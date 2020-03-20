 Skip to content
(Some Narrator)   TFarker and Narrator Cyclometh reads further selections from Asimov's I, ROBOT tonight at 6 PM Pacific, 9 PM Eastern. Links to live streams will be posted in thread and in the page linked to the left   (voxman.net) divider line
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey kids. Links aren't available yet, but I'll put them here and on the page linked in the thread when they go live. You'll be able to watch it on Twitch, Facebook or YouTube.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE GODDAM ROBOTS, JOHN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks to the Fark modmins for their stellar help on these threads, I really appreciate it.

If you have been enjoying these sessions and know anyone else who you think would, please feel free to share this link, or a link to Twitch:

https://twitch.tv/voxmanvo

or my Tiwitter (@vox_man), where I'll tweet upcoming sessions.

Thanks!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclometh: Would you be interested in reading some of the stories written by Farkers and published in the Fark Fiction Anthologies?

I emailed the editors and the two who replied are in favor.  We'd need to get permission from the authors.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Cyclometh: Would you be interested in reading some of the stories written by Farkers and published in the Fark Fiction Anthologies?

I emailed the editors and the two who replied are in favor.  We'd need to get permission from the authors.


I'd like to read them first, but in principle I have no objections- my only concern would be making sure that the content isn't either too racy or too insular- I promote this in various other media and it might be a bit off-putting if it's all about Fark in-jokes.

If it's stories and short fiction, then that wouldn't apply of course. ;)
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: I'd like to read them first, but in principle I have no objections- my only concern would be making sure that the content isn't either too racy or too insular- I promote this in various other media and it might be a bit off-putting if it's all about Fark in-jokes.

If it's stories and short fiction, then that wouldn't apply of course. ;)

If it's stories and short fiction, then that wouldn't apply of course. ;)


None of it is particularly racy.  Some of the things people have submitted is pretty sick, but those get tossed pretty quickly.  Of the four volumes, I can only recall one Fark in-joke which was not central to the plot.

https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks​&​k=The%20Fark%20Fiction%20anthology&ref​=nb_sb_noss&url=search-alias%3Dstripbo​oks

You'll need to scroll past a couple non FFA entries.  They're all titled:  <title>:  The <year> Fark Fiction Anthology .
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream link thingees:

Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/voxmanvo)
YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaoN​nY​ouhwI)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?​v=622875938269332)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plaid - Eye Robot (longer version)
Youtube Mb3_zfmIOJE


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=weKJ​jk​nf748
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I can embed a YouTube link right in the comment?

Well fark me:

Audiobook Narrator Corey Snow reads short stories to you during the #covid19 #quarantine!
Youtube kaoNnYouhwI
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please support Cyclometh and his performances. Very cool.

Also, if you're home and bored and like listening to other audiobooks or radio dramas, here are some other cool things to check out:

Day of the Triffids (BBC Radio Play)

Kidnapped (BBC Radio Play)

Solaris (BBC Radio Play)

Neuromancer (BBC Radio Play)

The Lost World (BBC Radio Play)

The Caves of Steel (BBC Radio Play)

Alpha (BBC Radio Play)

Omega (BBC Radio Play)

I Am Legend (Audiobook)

The Andromeda Strain (Audiobook)

The Complete Broadcast Day - D Day (Internet Archive of Original Broadcasts)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we gone over the 3 rules yet?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: Have we gone over the 3 rules yet?


Only the first story got read yesterday- Robbie, which covered the first law, but not specifically.

So, not really. :) The next ones have Donovan and Powell, my favorite characters in the book.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool... pretty sure I have that book somewhere...


Creepy Lurker Guy: None of it is particularly racy.


User name drives a van.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Also, if you're home and bored and like listening to other audiobooks or radio dramas, here are some other cool things to check out:


Nice! Thanks for the links. :)
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet!  I can't wait.

Thanks so much for doing these, Cyclometh!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: Sweet!  I can't wait.

Thanks so much for doing these, Cyclometh!


My pleasure, I really enjoy it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: libranoelrose: Have we gone over the 3 rules yet?

Only the first story got read yesterday- Robbie, which covered the first law, but not specifically.

So, not really. :) The next ones have Donovan and Powell, my favorite characters in the book.


Yes, Laws, not rules, thank you for the clarification.

My mind is scattered.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not a trade secret, could you tell us what you use for audio (microphone, processing, etc.)?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
HERE WE GO
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: If it's not a trade secret, could you tell us what you use for audio (microphone, processing, etc.)?


Telefunken U47
 
ashenshard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gave you a follow on twitch and am chilling and listening.  Why is their a sheet on your ceiling though?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ashenshard: Gave you a follow on twitch and am chilling and listening.  Why is their a sheet on your ceiling though?


Cool, thanks!

It's actually an old quilt. I have actual sound-cancelling foam, but old quilts on some walls and the ceiling that were a bit bright with reflections. It's less deadening than the foam, doesn't quite kill the reflection completely, and preserves the "live" sound.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stream resumes in just a moment! Thanks for being here.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: Cool... pretty sure I have that book somewhere...


So do I.  Mine's autographed.  ;-)
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Yes, Laws, not rules  . . .


Well, actually, they're more like guidelines.
 
