(YouTube)   Watch the Sandhill Cranes land tonight
Morchella
1 hour ago  
That was cool. A large part of the eastern population of Sandhills flies over my house in the Spring and Fall.
 
SuperTramp
1 hour ago  
Thank you, subby.  *hugs*
 
SuperTramp
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan
1 hour ago  
A few of the views with the sunset in the background would've made some damn nice photos.
 
EvilVanMan
1 hour ago  

SuperTramp: [Fark user image 425x239]


Yeah, kinda like that one.  ;)
 
SuperTramp
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp
59 minutes ago  
Breathtaking.

I really needed this, subby.  Out yourself .
 
EvilVanMan
57 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: Breathtaking.

I really needed this, subby.  Out yourself .


o/
 
Morchella
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Both taken from my yard.
 
SuperTramp
56 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: SuperTramp: Breathtaking.

I really needed this, subby.  Out yourself .

o/


*****hugs and hugs and hugs*****
 
EvilVanMan
55 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: EvilVanMan: SuperTramp: Breathtaking.

I really needed this, subby.  Out yourself .

o/

*****hugs and hugs and hugs*****


You're very welcome.
 
SuperTramp
54 minutes ago  
It's like the audience at a Who concert!

;)
 
EvilVanMan
45 minutes ago  
Wow, they really get thick when it's time to roost.
 
SuperTramp
43 minutes ago  
So beautiful.
 
buttercat
32 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
jaytkay
24 minutes ago  
Whoa!!!!
 
Wheyfaring Stranger
5 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: SuperTramp: Breathtaking.

I really needed this, subby.  Out yourself .

o/


A thousand thanks.  I was supposed to be on vacation this coming week, and planned to pass through Kearney tomorrow to take this in.  The road trip is off, so this was a big boost,
 
HFK
4 minutes ago  
I love these guys and especially the little ones. Luckily they are all around me.

Some of the dumbest birds in the world though. They walk wherever they want and don't care if a truck is coming down the street. While I think they should be able to do so lots of people are too stupid to realize if they don't stop they will hit that bird.
 
