 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Lou Dobbs goes on hiatus for a self-quarantine due to... you guessed it, liberal hoax   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Ironic, shot  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Mar 2020 at 9:51 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How would you rate this news?

SUPERB

GREAT

VERY GOOD
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to self-quarantine in a wood chipper.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon irony. Strike while the iron is hot.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: He needs to self-quarantine in a wood chipper.


Dude no!  That aerosolizes the bits.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
stickerflare.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was always told no to wish death on some one.

That's all I have to say in this thread.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: He needs to self-quarantine in a wood chipper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope he dies a horrible spiteful death in his sleep that startled him awake and as he's screaming in panic and terror it only comes out a slow gurgle that no one can hear and as he's flailing his limbs his heart attack/stroke/apnea drowns him in a painful death begging for forgiveness from the grim reaper standing at the foot of his bed.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
74 years old. He really shouldn't have taunted the dynamite monkey.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ironic from who's point of view? This outcome was obvious to many.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you were dying he'd laugh.  Don't feel bad.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
whose
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He also smokes. Thoughts and prayers.
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: 74 years old. He really shouldn't have taunted the dynamite monkey.


Some old famous people are going to die from this. I wonder if that will finally wake Americans the fark up?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Die you rotten old piece of shiat.
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sending thoughts and prayers, but not for him to make it through this.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: I hope he dies a horrible spiteful death in his sleep that startled him awake and as he's screaming in panic and terror it only comes out a slow gurgle that no one can hear and as he's flailing his limbs his heart attack/stroke/apnea drowns him in a painful death begging for forgiveness from the grim reaper standing at the foot of his bed.


It would be sweeter if Obama and his death panel were at the foot of his bed and Obama gave the thumbs down.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.