(Bloomberg)   Old and busted: Only the rich get COVID-19 tests. New hotness: The rich have reserved all the hospital beds   (bloomberg.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
New hotness : rich people are tossed out of hospital beds by poor sick people who have nothing to lose
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Players wanted to be tested. It wasn't even close," Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in an interview. "Everybody wanted the testing."

Yeah, we noticed.  We'd kind of like to get tested too, asshole.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i talked my cousin out of being a trumper (and encouraging my 16-year-old goddaughter from being a trumper and participating in Turning Point USA) last night by asking her this:

"what kind of a country do we live in now when the entire NBA can get tested but our doctors and nurses who are interacting with the sickest, most vulnerable americans can't?"

it may have helped that our extended family is full of doctors and nurses and a hospital physical therapist and burn unit dietician. made it real for her, finally.

i feel like i can't wake up from a nightmare. also, i now have a really unpleasant cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, and low fever. first time in my life i wished for influenza...
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lolmao500: New hotness : rich people are tossed out of hospital beds by poor sick people who have nothing to lose


This. If I'm going to die because I don't have the money, maybe I'll take a rich guy with me. That's beyond desperation; that's not giving a fat f*ck anymore. It's a cynicism that's off the charts.

If the shiat truly hits the fan (3 days without food is going to set it off), it's going to be really fascinating to watch in states and communities that have been passionate about their 2nd Amendment rights and the lawmakers who pandered to them. A half-million dollar panic room is just going to piss off the riff-raff and they'll look at breaching it as a challenge.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ccsears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Masque of the Red Death, you rich farkwads, it's here.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat the rich?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a real life Corvo to take care of these pricks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 512x333]


That's not very woke.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, wonder if he'd declared a major disaster for any other state with the same numbers.

He'd probably do it for California. He lurvs hanging with stars.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Yeah, wonder if he'd declared a major disaster for any other state with the same numbers.

He'd probably do it for California. He lurvs hanging with stars.


oops, wrong thread please delete.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 512x333]


I work among red necks. Ordinarily, in ordinary times, and as long as you keep them off politics, they're very nice people. Friendly, pleasant, would bend over backwards to help a stranger. Any stranger.

But they are running scared. Worried that this is like "Katrina". That the government will come grab their guns (that's not what happened, and you can patiently explain it to them. But then they forget again the next day. Thank you conspiracy theorists that have huge email distro lists!). And so, they're buying up ammo.

Part of the problem, I think, is the weakness of the Trump administration. This thing has shaken their faith (literally, faith) in Trump. They're feeling a very real existential angst. So they are going to cling to their guns and bibles. And the only way to express faith in guns is by buying more ammo.

Ammunition. The new toilet paper.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Being blocked by a paywall from reading an article about financial and social inequalities on a website founded by a billionaire is no way to go through life son.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is not a bug of capitalism, it's a feature. When you apply capitalism to life and death this is what you get.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: New hotness : rich people are tossed out of hospital beds by poor sick people who have nothing to lose


ecmoRandomNumbers: This. If I'm going to die because I don't have the money, maybe I'll take a rich guy with me. That's beyond desperation; that's not giving a fat f*ck anymore. It's a cynicism that's off the charts.

If the shiat truly hits the fan (3 days without food is going to set it off), it's going to be really fascinating to watch in states and communities that have been passionate about their 2nd Amendment rights and the lawmakers who pandered to them. A half-million dollar panic room is just going to piss off the riff-raff and they'll look at breaching it as a challenge.


Naw. Just Internet tough guy talk. What will happen is us poors will turn on each other. The Trumpers are already brainwashed to blame everything on the "liberals". They will start to go after them. The rich will just laugh at us all.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But are the millionaire athletes OK?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Earl Green: Being blocked by a paywall from reading an article about financial and social inequalities on a website founded by a billionaire is no way to go through life son.



Rich and Powerful Jump to the Front of Line for Tests

By Max Abelson , Scott Soshnick , and Emma Court7-8 minutes
Nervous basketball stars on a cross-country flight hatched plans to get access to scarce coronavirus tests. The New York and Hamptons elite called in favors to grab medical care. Across the country, ventilator makers fielded calls from people who didn't care about prices.

As the deadly Covid-19 outbreak spread across the U.S., millions of Americans were forced to choose between losing paychecks or showing up at work despite the health risk. The rich, powerful and connected spent the first 10 days of the pandemic living another reality.

Coronavirus didn't invent the gulf between the rich and everyone else, it has just exposed gaps that were already there. In the past two weeks, the sick tried and failed to get tested, the nervous watched their retirement savings shrivel, and thousands have already lost their jobs. Money and power, however, have been tickets to comfort and protection.

"The coronavirus loves the inequitable health-care system that we've got," said Arthur Caplan, who directs the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's program in medical ethics. "The 1% can pull strings," he said, while millions of people can't get tested: "It's wrong, but it's true."

Dear god. Ventilator maker on MSNBC says high net worth individuals are trying to secure them as individuals. "So far" they're declining to sell to individuals
- Melinda Byerley (@MJB_SF) March 20, 2020

Staffers for the Brooklyn Nets boarded a March 13 charter flight from California before the team's stars and their families got on. The staff disinfected the plane and placed hand sanitizers and masks alongside vitamins in the common area. The NBA had just suspended its season and players were on edge. Some team personnel had coughs and runny noses, so each player was given a piece of paper and asked to write how they were feeling, if they'd been around anyone who was sick, or if they have any family members in a high-risk category.

"Players wanted to be tested. It wasn't even close," Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in an interview. "Everybody wanted the testing."

The team owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. billionaire Joe Tsai arranged for tests using a private lab called Viracor Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics. On March 17, the Nets announced that four players had tested positive -- Kevin Durant, a former league MVP, said he was among them.

The private lab told Bloomberg News it's cleared to analyze samples of patients based on a physician's discretion. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's testing guidelines prioritize patients with symptoms who are sick, elderly, or have chronic conditions. But many of the basketball players didn't have symptoms. In a statement, the Nets said the team was fully transparent with the private lab and didn't "misrepresent the condition of those tested."

David Morgan, an executive with Eurofins, the lab's parent company, said the lab wouldn't do testing without the proper authorization from a health-care professional. "If they put a diagnosis code down for coronavirus infection and send us a specimen, we have to assume the patient falls under the criteria for the testing, which is symptomatic," he said.

Since then, other NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics, have all received testing for players who exhibited no Covid-19 symptoms. Other celebrities are getting tests too. On Friday, Andy Cohen said in an Instagram post that he had tested positive "after a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great."

Around the same time, a 41-year-old insurance consultant in Long Beach couldn't get a test despite his worsening headache and dry cough.

"I always knew that money gets you better treatment, that's how money works in this country," said Matt Friedrichs, the consultant. "It's just shocking to me that the government did not react quickly enough so that everyone who needs it can be tested."

One private concierge health service said it has hazmat suits for home visits and personal relationships with virus-testing vendors. A billionaire investor said it would be easy to get his hands on a test if he wanted one, but that the real scramble among the elite in New York is for reserving a hospital bed. The billionaire, who has personal connections to a major New York hospital, said he'd only pull strings for family or his best friend. Inside another billionaire's Hamptons estate, the worries this week weren't about life and death: Calls went out for a dermatologist who could provide Botox injections, according to a person in the house.

Ventec Life Systems, which makes portable ventilators, has received hundreds of inquiries from individuals about getting their own. "A lot of folks are asking, 'Can we buy and how much?'" said Chris Brooks, chief strategy officer at Ventec. "Cost is not something they're concerned with," he said. The company does not sell directly to individuals.

In Manhattan, patients have been asking the concierge physician George Liakeas "what kind of access" he can give them in a worst-case scenario. They want to be able to jump the line, he said, but doctors will prioritize ventilators and other resources for the sickest people: "It's not going to be like in the Titanic, where the wealthy got the lifeboats and the boats are left half empty."

The outbreak could eventually act as an equalizer, according to Harold Koplewicz, medical director of the Child Mind Institute in New York.

"The way the health-care system has been developed is that if you can pay fee for service, if you are connected, if you are someone who is very philanthropic, clearly the health system can respond differently to you," Koplewicz said. "When you're in this kind of war-like mentality, whether or not you're a donor or a board member or a very important person, I don't think it's going to change the fact that someone who is sicker than you will be triaged ahead of you."

At a briefing this week, President Donald Trump said the rich and connected shouldn't jump to the front of the health-care system's line. "That does happen on occasion, and I've noticed where some people have been tested fairly quickly," he said. "Perhaps that's been the story of life."

- With assistance by Donald Moore, Amanda L Gordon, and Devon Pendleton
(Corrects inaccurate information in 7th paragraph that Viracor is only cleared to do tests of symptomatic patients. Updates with Andy Cohen positive diagnosis.)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: But are the millionaire athletes OK?


Yes. They're buying up personal respirators and they're in top physical shape. I think they're going to somehow weather this.

Unless they bump into a cytokine storm. In which case, all the respirators in the world won't help them.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Destructor: fusillade762: [Fark user image 512x333]

I work among red necks. Ordinarily, in ordinary times, and as long as you keep them off politics, they're very nice people. Friendly, pleasant, would bend over backwards to help a stranger. Any stranger.

But they are running scared. Worried that this is like "Katrina". That the government will come grab their guns (that's not what happened, and you can patiently explain it to them. But then they forget again the next day. Thank you conspiracy theorists that have huge email distro lists!). And so, they're buying up ammo.

Part of the problem, I think, is the weakness of the Trump administration. This thing has shaken their faith (literally, faith) in Trump. They're feeling a very real existential angst. So they are going to cling to their guns and bibles. And the only way to express faith in guns is by buying more ammo.

Ammunition. The new toilet paper.


I can name a more than a few people whose asses I'd perhaps like to wipe with some .45 ACP. Perhaps.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It's not going to be like in the Titanic, where the wealthy got the lifeboats and the boats are left half empty."

Pretty sure it's going to go very similarly to that, actually.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Destructor: fusillade762: [Fark user image 512x333]

I work among red necks. Ordinarily, in ordinary times, and as long as you keep them off politics, they're very nice people. Friendly, pleasant, would bend over backwards to help a stranger. Any stranger.

But they are running scared. Worried that this is like "Katrina". That the government will come grab their guns (that's not what happened, and you can patiently explain it to them. But then they forget again the next day. Thank you conspiracy theorists that have huge email distro lists!). And so, they're buying up ammo.

Part of the problem, I think, is the weakness of the Trump administration. This thing has shaken their faith (literally, faith) in Trump. They're feeling a very real existential angst. So they are going to cling to their guns and bibles. And the only way to express faith in guns is by buying more ammo.

Ammunition. The new toilet paper.


They're good people, but those flim glam men have been making money off of them for thousands of years.
Poor souls have been trained up since birth to just believe stuff because the guy next to them already beloved it.
Snake oil salesmen know a mark when they see one...
This guy and the Grifter Gang has assembled the Evangelical Empire to spray the faithful with enough Silly Spray to last another 5 years.
If they'll hide his taxes, do you think we can depend on them to tell the truth about anything else?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It's just shocking to me that the government did not react quickly enough so that everyone who needs it can be tested."

Ha! Have you looked at what scum is in the White House?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580: i talked my cousin out of being a trumper (and encouraging my 16-year-old goddaughter from being a trumper and participating in Turning Point USA) last night by asking her this:

"what kind of a country do we live in now when the entire NBA can get tested but our doctors and nurses who are interacting with the sickest, most vulnerable americans can't?"



The same kind of country that we've been living in the beginning of the NBA .
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

1funguy: If they'll hide his taxes, do you think we can depend on them to tell the truth about anything else?


Trump is a known quantity. You can count on him to lie if it advances his interests.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"since"
 
crumblecat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And only the rich get to read the article.

"You have reached your free article limit"
 
