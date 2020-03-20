 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   DeSantis opens up golf cart drive up coronavirus test facility in The Villages. Std tests soon to follow   (clickorlando.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Too little way to late, the price of a condo in the villages going to be going way down soon from a glut of properties for sale.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The villages is going to be gutted.

This was a place where 70% voted for trump and likely get all their news and information from Foxnews and Facebook.

I would predict they have not taken any of the measures to slow this virus and it will hit that community like a tidal wave.

I feel sad for them and hope they dodge it or listen to the experts before it's too late, but I'm sure they'd rather die knowing they fought hard for dear leader's reality to be true.

At the moment I feel empathy for all the Healthcare workers that are going to have to make awful decisions. The guilt they'll feel and the grief of having the ability to do nothing.

We each walk the path we've chosen.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Republican Governor opened a golf cart drive thru especially for The Villages!?!

FFS, what about the rest of the Floridians, you SOB! I have family and friends in your state! Fark your special privileged GOP constitutes!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The Republican Governor opened a golf cart drive thru especially for The Villages!?!

FFS, what about the rest of the Floridians, you SOB! I have family and friends in your state! Fark your special privileged GOP constitutes!


There's 125k people in the villages.  Note the "s" at the end of the name.
 
gaspode
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I assume areas with poor and minority populations are being left to just get it and die?
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who cares.  This is overhyped, overblown hysteria.
The panic and freakouts, are going to do a helluva lot more harm than this virus in the long term.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i have a better idea.

evacuate all non-residents from the villages. have the state pay their wages. then arrange bare basic deliveries of food and things/needed existing prescriptions ordered online to a designated entrance once a week. drop the supplies inside and leave. residents will be able to golf cart or walk over and get their stuff.

other than that, the villages are locked. total quarantine. indefinitely.

then take those tests and use them for every actively healthcare worker and first responder in the state so that they don't unknowingly spread the illness to the people they are trying to help!

the villages deserve to deal with this on their own, all boot-strappy-like. like true magats.


p.s. fairly sure i have it, started self-quarantine today. this disease will touch all of us in some way.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No point testing for STDs there. It would be like checking for the carbon content of coal.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: AirForceVet: The Republican Governor opened a golf cart drive thru especially for The Villages!?!

FFS, what about the rest of the Floridians, you SOB! I have family and friends in your state! Fark your special privileged GOP constitutes!

There's 125k people in the villages.  Note the "s" at the end of the name.


They opened in a drive through in Vero Beach where some of mt family lives.
 
