.
 
ecor1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: ecor1: notgonnatellu: I was at Harborview earlier this week. I'm there about 3x a month for 25 years. Never seen so many ambulances there in the ER drive.

NYC will do better than many since they have modern insight of handling mass casualties.

Since when? If you're talking about 9/11 there weren't really many serious casualties, most people were either lightly wounded or had inhaled some dust. People either walked away or died.

Better: greater than most
Modern: with relatively new technology in place
Insight: able to have consideration of what worked and didn't, then scale to size
Mass Casualties: no other US city had combined injury and death in one single instance, especially in a dense area

I don't gather the sentiments you are grasping for with the statement I made.


I'm just saying, 9/11 didn't fill up the hospitals.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I do believe that Trump will end up being the only president who ends up responsible for killing more Americans than non Americans.

It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So it would seem the US is still 1 - 2 weeks away from bending the infection rate curve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [i.redd.it image 850x405]


The scariest thing about that cases graph is that Italy's growth rate is still accelerating despite shutting down the whole country. If radical social distancing doesn't slow this then the only outcome is a death march to herd immunity with the hospitals so overloaded that virtually no one receives care. This will kill at least 13% of the population directly and will likely kill many, many more due to too many people being sick at once to keep critical infrastructure running.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I do believe that Trump will end up being the only president who ends up responsible for killing more Americans than non Americans.

It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.


long way to go to beat Lincoln's tally from the civil war.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [i.redd.it image 850x405]


Ok, but Italy has a population of 60M and is twice the size of Florida. The fact that the US graph isn't steeper means we're doing significantly better or a per-capita basis, probably because the big population states moved faster than they did over there.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: albuquerquehalsey: Noctusxx: This is nothing.  Every week that chart is going to jump us higher.  Trump will have killed millions of Americans by the end of summer.  And I wish I was kidding about that.

china could have shut down new years travel before it started, but didn't

China could have released data and samples  earlier, but didn't.

Are you of the opinion that this absolves trump, fox news and everyone else who helped spread this thing along as far as humanly possible of any blame whatsoever?


NOPE. Everyones to blame, but China had the first chance to stop this, but didn't.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Nadie_AZ: [i.redd.it image 850x405]

The scariest thing about that cases graph is that Italy's growth rate is still accelerating despite shutting down the whole country. If radical social distancing doesn't slow this then the only outcome is a death march to herd immunity with the hospitals so overloaded that virtually no one receives care. This will kill at least 13% of the population directly and will likely kill many, many more due to too many people being sick at once to keep critical infrastructure running.


There's a lag due to the incubation period before the growth rate starts responding to whatever action has been taken.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: activate antifa


and do what? Knock over trash cans?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ISO15693: It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.


55% of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the pandemic. His approval ratings are going up.

Good governance isn't possible in a country full of crazy people.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: ISO15693: I do believe that Trump will end up being the only president who ends up responsible for killing more Americans than non Americans.

It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

long way to go to beat Lincoln's tally from the civil war.


I don't know. Did more Union soldiers die than Confederate soldiers? Because of Lincoln's actions?

I'm trying hard to imagine a trump speech as enduring (in a positive way) as the Gettysburg address.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: ISO15693: It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

55% of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the pandemic. His approval ratings are going up.

Good governance isn't possible in a country full of crazy people.


Simon Bolivar:  America is ungovernable.  Who serves the revolution ploughs the sea.

He was talking about Latin America, but I think he hit a more general truth.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: ISO15693: It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

55% of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the pandemic. His approval ratings are going up.

Good governance isn't possible in a country full of crazy people.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Emerson poll worries me. The American Research Group poll looks like an outlier.

Still, we're not into the really bad part of this yet. And things can change quickly.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: long way to go to beat Lincoln's tally from the civil war.


Unfortunately it probably won't take long to surpass that, especially if we're only talking about American deaths in that war.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: ISO15693: It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

55% of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the pandemic. His approval ratings are going up.

Good governance isn't possible in a country full of crazy people.


Fark that, my governor has done more than the president to fight this by listening to competent medical and public health officials and having the moral fortitude to move forward quickly and forcefully with sound measures despite knowing that there would be serious consequences. I don't agree with just about anything DeWine does politically but I'm very happy that he's running the state at the moment as he's acted as a proper elder statesman.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I do believe that Trump will end up being the only president who ends up responsible for killing more Americans than non Americans.

It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.


Like many things Trump, a lot of the seemingly non-sensical and idiotic things he says and does don't reveal the full context until days or weeks later.

For instance, the head-scratching idiocy of downplaying the virus and calling it a hoax makes more sense now that we've been made aware of the Republicans Senators (and probably his family members as well) using their insider info about the coming crisis to sell off their stock. Now we have the context.

Anything the Great Pumpkin says should always be scrutinized for any profit motives, because it will most definitely come at the expense of people's lives.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Red Shirt Blues: long way to go to beat Lincoln's tally from the civil war.

Unfortunately it probably won't take long to surpass that, especially if we're only talking about American deaths in that war.


620k is a pretty high mark to beat.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: ISO15693: It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

55% of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the pandemic. His approval ratings are going up.

Good governance isn't possible in a country full of crazy people.


Are you serious?

People approved of his weeks of saying, everyday, that this was a hoax, and would just 'go away' and claiming everyone saying they were actually sick was just people trying to 'ruin his presidency?'

I mean those two weeks of deliberately misleading the public will end up killing hundred of thousands more than would have otherwise died had he not been a narccisistic  buffoon...they approved of that? Just to be dicks? Just to help with their own denial about having previously supported him and tangentially being partially responsible too?

I don't get it.  Maybe when more people have their grangran buried because his utter idiocy...
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Red Shirt Blues: ISO15693: I do believe that Trump will end up being the only president who ends up responsible for killing more Americans than non Americans.

It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

long way to go to beat Lincoln's tally from the civil war.

I don't know. Did more Union soldiers die than Confederate soldiers? Because of Lincoln's actions?

I'm trying hard to imagine a trump speech as enduring (in a positive way) as the Gettysburg address.


yes mote union soldiers died. Do you know how many incompetent generals Lincoln gave command to until he got Grant?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My sister sent me one of the scariest pics I have ever seen tonight.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That is the parking garage of Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

The PARKING GARAGE.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I do believe that Trump will end up being the only president who ends up responsible for killing more Americans than non Americans.

It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.


He really is the ideal Republican president.  Government can't help you, it just makes things worse, and allow him to demonstrate.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: ISO15693: It's shocking to the people here in NZ how his words and reactions make absolutely no rational sense. Ranting and raving inappropriately and nonsensically on the biggest stage at the most important time, freaking out and babbling and lashing out bizarrely.. it is a truly historic mental failure...and a deadly one.

55% of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the pandemic. His approval ratings are going up.

Good governance isn't possible in a country full of crazy people.


I wish I could leave, I really do. There are so many nice countries with great healthcare, standards of living and people that aren't mostly ignorant racist morons. I'm stuck here though, so all I can do is hoping maybe we can eventually make things better. Please go vote! Get your friends and family to vote. It doesn't have to be this way.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well at least the US passed Iran and France today, moving into position #5 in the World Virus League. So its got that going for it.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Action Replay Nick: Red Shirt Blues: long way to go to beat Lincoln's tally from the civil war.

Unfortunately it probably won't take long to surpass that, especially if we're only talking about American deaths in that war.

620k is a pretty high mark to beat.


I *really* hope this post ages like fine wine, but I'm not optimistic.
 
Airius
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: My sister sent me one of the scariest pics I have ever seen tonight.

[Fark user image image 670x720]

That is the parking garage of Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

The PARKING GARAGE.


Well at least they are making preparations. The data I have been looking at says that hospitalization does not materially alter the outcome of the disease, even if you are critical.

Best to try to stay healthy, and if you are at risk, try to not catch it before it goes extinct.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Airius: ox45tallboy: My sister sent me one of the scariest pics I have ever seen tonight.

[Fark user image image 670x720]

That is the parking garage of Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

The PARKING GARAGE.

Well at least they are making preparations.


To be clear, those are treatment areas being setup, not body bag areas.
 
